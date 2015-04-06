PropFirm Guardian for MT4

Prop-Firm Guardian. Real-Time Drawdown Protection
🛡️ Stops your account before it breaks the rules

Prop-Firm Guardian is a defensive Expert Advisor that watches your equity on every tick and force-closes every position the instant your daily or total drawdown limit is reached. New trades are then blocked automatically until the next broker midnight, so your FTMO, MyForexFunds, FundedNext, The5ers or any other prop firm challenge stays alive even if your main strategy misbehaves.

One copy of the Guardian protects the entire account, across every symbol and every Magic Number.


⚙️ Works on demo, live and funded accounts. No external dependencies, no DLLs.

The Guardian monitors balance and equity in real time inside OnTick() and via a 1-second timer. The instant a configured drawdown threshold is crossed, it closes all market positions, deletes pending orders (optional), and writes a persistent block flag to a GlobalVariable that survives terminal restarts. At broker midnight (GMT or local) the block is released automatically and a new daily reference balance is stored.

🔧 Key Features:

  • 📉 Real-time daily and total drawdown monitoring

  • 🛑 Hard-stop kill switch closes all positions and pending orders

  • 🔒 Persistent block prevents new trades until the next reset

  • ⏰ Automatic midnight reset (GMT or broker local time)

  • 🚦 On-chart traffic-light dashboard with live drawdown percentage

  • 🔔 Visual alert and Journal log on every breach event

  • 🎯 Optional Magic Number filter for single-EA protection

  • 🔌 Public API so your other EAs can ask if trading is allowed

✅ Ideal For:

  • 💼 Prop firm challenge candidates who cannot afford a single rule violation

  • 💰 Funded account holders protecting payouts and scale-up plans

  • 🤖 EA users adding a defensive layer on top of any strategy

  • 👤 Manual traders who want an automatic safety net

📘 Full User Manual: Download the PDF

Keywords: prop firm guardian, prop firm EA, drawdown protection EA, daily drawdown limit, max drawdown EA, FTMO EA, prop firm rules, account protection EA, risk management EA, equity guardian, funded account protection, prop firm challenge


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Spider Crazy Pro
Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
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