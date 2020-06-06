SnowyOwlLite
- Experts
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- Version: 4.232
- Updated: 6 June 2020
- Activations: 5
Version of the snowy Owl trend adviser, which is based on determining the combination of candle patterns. A virtual trailing stop tracks each open order and groups open orders to close them simultaneously. The version can work on opening the scalp. orders on the selected TF. Trend indicator: MA+candle combination or only candle combination. The breakeven function and closing all trades (or only profitable ones) with a trawl will reduce the risk of losses. It is recommended to work with stop orders, with a mandatory indication of the increment of purchase (sale).