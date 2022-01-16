Wicks Trade Panel Premium

It's a Trade Panel include Order Management & Risk Management for serious trader.

Especially for those traders who pay attention to important events like the CPI, NFP, and ADP.

A one-of-a-kind faster technique to fix the Entry Price by simply pointing the mouse pointer at it.

This is what I enjoy about it.

Automatically closing 50% order size lots when setting TRUE on Breakeven Status. It's especially useful when trading on significant economic events like the CPI, NFP, and ADP.





Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.

Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended.





Guideline

Entry Strategy Idea:





Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session)

Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan)

Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk)

Step 4 - Target complete

Step 5 - Don't trade in Stop Hunting Area





Remark: Wait for price to breakout and set your TP (Take Profit) using the Wicks Up Target Line or Wicks Down Target Line shown on the chart.





Input Parameter

EA Name

Lots Size

Breakeven ON

Breakeven Begin in Points

Closing Percentage(%) when hit Breakeven Status

Slippage

Magic Number

Double Confirmation Pop-Up

Hit Profit & Close: Turn On/Off

Amount($) Hit Profit & Close: 1000 (Default)

Close All Pending Orders When Hit Turn ON

Profit Lock ON

Target to Lock Profit in Points

Profit to Lock

Trailing Stop Turn ON

Trailing Stop in Points

Trailing Stop in Step

Show Profit/Loss Label - Enable/Disable

Color Scheme Selection: 6 color scheme (Energetic, Shimmering Blue, Oriental Rod, Red Green Chili, Cave Lake, The Golder 4)

Happy Trading ! Thanks for support.

Fully functional on ALL Symbol.



