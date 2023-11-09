News Filter Expert Advisor for MT4

News Filter EA that send you a Push notification to your MT4 phone APP and TURN OFF MT4 Automatically Before News.

This EA doesn't work in backtest

From 1.7 version the EA have Close all trades before news functions added.



You only need to allow that url in MT4 options:

To see the url and how to add it to MT4, visit this post:





https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754402





When Metatrader is turned off, it saves the status of all the charts, indicators and Expert Advisors that you have in them.





What do we get out of this?





No EA can open any trade during the Economic News, as Metatrader is Off!





Many traders will recommend you NOT to trade during the news since the indicators and Expert Advisor tend to make mistakes unnecessarily,

reaching SL several times in a few minutes since at those times some politician is talking about the economy or giving a report and the price usually

rise and fall dramatically in a matter of minutes due to expectation ...

Very few trading systems work well during these events.





After a few minutes, you can restart Metatrader 4, and it will continue to function normally,

with all EAs and Indicators as they were before shutting down.









Chek the video to see the EA Functions:



