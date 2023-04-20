EA Golden Cat MT4

Trading strategy: Scalping at night.

The EA is based on a complex trading system at night. The essence of the Adviser's strategy boils down to the fact that the expert determines the calmer moments on the chart using complex mathematical calculations and then if there are good moments to enter the market, the adviser opens pending orders.

The EA uses complex algorithms to recognize Trend and Flat situations on the charts.

The EA automatically adjusts GMT for each broker (not for the strategy tester).

The EA uses BuyStop and SellStop pending orders.

Trading is conducted on the M5 timeframe.

The EA does not use Martingale, Grid and other strategies with an increase in the lot.

When creating the EA, the history of quotes based on real ticks was used.

Real monitoringhttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1355749

МetaТrader 5 version: link

Requirements and recommendations
  • Low spreads.
  • The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
  • The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 100.
  • Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.
  • The PC processor should not be overloaded with other programs or advisors ( otherwise, the adviser will not be able to process all the ticks and this is bad for the adviser ).
  • Broker with 5-digit and 3-digit quotes.
  • VPS.
  • if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.
  • For the EA operation, open "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors". Check the option "Allow Web Requests for listed URL:". Add https://ec.forexprostools.com, https://world-time-zone1.com and click OK.

For the Strategy Tester:

  • For testing, it is recommended to use:
    • Methods of modeling ticks:
      • Control points (based on the nearest less time frame).
      • All Ticks.

Symbols

  1. EURUSD
  2. GBPUSD
  3. GBPJPY
  4. USDCHF
  5. USDJPY
  6. AUDUSD
  7. GBPAUD
  8. USDCAD
  9. GBPCAD
  10. EURAUD
  11. EURCAD
  12. EURGBP
  13. EURJPY
  14. GBPCHF
  15. NZDUSD
  16. GBPNZD
  17. EURCHF
  18. AUDCAD
  19. NZDCAD
  20. NZDCHF
  21. NZDJPY
  22. CHFJPY
  23. CADJPY
  24. CADCHF
  25. AUDNZD
  26. EURNZD
  27. AUDJPY
  28. AUDCHF

Parameters:
  • EURUSD - if true, use EURUSD;
  • ...
  • AUDCHF
  • Magic_Start / Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
  • Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
  • Use several Symbols or Timeframes simultaneously in trading - setting up the number of currencies and timeframes for simultaneous operation.
      • OFF /  TF_For_All_Symbols  TF_For_Each_Symbol_Separately /  Work_Symbols_at_one_Time.
    • Number Timeframes or Symbols - the number of currencies or timeframes.
  • Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);
    • User_Balance - user-defined balance;
    • Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.
    • Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance;
  • Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Custom_Risk is false);
  • Order Type - trading direction;
  • Order Comment - comments to orders;
  • Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
  • Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
  • Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
  • Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;
  • Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
  • Stop trade - disable trade for a certain time (from 1 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;
  • http / https - protocol for downloading economic news;
Trading within the week:
  • Monday - trade on Monday;
  • ...
  • Friday
Time trading within a day:
  • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
  • GMT Auto ( only for real ) - automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester);
  • GMT Mode - manual setting;
  • GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);
  • Every_Day_Start - start time (hh:mm);
  • Every_Day_End - end time (hh:mm).
Time to disable on Friday:
  • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
  • Disable_in_Friday - end time on Friday (hh:mm).

-----------------------------------------------------

>>>> Our group in mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/016a118dc374d801 <<<<

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BB Return mt4
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Experts
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Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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