News Filter Expert Advisor for MT4

News Filter EA that send you a Push notification to your MT4 phone APP and TURN OFF MT4 Automatically Before News. 

This EA doesn't work in backtest

From 1.7 version  the EA have Close all trades before news functions added.

You only need to allow that url in MT4 options:

To see the url and how to add it to MT4, visit this post:


https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754402


When Metatrader is turned off, it saves the status of all the charts, indicators and Expert Advisors that you have in them.


What do we get out of this?


No EA can open any trade during the Economic News, as Metatrader is Off!


Many traders will recommend you NOT to trade during the news since the indicators and Expert Advisor tend to make mistakes unnecessarily, 

reaching SL several times in a few minutes since at those times some politician is talking about the economy or giving a report and the price usually 

rise and fall dramatically in a matter of minutes due to expectation ... 

Very few trading systems work well during these events.


After a few minutes, you can restart Metatrader 4, and it will continue to function normally, 

with all EAs and Indicators as they were before shutting down.



Chek the video to see the EA Functions:




Optional:

Check my FREE Windows App that Restart-Turn ON MT4 10 minutes after having closed,

or you can open Metatrader manually after receiving the shutdown notification.


To see the video, visit this post:


https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754402


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News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). The AI Trade Assessment arrives in MetaTrader 4 — automatic verdicts on new entries and on-chart assess buttons alike. Existing setups keep working unchanged
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Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier
Salvador Martinez Ramos
Utilities
Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier — Automate Your Telegram Copy Signals Directly in MetaTrader 5 With Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier, every signal you receive on Telegram is executed instantly and automatically in your MetaTrader 5 account. Telegram to MT5  -  Fast, reliable, and fully customizable. Get the Windows Bridge APP File and Tutorial Bridge file are needed to connet de Local Web Panel to the MT5 EA Compatible with Windows 10 & Windows 11 - 64 bits - And Windows Server from 2016 Main Features Ful
Visual Theme Indicator
Salvador Martinez Ramos
Indicators
MT5 Visual Theme Indicator – Clean Chart and Full Customization Enhance the appearance of your charts in MetaTrader 5 with this fully customizable visual indicator, designed to provide a clean, modern, and easy-to-read trading environment. This indicator does not generate signals or open trades. Its sole function is to optimize chart visualization to help you analyze the market with greater clarity. If you find this useful, please leave a 5-star rating and follow me for future tools, indicators,
FREE
SideWay or Range Market Detector
Salvador Martinez Ramos
Indicators
This indicator uses a formula based on bollinger bands to determine if the market is in Range or not. It can be used to filter entries and not operate in a sideways market. It has a minimum value of 0.2 from which it could be operated, although you can modify it in the options to adjust it to your trading style or the market you use. If the histogram below is red, the market is in range, if it is green, volatility is higher.
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Close all trades buttons
Salvador Martinez Ramos
Utilities
This EA creates two buttons in a panel that you can drag to any part of the chart (simply click on the panel and drag with the mouse to the part of the chart you want) with which you can close all the open operations in the account with a simple click, or close only the trades that are currently in profit. Check out my new trade dashboard assistant :  Simple and Easy MT4 Trade Panel Tell me if you like the product and how it could be improved, Thanks :) 
FREE
Trading Assistant Auto Trail SL and Exit methods
Salvador Martinez Ramos
Utilities
This MT4 EA created by me to help you test Your Manual Trading strategies. The EA Automatically place: SL TP Trail SL Break-Even M.Basket Trail SL based on the distance of an EMA Lot or Lot multiplier And the multiple possible combinations. Once configured, you only have to hit the buttons The EA will place the Lot, the SL, TP, Basket, or Trail automatically so that you can focus on your strategy. The EA will work in Backtest or Live Trading, Real, or Demo.
Average Daily Range Levels
Salvador Martinez Ramos
Indicators
The Average Daily Range Levels indicator shows the ADR levels on the chart as if they were supports and resistances and is updated daily. By default the indicator uses the 5-day average of the daily range. There are several strategies that suggest that these levels can be used to determine where the price can bounce and it is often said that the price can typically move 75% of the ADR. In future versions I may add alerts at each level Can you suggest any changes? Greetings!
Forex Sentiment Trader PRO EA
Salvador Martinez Ramos
5 (2)
Utilities
I have created this  MT4 Tool EA to test if it is more profitable to trade in favor of the mass sentiment of traders or it is better to go against it. Remember to authorize Myfxbook url in WebRequest options in MT4 .  Features: Market Sentiment update every 30 minutes SL TP BreakEven Trail SL Daily Target Profit Max Daily DrawDown (Useful for prop firm) Max Spread Filter Time Filter Custom Trade Comments Protection in case a pair is not read correctly from the web (Prevents improper closing or o
Simple and Easy MT4 Trade Panel
Salvador Martinez Ramos
Utilities
Simple and Easy MT4 Trade Panel by Winidecorw I created this EA to make your life easier by making it easier and faster to open your trades. The price will increase progressively, take advantage now! Simplify Your Trading with the Simple and Easy MT4 Trade Panel Are you tired of wasting time setting up each trade in MetaTrader 4? With the simple and easy MT4 trading dashboard, taking your trading to the next level has never been so quick and easy! This Trade Assistant dashboard is the Simple an
Trend Hunter Beast
Salvador Martinez Ramos
Indicators
Trend Hunter Beast MT5 Indicator Easy to follow the overall trend by looking at a higher timeframe. Simple entry when the arrow appears. Exits are made on the opposite arrow, or you can place a stop loss below the last low or high, and a stop loss as desired. Applies to any Forex asset, although it is recommended to use pairs with low spreads. You can also use it on crypto assets or indices such as the SP500, etc. Check the trend on higher timeframes such as D1 and H1, and enter in the same d
Smart Remote Trade Assistant MT5
Salvador Martinez Ramos
Utilities
Smart Remote Trade Assistant MT5: Remote Trading Panel via Telegram for MetaTrader 5 Smart Remote Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who need to control their operations quickly, securely, and remotely directly from Telegram. Get the   Windows Bridge APP File and Tutorial Bridge file are needed to connect the Telegram Trading Panel to the MT5 EA. Compatible with Windows 10 & Windows 11 - 64 bits - And Windows Server from 2016 This is the introductory
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