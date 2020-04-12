Telegram Signal Free

This is a demo version of Telegram Signal Utility.

In this version, messages are sent only about opening / closing positions.

Utility Full version Description

A utility that sends text messages from MetaTrader to Telegram. The information transmitted relates to trading activity on the account:

  • Opening \ closing deals;
  • Placing \ deleting pending orders;
  • Modification of Stop Loss \ Take Profit \ pending order prices;
  • Triggering Stop Loss \ Take Profit;
  • Pending order activation.
It does not work in the strategy tester. Check the utility on the demo account using the free version of Telegram Signal Free 

The utility has a wide functionality that allows you to customize the development for your own needs:

Functionality:
  • The ability to enable notifications on ANY trading activity;
  • Sending messages to different channels \ groups - both private and public;
  • Unloading reports from any date that the user sets.
  • Writing any custom text at the bottom of a text message: tags, ads, etc.
  • With the utility you get developer support with the ability to refine the functionality.
Informational content:
  • There is an external user interface for development management;
  • You can enable or disable the types of notifications that the utility will send;
  • Notification windows in case of errors, automatic shutdown in case of critical errors.
Confidentiality:
  • In Commersial mode, all information is displayed only in points. Suitable for those who conduct channels with a subscription to signals;
  • In Personal mode, information is displayed in points and deposit currency. You can also see the size of the balance and the lot of positions.
Multilingualism:
  • Русский;
  • English;
  • When requested, I can add other languages.
Security:
  • Connection to the account can be used through the investor password;
  • It is not necessary to turn on the "Auto Trading" button;
  • Third-party DLLs and programs are not used.
For stable operation, use VPS. If Telegram is prohibited in your country, use VPS based outside your country or as an extreme, but undesirable way - install a third-party VPN program that makes connection to Teleram via IP of another country. For example, WindScribe

Description of parameters full version

General settings
  • Language - select a language: Russian or English
  • Use case - mode selection: Commersial - display of results in points, Personal - display of results in points and in deposit currency, balance and lot are also visible.
Server settings

  • Token Bot - an individual token of the Telegram bot. Example: 1156718906: AAELhH6iRg8nqwa7kIEbUc25zcLef_DjTn0
  • id Bot - individual Telegram bot number. Example: -1001160699861
  • Number of connection attempts - the number of connection attempts when the connection is disconnected;
Notification settings
  • Position open - on / off notification about opening positions;
  • Position close - on / off notification about closing positions;
  • New pending order - on / off notification of new pending orders;
  • Deleted pending order - on / off notification about the removal of pending orders;
  • Pending order executed - on / off notification about the execution of pending orders;
  • Change Stop Loss \ Take Profit \ Price pending order - on / off notification about the change in Stop Loss \ Take Profit \ deferred price
Custom tags or any text
  • Tegs - any custom text or tags.


More from author
Account Balance
Nikita Chernyshov
5 (2)
Utilities
Простая утилита, которая показывает на какую сумму средств куплено активов в портфеле. Необходима для отслеживания загрузки депозита. Выводит информацию в удобную надпись, которую можно разместить в любом месте графика.  Учитывает валюту депозита: USD или RUB Учитывает, в какой валюте торгуется актив (USD или RUB) и автоматически конвертирует по текущему курсу. Можно настроить размер и цвет надписи
FREE
Month Profit
Nikita Chernyshov
Utilities
Convenient and easy to use mini-panel, which displays the profitability from January to the current month . This will help to quickly evaluate the results of transactions without resorting to monitoring the account. Data is updated automatically Each panel element can be configured with its own color and transparency . There are English and Russian languages. The panel can be run in the strategy tester and see how it is built. Monthly profitability is calculated using the fo
FREE
Telegram Signal
Nikita Chernyshov
5 (2)
Utilities
Utility Description A utility that sends text and graphics messages from MetaTrader to Telegram . The information transmitted relates to trading activity on the account: Opening \ closing deals; Placing \ deleting pending orders; Modification of Stop Loss \ Take Profit \ pending order prices; Triggering Stop Loss \ Take Profit; Pending order activation. It does not work in the strategy tester. Check the utility on the demo account using the free version of Telegram Signal Free  The utility ha
SmartLot Manager
Nikita Chernyshov
Utilities
Free version for demo accounts SmartLot Manager is an interactive panel for quick lot calculation and placing pending and market orders directly from the chart. Features: Graphical Interface: Interactive Entry, SL, TP lines with color-coded profit and loss zones. Real-time Calculation: When SL/TP levels are changed, the panel automatically recalculates risk/profit values (Currency / Points / %). Execution: Open an order by clicking a button on a graphical line. Supports main order types. Ris
niknelid
30
niknelid 2021.05.24 05:58 
 

Установил бесплатную утилиту, работает хорошо, качественно.

Nikita Chernyshov
6218
Reply from developer Nikita Chernyshov 2021.05.24 09:17
Спасибо за обратную связь!
Reply to review