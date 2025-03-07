AW DOUBLE GRIDS EA MANUAL AND DESCRIPTION

The AW Double Grids EA is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor with an information trading panel and easy setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Orders are opened upon reaching various TakeProfit strategies.

Buy advisor "AW_Double_Grids_EA":

MT4 version 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/48191

MT5 version 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/48884









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1) Advisor strategy



AW Double Grids is an advisor that performs two-way trading with a pair of oppositely directed orders.

One side is the minimum volume, and the second side is multiplied in accordance with the settings when increasing the order grid.

Each new pair of orders is opened when one of the previous pair of orders is closed. This means that the distance between pairs of opposite orders is regulated by TakeProfit , in the absence of additional filters.

The opposite direction is closed when the market reverses.

How the advisor trades: AW Double grids starts trading by opening two oppositely directed orders. After closing a profitable order, the advisor opens two orders again, multiplying the volume for the open direction. If there are open orders, the advisor can change TakeProfit in points in accordance with the setting. TakeProfit can be dynamic or fixed. TakeProfit of a non-multiplied direction is adjusted depending on the number of open orders in the opposite direction.

AW Double Grids, due to its active operation from the moment of launch, is of great importance at the moment of launch, that is, if the adviser is launched on a calm market or in the middle of a wave, it will give less drawdown than if it is launched at the peak of a strong trend movement.

If there are no restrictions for opening orders, the time frame used does not matter, since each new pair of orders is opened when it is reached. TakeProfit one of the orders of the previous pair.

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2) Opening and closing positions.

Opening and closing of orders is carried out upon reaching the TakeProfit level.





TakeProfit - the advisor has a built-in virtual TakeProfit type, such TakeProfit is not applied to each individual order, but to a basket of orders in one direction from the breakeven price. Virtual TakeProfit is not visible to the broker.

TakeProfit is measured in points, make sure that the TakeProfit size is greater than the spread on the instrument used.

When deleting an advisor from a chart, the virtual TakeProfit is deleted along with the advisor, since it is part of the advisor. The virtual TakeProfit is only visually visible on the chart to which the advisor is attached, i.e. it will not be displayed in the mobile terminal or in the terminal launched elsewhere.

TakeProfit when using order baskets will be calculated based on the breakeven price of the entire basket, and not for each individual order.

TakeProfit variations are configured in the input settings in the "TakeProfit_settings" section.

The product implements several scenarios for working with TakeProfit.

You can choose your strategy from the following:

1) Fixed TakeProfit - When selecting the "Fixed_TakeProfit" option, enter the value in points for TakeProfit. Thus, TakeProfit will be applied to open positions instead of the standard step. And each subsequent pair of orders will be opened after one of the orders is closed upon reaching the specified TakeProfit level in points.

2) ATR based on TP - TakeProfit determined using ATR is a distance that is measured based on the ATR indicator data. If the option of working based on the ATR indicator is selected, then the period, timeframe and multiplier are configured for work.

That is TakeProfit will be equal to the current volatility, which is displayed following the data from the indicator ATR by the current candle, in accordance with the selected timeframe and period.

ATR Based TP dynamic is updated all the time, the data is displayed on the advisor panel, so you can see what it is equal to TakeProfit. We do not recommend using too small TakeProfit, because when TakeProfit is reached, a new pair of orders will be opened again.



Multiplication - this is the value by which ATR is multiplied to calculate the distance.

For example, the TakeProfit value on the selected ATR period is 600, when using a multiplier equal to 2, the distance will be calculated as follows: 600 × 2 = 1200, this means the TakeProfit value will be 1200 points. This value is dynamic and changes depending on the current volatility.

The recommended distance value is not less than 1 ATR.

Period - Indicator period (Average True Range), the higher the value, the less sensitive the indicator signals. Used to calculate TakeProfit based on ATR.

We recommend setting it to more than 80, then the indicator will be

use

more averaged data on market volatility. A period of less than 30 is suitable for monitoring the current market situation, such values may be too risky for trading with the AW Double Grids advisor.

ATR timeframe - ATR is measured on the current candle, but the candle timeframe has different volatility, which will determine the size of TakeProfit. If the selected timeframe is very low, this may carry additional risks for the trader.

Timeframe by ATR We recommend using no less than H1 and no higher than D1.

3) Increase TakeProfit - The Advisor opens a new pair of orders when one of the orders of the previous pair is closed with TakeProfit.

Thus, if a sell is closed, the grid of orders in the buy direction continues to grow. The more buy orders, the greater the TakeProfit for the sell order, so that the step between buy orders increases. That is, this variable regulates TakeProfit for the direction in which there are fewer orders, thereby increasing the step between the orders of the opposite basket.

It is regulated by the variable "Increase_TP_for_each_order_from_larger_grid".



4) Step setting. Basically, the step in the advisor is used when the advisor finishes working. Additionally, if desired, the trader can use the step for continuous work in addition to working based on TakeProfit.

To configure, you need to adjust the variables:

"Step_Work_Mode" - Variable for selecting the step working mode.

Step_work_at_last_cycle_only - The most recommended mode of operation. The option in which the step mode will be enabled only at the last circle, the mode used for smooth completion of trading. That is, after the next pair of orders, when the order of one direction is closed, this direction will no longer be opened. And the second direction remains and subsequent orders will be opened step by step, until they reach TakeProfit .

Always_work_by_step - closings will always be performed both step by step and upon reaching TakeProfit.

5) Candle limit - To regulate risks on the user's current timeframe, openings can be regulated.

After the specified number of candles, in the variable " One_closure_per_candle_after_N_"orders" closures will be made no more than once per candle, to filter out large impulse market movements on highly volatile instruments such as Bitcoin or gold, for example.

For example, we specify 4, this means that when one direction is 1 order and the second direction, for example, has reached 4, after this, the orders will be closed by TakeProfit, but at the same time a new order will not be able to open more than once per candle. That is, if there is a large, long-term movement on the market, then this function will help filter such situations.

When using this filter, the timeframe used will matter. If you do not want to use a filter, then enter a large unreachable value in the variable, for example 100 or 1000.

Controlled by the variable "One_closure_per_candle_after_N_orders"

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3) Additional functions



Automatic lot calculation:

The autolot function is configured by two variables:

The first variable is "Enable_Autolot_calculation" - enabling or disabling the automatic calculation function for opened positions.

The second variable is "Autolot_deposit_per_0.01_lots". This means that for each volume specified in this variable, there will be 0.01 lots for the opening volume of the first order.

For example: your deposit is 1000 dollars, in the variable "Autolot_deposit_per_0.01_lots" you specified 1000. This means that the first order in the order basket will be opened with a volume of 0.01 lot, as soon as your deposit increases and becomes 2000 dollars, then the volume of the first order in the basket will already be 0.02 lots, and so on with a deposit volume of 3000 dollars, the volume of the first order will be 0.03.

If you specified 500 in the variable "Autolot_deposit_per_0.01_lots" and your current balance is $1,000, then the first order will be opened with a volume of 0.02. Also, if your deposit subsequently decreases, then the volume of the first order will also decrease in accordance with the setting.

When the autolot function is enabled, the "Size_of_the_order" variable will not work, since the volume of the first order will be flexible in accordance with the deposit volume.

Volume multiplier.

The advisor has two options for increasing volumes with each subsequent order in the basket of one direction. The first option uses multiplication by the specified coefficient. That is, for example, the initial order is opened with a volume of 0.1, while the multiplier is specified as 1.5. Thus, the first order of this direction will be opened with a volume of 0.1, then the second order will be opened with a volume of 0.1 x 1.5 = 0.15 lots. The third order in the basket will be opened with 0.15 x 1.5 = 0.23 lots, then by analogy until the entire basket is closed upon reaching the TakeProfit level . The second option uses an increase to the specified volume in lots. This means that each subsequent order in the basket will be greater than the previous one by the specified value. For example, the first the order is opened with a volume of 0.1, while the multiplier is specified as 0.05. Thus, the first order in this direction will be opened with a volume of 0.1, then the second order will be opened with a volume of 0.1 + 0.05 = 0.15 lots. The third order in the basket will be opened with 0.15 + 1.5 = 0.2 lots, and so on by analogy until the entire basket is closed upon reaching the TakeProfit level.

If a trader wants to trade without increasing volumes, then when choosing the last_order_lots_+_Multiplier_for_size option, use the value 0.00. When choosing the last_order_lots_x_Multiplier_for_size option, use the value 1.00.

Last circle function: In case of termination of the trading day, the trader can disable the possibility of opening new orders. In this case, after the completion of the current order circle, the adviser will only be able to close orders, new orders will not be opened. When selecting the "True" option in variable "Allow_to_open_new_orders_after_close" the adviser will open orders after the previous ones are closed. If you select "false" the adviser will not be able to open new orders after the previous ones are closed.

The function is regulated by the variable "Allow_to_open_new_orders_after_close".

Limit for opening orders in a candle:

Depending on the aggressiveness of the trader, the ability to open more than one order per candle can be adjusted using the variable "One_closure_per_candle_after_N_orders".

Enter the number of orders after which you want to use the limiter into the variable. For example, the timeframe used is H1, the value in the variable is 5, this means that with a sharp market movement during one candle, the basket of orders can increase by 5 orders, and then the limiter will be in effect. This means that after reaching the specified value, the next order will be opened only on the next candle. If you need to use the limitation immediately, then enter 1. If there is no need to use the variable, then you can specify a value of, for example, 100 or 1000.

Using a variable can help make trading safer in the event of sharp price fluctuations.

Limitation on the number of orders:

The advisor has the ability to adjust the maximum number of orders in the basket in one direction. You can set the maximum number of orders in the basket. For example, if you enter the value 4, the advisor will not be able to stretch the grid more than 4 orders in one direction. This may be relevant during prolonged unidirectional market movements.

To set up, go to in the "Protection_settings" section and adjust the variable "Maximum_number_of_orders".

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4) Graphic elements



Graphic elements consist of a panel, text labels when opening and closing orders with profit indication. Also, the chart displays TakeProfit lines for order baskets of each direction.





Advisor panel - located in the upper left part of the screen.

1) In the upper left corner is the name of the advisor.

If autotrading is prohibited, the panel frame will turn red. And the inscription in the center of the top part of the panel will change from "Advisor is working" to "Trade are not allowed".

At the top right of this panel, there is a minimize panel button. Clicking on it will minimize the panel as shown in the image above.





2) Below is the information part of the panel, where on the left is the current spread, TakeProfit data, the number and volume in lots of open positions of the sell and buy types, on the left is the drawdown data on the chart as a percentage of the deposit.

3) Next are the buttons for closing positions, allowing you to close all sales or purchases, close the farthest and closest order of the basket for positions for sale or purchase, as well as buttons for closing the largest order of each direction separately.

To the right of the buttons there is a block with checkboxes, with the help of which you can disable one of the trading directions or enable trading on the last circle, for gradual completion of trading.





4) At the very bottom of the panel there are two buttons for opening additional orders manually, as well as an input field for changing the volume to be opened; in addition to the input field, you can use the arrows next to the field on the right.

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5) Input settings

MAIN_SETTINGS - Setting volumes for opening positions. Size_of_the_first_order - Variable defining the size of the first order. Used if "Enable_Autolot_calculation" is disabled.

Enable_Autolot_calculation - Use automatic lot calculation. This function allows you to save risk settings when changing the deposit. If you use autolot, then " Size_of_the_first_order" is not used .

is not used Autolot_deposit_per_0.01_lots - Deposit amount for every 0.01 when using autolot.

Type_of_multiplier_for_size - last_order_lots_+_Multiplier_for_size / last_order_lots_x_Multiplier_for_size. Type of order increase. Each subsequent order opened by the advisor in the order grid will be multiplied (*) or added (+) by the specified value.

Type of order increase. Each subsequent order opened by the advisor in the order grid will be multiplied (*) or added (+) by the specified value. Multiplier_for_size_of_orders - Enter the volume to increase the orders in the basket. TAKE_PROFIT_SETTINGS - TakeProfit settings for closing positions. TP_Mode - ATR Based TP / Fixed TP - Select the mode for the distance when closing positions and opening the next pairs of orders. The option with a fixed distance or dynamic based on the volatility of the instrument is available.

Fixed_Size_of_Virtual_TakeProfit(In_points) - In write value, TakeProfit c is read for current group of orders from breakeven price. This variable is used for distance between opened orders in one direction.

ATR_TP_Multiplier - Enter the coefficient for tTakeProfit calculated on the basis of volatility.

ATR_Period(TP_ATR_MODE) - Period adjustment (Average True Range). Used for calculation TakeProfit based on ATR.

ATR_Timeframe(TP_ATR_Mode) - Adjust the timeframe for measuring volatility based on ATR.

Increase_TP_for_each_order_from_larger_grid - The coefficient of increase of take profit for each subsequent order of the opposite direction. LAST_CYCLE_SETTINGS - Setting of the order opening mode when terminating the work.

Last_Cycle_Step(Must_be_bigger_than_TakeProfit) - Adjustment of the step between orders, measured in points. Used when working on the last circle, when opening new orders is prohibited, or with manual intervention. - Setting of the order opening mode when terminating the work. PROTECTION_SETTINGS - Adjustment of protective functions when opening positions. Maximum_slippage_in_points - Maximum allowed slippage in points for opening and closing orders.

Maximum_spread_in_points - Maximum allowed spread for opening orders. Measured in points.

Maximum_size_of_orders - Maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots.

Maximum_size_number_of_orders - The maximum number of orders of one type allowed. ADVISOR_SETTINGS - Setting up graphical functions and basic functions of the advisor. Orders_Magic_number - The main identifier of the advisor's orders. Used primarily to identify orders.

Comments_of_the_EA's_orders - Comments on orders opened by the advisor.

Allow_to_open_OP_BUY_orders - Variable allowing to choose to enable or disable the ability of the advisor to open BUY type orders.

Allow_to_open_OP_SELL_orders - Variable allowing to choose to enable or disable the ability of the advisor to open SELL type orders.

Allow_to_open_new_orders_after_close - Ability to allow opening orders after closing previous ones. When trading is finished, you can disable this function and then the adviser will not be able to open new orders after closing previous ones.

Show_panel_of_advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel.

Font_size_in_panel - Adjusts the font size in the panel.

Write_close-profit_in_chart - Adjustment of profit marks when closing positions.

Step_Work_Mode - Step_work_at_last_cycle_only / Always_work_by_step - Select the mode for opening orders of the advisor.

One_closure_per_candle_after_N_orders - Enter the number of orders in the basket after which the limitation for opening only one order per candle will be used. Relevant for long unidirectional market movements.





Buy advisor "AW_Double_Grids_EA":

MT4 version 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/48191

MT5 version 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/48884





AW Trading Software

Telegram channel: https://t.me/AWSoftware





Attached are examples of set files for several symbols and timeframes.



