Power Bar MT5

See which strategy actually works on your symbol - before you risk real money.

Power Bar detects extreme price bars on any symbol and any timeframe, then instantly backtests 3 different trading strategies so you can compare win rates, profit factors, and P&L side by side. All in a single interactive panel.

No guessing. No curve-fitting. Just data.

This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI trading mentor.

Always on, knows every indicator in depth, available the moment you need to think something through. Meet him at https://stein.investments

What makes Power Bar unique?

Most indicators give you a signal and leave you guessing whether it works. Power Bar goes further: it tests every signal against three strategies and shows you the statistics. Switch between FlipFlop, Momentum, and Reversal with one click and watch the numbers change instantly.

FlipFlop - Always in the market. Enter on signal, exit on opposite signal. Our research shows this works best on trending indices like US30, US500, and DAX.

- Always in the market. Enter on signal, exit on opposite signal. Our research shows this works best on trending indices like US30, US500, and DAX. Momentum - Trade with the signal. Fixed SL/TP based on ATR. Balanced approach for continuation setups.

- Trade with the signal. Fixed SL/TP based on ATR. Balanced approach for continuation setups. Reversal - Fade the signal (trade against it). Our backtests show this produces 70%+ win rates on JPY Forex crosses where extreme bars mark exhaustion, not continuation.





Change parameters, see results immediately

No need to open indicator properties. Adjust ATR multiplier, period, stop loss and take profit directly in the panel with +/- buttons. Every change recalculates all statistics immediately. Find the sweet spot for your symbol in seconds, not hours.





See exactly where SL and TP would be

When Momentum or Reversal is selected, Power Bar draws entry, stop loss, and take profit lines directly on the chart for every signal. Orange for entry, red for stop loss, green for take profit. You see instantly where each trade would have entered and exited.





Also available: Power Bar Scanner EA

Want to scan your entire watchlist for extreme bars in real time? The Power Bar Scanner EA monitors all symbols at once with sortable columns, click-to-navigate, and alert notifications. Find the strongest setups across your portfolio instantly. Check it out in my seller profile.





What our research shows

We backtested Power Bar across 10 symbol classes with 20 parameter combinations each:

Indices love FlipFlop - US30, US500, DAX showed profit factors above 5.0 at higher multipliers (2.0x-3.0x ATR). Trending instruments reward staying in the market.

- US30, US500, DAX showed profit factors above 5.0 at higher multipliers (2.0x-3.0x ATR). Trending instruments reward staying in the market. Forex favors Reversal - EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURUSD: extreme bars often mark exhaustion. Fading the signal produced 70%+ win rates on JPY crosses.

- EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURUSD: extreme bars often mark exhaustion. Fading the signal produced 70%+ win rates on JPY crosses. Gold works with both - XAUUSD showed strong FlipFlop results (PF 6.5+) and solid Momentum performance.

There is no single "best" strategy. That is exactly why Power Bar lets you compare all three on your symbol and timeframe.





Alerts - never miss a signal

Get notified the moment an extreme bar closes. Popup, push notification, or sound alert. Configure BUY and SELL alerts independently. Each chart instance manages its own alerts, so you can monitor multiple symbols with different settings.





Works on every timeframe and every instrument

Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto, Stocks. M1 to Monthly. The ATR-based detection automatically adapts to each market's volatility. Panel shows pips for Forex and points for everything else.





Features

Extreme bar detection: body > N x ATR with configurable multiplier and period

3-strategy comparison: FlipFlop, Momentum, Reversal - switch with one click

Interactive +/- controls for ATR multiplier, period, SL, and TP directly in the panel

Real-time backtest statistics over configurable history (up to 10,000+ bars)

Visual SL/TP lines on chart (orange entry, red SL, green TP)

Configurable alerts: popup, push notification, sound - per signal direction

Adaptive display: pips for Forex, points for Indices/Gold/Crypto

Symbol and timeframe shown in panel

DPI-aware, zoomable canvas panel (80%-150%)

Draggable panel (header and footer)

Lightweight: no external indicators or DLLs required

Quick Start

Attach Power Bar to any chart The panel shows FlipFlop statistics by default Click Momentum or Reversal to compare strategies Use +/- buttons to fine-tune parameters Watch the statistics update instantly Find what works best for your symbol, then trade with confidence

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