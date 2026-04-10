Power Bar MT5

See which strategy actually works on your symbol - before you risk real money.

Power Bar detects extreme price bars on any symbol and any timeframe, then instantly backtests 3 different trading strategies so you can compare win rates, profit factors, and P&L side by side. All in a single interactive panel.

No guessing. No curve-fitting. Just data.

This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI trading mentor. 

Always on, knows every indicator in depth, available the moment you need to think something through. 

What makes Power Bar unique?

Most indicators give you a signal and leave you guessing whether it works. Power Bar goes further: it tests every signal against three strategies and shows you the statistics. Switch between FlipFlop, Momentum, and Reversal with one click and watch the numbers change instantly.

  • FlipFlop - Always in the market. Enter on signal, exit on opposite signal. Our research shows this works best on trending indices like US30, US500, and DAX.
  • Momentum - Trade with the signal. Fixed SL/TP based on ATR. Balanced approach for continuation setups.
  • Reversal - Fade the signal (trade against it). Our backtests show this produces 70%+ win rates on JPY Forex crosses where extreme bars mark exhaustion, not continuation.


Change parameters, see results immediately

No need to open indicator properties. Adjust ATR multiplier, period, stop loss and take profit directly in the panel with +/- buttons. Every change recalculates all statistics immediately. Find the sweet spot for your symbol in seconds, not hours.


See exactly where SL and TP would be

When Momentum or Reversal is selected, Power Bar draws entry, stop loss, and take profit lines directly on the chart for every signal. Orange for entry, red for stop loss, green for take profit. You see instantly where each trade would have entered and exited.


Also available: Power Bar Scanner EA

Want to scan your entire watchlist for extreme bars in real time? The Power Bar Scanner EA monitors all symbols at once with sortable columns, click-to-navigate, and alert notifications. Find the strongest setups across your portfolio instantly. Check it out in my seller profile.


What our research shows

We backtested Power Bar across 10 symbol classes with 20 parameter combinations each:

  • Indices love FlipFlop - US30, US500, DAX showed profit factors above 5.0 at higher multipliers (2.0x-3.0x ATR). Trending instruments reward staying in the market.
  • Forex favors Reversal - EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURUSD: extreme bars often mark exhaustion. Fading the signal produced 70%+ win rates on JPY crosses.
  • Gold works with both - XAUUSD showed strong FlipFlop results (PF 6.5+) and solid Momentum performance.

There is no single "best" strategy. That is exactly why Power Bar lets you compare all three on your symbol and timeframe.


Alerts - never miss a signal

Get notified the moment an extreme bar closes. Popup, push notification, or sound alert. Configure BUY and SELL alerts independently. Each chart instance manages its own alerts, so you can monitor multiple symbols with different settings.


Works on every timeframe and every instrument

Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto, Stocks. M1 to Monthly. The ATR-based detection automatically adapts to each market's volatility. Panel shows pips for Forex and points for everything else.


Features

  • Extreme bar detection: body > N x ATR with configurable multiplier and period
  • 3-strategy comparison: FlipFlop, Momentum, Reversal - switch with one click
  • Interactive +/- controls for ATR multiplier, period, SL, and TP directly in the panel
  • Real-time backtest statistics over configurable history (up to 10,000+ bars)
  • Visual SL/TP lines on chart (orange entry, red SL, green TP)
  • Configurable alerts: popup, push notification, sound - per signal direction
  • Adaptive display: pips for Forex, points for Indices/Gold/Crypto
  • Symbol and timeframe shown in panel
  • DPI-aware, zoomable canvas panel (80%-150%)
  • Draggable panel (header and footer)
  • Lightweight: no external indicators or DLLs required

Quick Start

  1. Attach Power Bar to any chart
  2. The panel shows FlipFlop statistics by default
  3. Click Momentum or Reversal to compare strategies
  4. Use +/- buttons to fine-tune parameters
  5. Watch the statistics update instantly
  6. Find what works best for your symbol, then trade with confidence

Inputs

  • ATR Multiplier (2.5) - Minimum body/ATR ratio for signal detection
  • ATR Period (20) - Lookback period for ATR calculation
  • History Bars (5000) - Number of bars for backtest statistics
  • Default SL (100%) - Initial stop loss as % of ATR
  • Default TP (150%) - Initial take profit as % of ATR
  • Alert BUY/SELL (true) - Alert on extreme signals
  • Alert Popup/Push/Sound - Choose your notification method
  • Panel Zoom (100) - Panel size scaling 80-150%
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
Axiom Matrix
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5 (5)
Indicators
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. After your purchase, send me a direct message to receive your instructions and claim your exclusive gift bonus. Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watch, analyzes multiple timeframes, reads multiple evidence engines, compares the strongest opport
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
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SI Connect is a utility that establishes the connection to our servers to use FX Volume. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI trading mentor.  Always on, knows every indicator in depth, available the moment you need to think something through.  Meet him at https://stein.investments Technical instructions to prepare your terminal for the usage of SI Connect Allow web requests and insert https://stein.investments to the list of allowed URLs in
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This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI trading mentor.  Always on, knows every indicator in depth, available the moment you need to think something through.  Meet him at https://stein.investments Crosshair is a fantastic tool that simplifies our chart analysis by bringing the price candles perfectly in line with the indicator values in the subwindows. You can enable and disable it via a single press on the "C" of your keyboard, and it provide
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SI Connect is a utility that establishes the connection to our servers to use FX Volume. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI trading mentor.  Always on, knows every indicator in depth, available the moment you need to think something through.  Meet him at https://stein.investments Technical instructions to prepare your terminal for the usage of SI Connect Allow web requests and insert https://stein.investments to the list of allowed URLs in
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FX Dynamic: Track Volatility and Trends with Customized ATR Analysis Overview FX Dynamic is a powerful tool that leverages Average True Range (ATR) calculations to give traders unparalleled insights into daily and intraday volatility. By setting up clear volatility thresholds—such as 80%, 100%, and 130%—you can quickly identify potential profit opportunities or warnings when markets exceed typical ranges. FX Dynamic adapts to your broker’s time zone, helps you maintain a consistent measure of
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