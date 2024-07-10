Rocrosoft Gold Magic

  • Experts
  • Mahesh Ramji Joshi
    Mahesh Ramji Joshi

    Mahesh Ramji Joshi

    Hello, I'm Josh specialist in designing efficient expert advisors, indicators available on the MQL5.com Market. I have been Trading Forex for more than 15 years. We are a team of Professional Bankers and Forex Traders to offer valuable products at competitive prices, ensuring the best user
    2 topics
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 10 July 2024
  • Activations: 5

In the dynamic and often unpredictable world of forex trading, the quest for consistent profitability can feel like chasing a mirage. However, the introduction of the "Rocrosoft Gold Magic EA" has shifted the landscape, offering traders a robust and reliable trend tool designed to excel on XAUUSD.  Developed by a team of experienced Bankers and Professional traders with trading experience of over 15 years.

The Expert Advisor Doesn't incorporate any of the following Risky Stratrgy which includes Hedge, Grid, Martingale and Scalping, which ensures that only one Trade is Running at any given moment.

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

### Key Features

1. *Low Risk High Return Ratio*: One of the standout features of Ricosoft Gold MAgic EA is its low risk and high return ratio. This impressive success rate is a testament to the EA's sophisticated cutting edge strategy based on the AI utilizing the current trend of the market.

2. *Risk Management*: Effective risk management is crucial in forex trading, and Rocrosoft Gold Magic EA excels in this area. It employs a fix stop-loss and Dynamic take-profit strategy, adjusting these parameters based on real-time market conditions to minimize potential losses and secure profits. Additionally, it features customizable risk settings, allowing traders to tailor the EA’s risk profile to match their individual risk tolerance.


3. *User-Friendly Interface*: Despite its advanced capabilities, Rocrosoft Gold Magic EA is designed with a user-friendly interface that makes it accessible to both novice and experienced traders. The setup process is straightforward.


Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum deposit : $1000
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
  • IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
  • Recommended Brokers: Private Message me for best Results.
Specifications:

  • Trade XAUUSD
  • Every trade is protected with customized Fix SL to minimize the losses.
  • Exit strategy incorporates a dynamic take profit using M15 Chart to maximize the returns.
  • Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers.
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
  • You can find backtest results in screenshots section !


















































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EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
Life Expert
Dmitry Shutov
Experts
Background It only needs a small initial deposit. Suitable for multi-currency trading. Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/294440 Operation Principle The EA opens orders based on a built-in indicator. The EA determines the order with the greatest negative profit each tick. Then the determines the total profit of Buy and Sell orders on each currency pair. If the total profit of Buy or Sell orders on each currency pair plus the amount of the order with the greatest negative p
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
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