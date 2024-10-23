Crosshair MT5

Crosshair is a fantastic tool that simplifies our chart analysis by bringing the price candles perfectly in line with the indicator values in the subwindows.

You can enable and disable it via a single press on the "C" of your keyboard, and it provides a ruler mode for precise measurements that can be enabled and disabled via the "R" key of your keyboard.

Please look at our short tutorial video embedded below to see how it works.


