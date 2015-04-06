PropFirm Guardian for MT4

Prop-Firm Guardian is a defensive Expert Advisor that watches your equity on every tick and force-closes every position the instant your daily or total drawdown limit is reached. New trades are then blocked automatically until the next broker midnight, so your FTMO, MyForexFunds, FundedNext, The5ers or any other prop firm challenge stays alive even if your main strategy misbehaves.

One copy of the Guardian protects the entire account, across every symbol and every Magic Number.



