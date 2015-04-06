PropFirm Guardian for MT4
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
✅ Prop-Firm Guardian. Real-Time Drawdown Protection
🛡️ Stops your account before it breaks the rules
Prop-Firm Guardian is a defensive Expert Advisor that watches your equity on every tick and force-closes every position the instant your daily or total drawdown limit is reached. New trades are then blocked automatically until the next broker midnight, so your FTMO, MyForexFunds, FundedNext, The5ers or any other prop firm challenge stays alive even if your main strategy misbehaves.
One copy of the Guardian protects the entire account, across every symbol and every Magic Number.
⚙️ Works on demo, live and funded accounts. No external dependencies, no DLLs.
The Guardian monitors balance and equity in real time inside OnTick() and via a 1-second timer. The instant a configured drawdown threshold is crossed, it closes all market positions, deletes pending orders (optional), and writes a persistent block flag to a GlobalVariable that survives terminal restarts. At broker midnight (GMT or local) the block is released automatically and a new daily reference balance is stored.
🔧 Key Features:
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📉 Real-time daily and total drawdown monitoring
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🛑 Hard-stop kill switch closes all positions and pending orders
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🔒 Persistent block prevents new trades until the next reset
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⏰ Automatic midnight reset (GMT or broker local time)
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🚦 On-chart traffic-light dashboard with live drawdown percentage
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🔔 Visual alert and Journal log on every breach event
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🎯 Optional Magic Number filter for single-EA protection
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🔌 Public API so your other EAs can ask if trading is allowed
✅ Ideal For:
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💼 Prop firm challenge candidates who cannot afford a single rule violation
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💰 Funded account holders protecting payouts and scale-up plans
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🤖 EA users adding a defensive layer on top of any strategy
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👤 Manual traders who want an automatic safety net
📘 Full User Manual: Download the PDF
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