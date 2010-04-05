Clock ET

Simple Eastern Time (ET) clock displayed on your chart, auto-synced with US market hours. Updates every second.

Full description:
ClockET — Lightweight indicator that displays the current date and time in US Eastern Time (ET) directly on your chart, so you always know exactly where the US session stands — no manual timezone math needed.

What You See

• Live Clock — Day, month, date and time in ET, updated every second (e.g. "Thu Jul 24  07:36:45 ET")
• Centered Label — Displayed at the bottom of the chart, auto-recenters if the chart is resized
• Auto DST Detection — Automatically switches between EDT (UTC-4) and EST (UTC-5) based on the official US daylight saving schedule (2nd Sunday of March to 1st Sunday of November) — no manual adjustment needed twice a year

Settings

• Font Size, Font Color, Font Name — Customize the look of the clock
• Y Offset — Vertical position from the bottom of the chart
• Auto DST — Enable/disable automatic EDT/EST detection
• Manual ET Offset — Optional fixed UTC offset, used only when Auto DST is disabled

Supported Platforms

• MetaTrader 5 (ClockET.mq5)
• MetaTrader 4 (ClockET.mq4)

Data Updates

• Every second, based on your broker's server time (TimeGMT)
• No email, no license, no subscription — just attach to any chart

Setup

1. Attach the indicator to any chart
2. Leave "Auto DST" enabled (default) for automatic, always-correct ET time
3. Adjust font size/color/position if desired

Why It Matters

US market opens, closes and key economic releases are all scheduled in Eastern Time. Having an always-accurate ET clock on your chart — automatically adjusted for daylight saving — removes the guesswork and prevents missed sessions caused by timezone or DST mistakes.


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Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilities
Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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Real-time Gamma Exposure (GEX) levels from CBOE options data. ES, NQ, RTY, Gold. Updates every 2 minutes. Full description: GammaOrderBook — All-in-one EA that downloads and displays live Gamma Exposure (GEX) data directly on your chart. No separate indicator needed. What You See • GEX Bars — Call and Put gamma levels as horizontal bars, split by ETF/Index source (different colors) • Zero Gamma Line — The critical level where dealer hedging direction changes • Panorama V4 — Multi-timeframe ga
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Real-time Gamma Exposure (GEX) levels from the options market displayed on your SP500 chart. Updates every 30 minutes. Full description: GammaOrderBook Free — All-in-one EA that downloads and displays Gamma Exposure (GEX) data directly on your chart. No separate indicator needed. What You See • GEX Bars — Call and Put gamma levels as horizontal bars, split by ETF/Index source (different colors) • Zero Gamma Line — The critical level where dealer hedging direction changes • Panorama V4 — Multi
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Simple Eastern Time (ET) clock displayed on your chart, auto-synced with US market hours. Updates every second. Full description: ClockET — Lightweight indicator that displays the current date and time in US Eastern Time (ET) directly on your chart, so you always know exactly where the US session stands — no manual timezone math needed. What You See • Live Clock — Day, month, date and time in ET, updated every second (e.g. "Thu Jul 24  07:36:45 ET") • Centered Label — Displayed at the bottom
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GammaOrderBook Gex Levels for SP500
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Real-time Gamma Exposure (GEX) levels from the options market displayed on your SP500 chart. Updates every 30 minutes. Full description: GammaOrderBook Free — All-in-one EA that downloads and displays Gamma Exposure (GEX) data directly on your chart. No separate indicator needed. What You See • GEX Bars — Call and Put gamma levels as horizontal bars, split by ETF/Index source (different colors) • Zero Gamma Line — The critical level where dealer hedging direction changes • Panorama V4 — Multi
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Real-time Gamma Exposure (GEX) levels from CBOE options data. ES, NQ, RTY, Gold. Updates every 2 minutes. Full description: GammaOrderBook — All-in-one EA that downloads and displays live Gamma Exposure (GEX) data directly on your chart. No separate indicator needed. What You See • GEX Bars — Call and Put gamma levels as horizontal bars, split by ETF/Index source (different colors) • Zero Gamma Line — The critical level where dealer hedging direction changes • Panorama V4 — Multi-timeframe g
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