SI Connect is a utility that establishes the connection to our servers to use FX Volume or the SIEA trading systems.


Technical instructions to prepare your terminal for the usage of SI Connect

Allow web requests and insert https://stein.investments to the list of allowed URLs in your Terminal Options -> Subcategory Expert Advisors.

You need only one running EA instance per terminal, but it has to run constantly in the background to grab the latest data from our data centre.


In case of questions, send a private message, and we'll assist.

Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2025.04.26 18:24 
 

top

Ukwezi
215
Ukwezi 2025.01.24 07:03 
 

Works seamlessly, no problems with installation.

Zachary David Cox
926
Zachary David Cox 2021.04.14 14:22 
 

Good

