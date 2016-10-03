Change size volume lot signals

4.03

If you are hiring the signal at website mql5.com to earn investment profits, the lot size on your MT4 software received from the signal will be limited to reduce risk. Because the lot size is too small, investment profits will be very small.

This is a tool to increase the lot size of the order. This tool will automatically copy the order from the original order. The copied order will have the lot multiplier according to the parameters you declare. All the process of opening and closing the order will be executed automatically based on the original order. It also will automatically copy the value of stop loss and take profit.

Example:

You want to increase the size to 3 times:

  • Original order (received from the signal provider): 0.01 lot
  • Copied order (copied orders generated by the tool): 0.02 lot
  • You need to set up parameter lot multiplier: 2
  • Total: 0.01 + 0.01 * 2 (lot multiplier) = 0.03 lot
  • Therefore, your lot size increases from 0.01 to 0.03 lot.

Note: You only install this tool on one PC/vps, one window and one chart/ account. The tool will work automatically on all currency codes. If you install the tool on multiple PC/vps (or multiple charts) at the same time, every copied order will be double.


Parameters

  • Lot_multiplier - Lot multiplier. Lot size = Lot_multiplier x provider's lot size.
  • Defaut_lot_size - lot size by default, 0 – disabled.
  • Maximum_lot_size - Maximum volume used in trading. If (Lot_multiplier x provider's lot size) > Maximum_lot_size, lot size is equal to MinimumOrder, 0 – disabled
  • Minimum_lot_size - Minimum volume used in trading. If (Lot_multiplier x provider's lot size) < Minimum_lot_size, lot size is equal to MinimumOrder, 0 – disabled
  • Limit_number_positions - Limit the copied orders number
  • New_order - just copy the new order.
  • Send_email_alerts: Send Email alerts when high drawdown, false - disabled.
  • Drawdown_send_email: Send Email alerts when drawdown reaches this value (% drawdown)
  • Drawdown_pause_open: Pause open copied orders when drawdown reaches this value (% drawdown).
  • x_minute: Send Email alerts continuously over a period of x minutes.
  • Name_signal: If you declare the name of the signal, the EA just copy the signal orders (excluding copy of your order). You can set the value blank.


Suggestions for creating high and safe profit

You should choose signal supplier with high growth performance at website mql5.com. Their largest drawdown level must not exceed 50%. Your balance must be higher than the balance of the signal provider, if your balance is too low, you should open a cent account and select the leverage equal to leverage of the signal providers. For the safest, you should just double the order size (is set up lot multiplier = 1). If your drawdown level increases to 70%, it will pause opening the copied order and deposits money to this account to minimize risks. When the increased profit equals to the initial balance, then you should withdraw money to create a new account. You should choose the new signal providers for new account.

Multiple accounts + multiple signal providers + tool change lot size = the best solution.

Reviews 52
Vladimirs Muravjovs
148
Vladimirs Muravjovs 2020.10.14 03:37 
 

работает отлично, хороший скрипт. Спасибо!

mkaoud2009
119
mkaoud2009 2020.05.11 15:07 
 

Working perfect, thanks

Ashish Patel
376
Ashish Patel 2020.01.08 14:20 
 

Thorough, clean, reliable. Thanks

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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The indciator helps you find a broker with the best spread. This is a tool for monitoring a spread continuously on the chart. The tool records the spread value on each bar and re-draws the chart line in the bottom window. The best feature of the tool is that it recalculates the percentage and re-draws the bar chart of each spread value to identify the spread values that appear most during the monitoring period. In addition, the tool saves the diary into the csv file. Please watch the instruction
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AI Chat Bot Trade Builder Build any trading strategy just by chatting — no coding required. AI Chat Trade Builder is a next-generation Expert Advisor powered by AI. Instead of programming complex indicators and conditions, simply describe your strategy in plain language and the AI builds it for you automatically — in seconds. How It Works Open the chat panel directly inside MetaTrader 4 Describe your strategy in your own words (any language) AI parses and deploys the strategy to a dedicated char
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Idrissa Sery
100
Idrissa Sery 2021.07.16 05:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Marc Robert Jacques Leblanc
284
Marc Robert Jacques Leblanc 2020.11.13 16:15 
 

Hello I have a big problem I can't change the multiplier When I see change it wants to record on a file which is not found on my computer Can someone help me? thank you in advance

Vladimirs Muravjovs
148
Vladimirs Muravjovs 2020.10.14 03:37 
 

работает отлично, хороший скрипт. Спасибо!

Pikatchoin
32
Pikatchoin 2020.07.18 08:40 
 

Thanks you, it works well! good job =)

mkaoud2009
119
mkaoud2009 2020.05.11 15:07 
 

Working perfect, thanks

YM-NL
196
YM-NL 2020.04.02 11:31 
 

Thank you for the product!

Even though I am using VPS, EA does not work when I turn off PC.

How can I solve this problem?

Thank you!

Ashish Patel
376
Ashish Patel 2020.01.08 14:20 
 

Thorough, clean, reliable. Thanks

Samuel Alex
23
Samuel Alex 2019.08.23 03:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

greinert
211
greinert 2019.08.05 03:40 
 

Sorry, with this tool I lose more and more over time. It sells a position too early without cause and so it causes loss

especially when it is selling unexpected during downward movements in upward trends.

okba boudersa
238
okba boudersa 2018.11.05 20:22 
 

the last week no copy i don't why!!!!!!!!!!

Tokuda Yama
21
Tokuda Yama 2018.08.24 09:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Seven Obama
23
Seven Obama 2018.08.24 08:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Siwawut Chapha
622
Siwawut Chapha 2018.08.22 03:59 
 

Change size some lot not all lot.

DD Calculate was wrong.

Email function was work.

Seller Just sell no support anything. (Send pm but not respond)

Jasmin Delalic
875
Jasmin Delalic 2018.06.22 17:01 
 

It's way too expensive and there's no reason to buy it while there are the same products for far less.

*Update* I wrote review when EA was $50. Author lowered price which means I was right that EA is overpriced. It doesn't work properly in hard conditions.

Increase volume signal
1244
Increase volume signal 2018.06.06 03:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

James.Harrisonfx
153
James.Harrisonfx 2018.04.19 11:08 
 

THis products when it works it is great but there is so many glitch, meaning occasionally it does not do its job properly

jasonchan620
323
jasonchan620 2018.04.02 15:30 
 

I really cant use it? I follow the video at the bottom, but still cant use it,Can u offer me help Mr Kim?

T.T

Hongjun Yu
2219
Hongjun Yu 2018.03.20 08:04 
 

kim, i meet a problem when use your ea, when signal account close Partial order， the copy account close whole order , so how to deal with this issue?

4200682
495
4200682 2018.03.18 20:19 
 

Mr. Kim, I have been trying to reach for the last several days. The EA did not work and finally I had to uninstall the EA. Now I cannot install it again. You should provide support for your product. I have made a complaint to MQL5 as I paid for a product that did not work and the author did not help. I am giving you a bad rating as I lost money with this. I will change it if you reach out to me with help.

I need help. Can you please message me? I tried to contact you but not sure whether you got my message.

yuuray
666
yuuray 2018.03.14 05:13 
 

It`s working well and it`s very helpful for my trade. But I needed to go through some trials and errors.

One thing I realised is that it`s actually useful to install this EA into multiple charts when people want to have multiple copied lots in small sizes from the original trade signal rather than 1 sum of big copied lots (having 1+1+1=3 lots rather than 1+2=3 lots). There was once copied lot size exceeded 100 lots with 2 multiplier and it did not execute the trade because the original signal size exceeded 50 lots.

Why don`t you create and share a complete pdf guide of how to use this EA.

youtube video instruction even with subtitle doesn`t tell everything about how it operates.

Saying that, thank you very much for this tool!

123
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