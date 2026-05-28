Yukon

5

Yukon · The Gold EA That Reads the Market First

Yukon 3.1 runs three engines on XAUUSD under one market-state layer: every day, Yukon reads the gold market's state (trend, transition, range, volatility) and lets each engine trade only when the state favours it. The original Grid, a hierarchical Pattern Long and a Pattern Short, each switchable on or off. Built around a hard equity cap, live USD-news protection, weekend-flat positions and linear exposure in straight steps. A gold EA you can actually leave running: +132% net over 17 months of real-tick validation at 8% maximum drawdown.

See it run before you commit. Three independent brokers have traded Yukon forward since launch, publicly tracked and updated monthly: stein.investments/products/yukon#live-results. For the full walkthrough of the three engines, the live panel and the rest of the toolkit: stein.investments/products/yukon


The price grows with the proof: the first month of live results is public, and the price moved with it. The next price is set once three months of live results stand. Earlier buyers pay less for less proof, later buyers pay more for more proof, and every customer keeps every future version at no extra cost.


WORST CASE = THE NUMBER YOU SET · THE FIRST QUESTION EVERY GRID BUYER ASKS

Every gold-grid EA gets the same question on day one: will this blow my account? In Yukon, the answer is built into the design. Your account has a ceiling you set yourself, and Yukon respects it on every tick.

  • You pick a share of your balance as the cap (default 10%, validated on years of gold data).
  • That share is the maximum floating loss any basket may carry, ever.
  • Reach the cap and Yukon closes the basket the same tick. Every time.
  • Worst case is exactly the number you chose, guaranteed by design.

In 30+ months of real-tick validation across calm markets, trending years and sharp corrections, the 10% default held with comfortable headroom in every regime.


YUKON KEEPS GROWING · THE VERSION HISTORY

Every release builds on the research of the one before. Every customer gets every update free for the life of the product. This is what continuous development looks like:

  • v1.0 (May 2026) · Launch · +21% net, 6% max drawdown
  • v1.1 (May 2026) · Daily-volatility filter added · +30% net, 5% max drawdown
  • v2.0 (June 2026) · Three engines (Grid + Pattern Long + Pattern Short) · +98% net, 9.6% max drawdown
  • v3.0 (June 2026) · The market-state layer + hierarchical Pattern Long · +132% net, 8.0% max drawdown
  • v3.1 (June 2026) · Spread-betting and cross-currency accounts supported, sharper panel scaling

Performance numbers cover January 2025 to June 2026, real-tick backtest on XAUUSD, All-In Combined mode. Past results do not guarantee future returns.


TWO CLAIMS, ONE EA · BUILT FOR EVERY TRADING CHARACTER

Yukon launched as a disciplined gold grid: enters with momentum, averages adverse moves with flat lots, exits the basket at a calculated profit. That suits traders who like a high-win-rate engine that earns its way out of pullbacks.

Early customers asked the same question. "Can I run it with a fixed stop-loss instead, so I know my maximum risk per trade?" v2.0 answers that while keeping the Grid exactly as it was. Two Pattern engines now sit alongside it, each entering and exiting on a clean 1:4 risk-reward with the lot sized off your account. Run only the Grid. Run only the Patterns. Run all three together. You pick how to work the claim.


THE MARKET-STATE LAYER · NEW IN 3.0, ABOVE EVERY PATTERN ENTRY

Most gold EAs fire whenever their setup appears, in any market. Yukon reads the daily state of the gold market first (trend, transition, range, volatility) and lets pattern entries through only when the state favours them. That includes buying windows in confirmed downtrends that simpler filters block entirely. The result in long-term real-tick testing: a lower maximum drawdown AND a higher trade count at the same time. Less waiting, less risk, more harvest.


THE THREE ENGINES · SWITCH EACH ON OR OFF

  • Grid Classic. The original Yukon. Enters with gold momentum during its active hours. As price ebbs against the entry, it averages in at steady, even spacing, lowering its basket average. Once gold recovers past that average, the whole basket closes. Every leg the same size. Linear exposure in straight steps. Disciplined.
  • Pattern Long. A hierarchy of long setups behind one switch, one risk setting and one magic number. Each setup opens via disciplined price-action analysis, gated by the market-state layer, with a fixed stop-loss and a take-profit a multiple of the risk. The lot is calculated from your account so a stop-out costs the same percent of balance every time.
  • Pattern Short. Opens H1 short trades via the same disciplined price-action analysis on the down side. Same fixed 1:4 risk-reward, same percent-of-balance sizing.

Each engine has its own magic number, its own risk control, and runs independently.


PERFORMANCE · 17 MONTHS REAL-TICK, BOTH MODES

Yukon lets you choose the risk profile. The numbers below come from a continuous real-tick backtest, January 2025 to June 2026, on XAUUSD.

Grid Classic only · the conservative profile:

  • Net over 17 months: +32%
  • Annualized: +23% per year
  • Maximum drawdown: 3.9%
  • Profit factor: 3.87

All-In Combined · Grid + Pattern Long + Pattern Short:

  • Net over 17 months: +132%
  • Annualized: +92% per year
  • Maximum drawdown: 8.0%
  • Profit factor: 1.82

Backtest results, not live trading. Yukon runs on a hedging account, the standard MetaTrader 5 account type for grid strategies. Past results do not guarantee future returns. The live track record has been building on three brokers since launch; the live-results link above shows it, updated monthly.


RISK, ON A LEASH · THE PART THE OTHERS SKIP

This is what makes Yukon a tool and not a gamble. Five guards run on every trade, all the time:

  • A daily-volatility check. The biggest difference to most grid robots. When gold's daily range stretches beyond its normal regime, Yukon stops opening new baskets and stops adding legs to any open basket. Greed is what wipes grid robots out: trapped longs on a parabolic top, then a reversal that runs further than the grid was sized for. Yukon waits for the regime to calm. The panel shows you in real time when the check is active.
  • A hard equity cap. You set a share of your balance as the line a basket must stay below. Reach it and Yukon closes the basket itself, on your terms, before a bad run becomes a bad day. The worst case is a number you chose in advance. The default cap of 10% has stayed well clear in over two years of validation.
  • Live news protection. Yukon pulls a curated feed of high-impact USD events and stands every open basket down in the window around each release, so every news spike meets Yukon with closed baskets.
  • Closed before the weekend. Yukon closes all positions flat before the Friday close. The weekend gap passes with a clean book, and Monday opens with a fresh state.
  • Straight-line exposure. Flat lots, even spacing. The grid that recovers your basket is calculable. Linear exposure throughout.

The same five guards apply to all three engines. Pattern Long and Pattern Short add a sixth, baked-in safeguard: a fixed stop-loss on every single trade.


BUILT FOR THE RETAIL REALITY · MAX 1:30 LEVERAGE

Yukon is built for a regular retail account at the regulated 1:30 leverage, the European standard, and that is exactly where its numbers were measured. From around $2,000 it runs the full grid comfortably. From around $5,000 the All-In Combined mode reaches its full sizing. That is the honest difference: a real account, not the 1:500 micro-accounts other systems lean on to show extreme growth curves, where the curve is the leverage and not the edge. Less leverage means a more serious account, and numbers you can actually trust.


SIZING THAT FITS YOUR ACCOUNT · SET IT ONCE

The Grid uses auto-sizing: tell Yukon how much to trade per ten thousand of balance and it scales every position to your account automatically. Prefer a fixed lot instead? That is one switch. The Pattern engines use percent-of-balance risk per trade. Default is 0.5% per Pattern trade, which keeps maximum drawdown under 10% in the validated 17-month window. The equity cap on the Grid is set as a percent, so it scales with you too. Want a tighter risk profile? Lower the Pattern risk to 0.25%. Want more action? Raise it to 1.0% for a roughly doubled return at roughly double the drawdown. You choose.


THE PANEL · YOUR CLAIM, AT A GLANCE

A clean on-chart panel shows you where you stand in one look: floating result, the day's profit and loss, and live drawdown against your cap as a bar that runs green, then amber, then red as it approaches the line. Below it, the open basket, a live performance record of the closed trades, and a clear auto-trading status so you know the moment something on the terminal would stop Yukon from working. Light and dark themes, a panel zoom, and it runs live on the chart and right inside the visual Strategy Tester so you can watch the performance build during a backtest.


KEY FEATURES AT A GLANCE

  • Three independent engines: Grid Classic, Pattern Long, Pattern Short
  • Each engine toggles on or off via inputs, with its own magic number
  • Pattern engines: fixed 1:4 risk-reward, percent-of-balance lot sizing
  • Grid Classic: auto-sizing, basket take-profit, linear exposure
  • Daily-volatility regime check pauses Grid when gold stretches
  • Hard equity cap on the Grid: basket auto-closes at a share of balance you set
  • Weekend-flat: nothing carried through the weekend gap
  • Live USD-news protection across all three engines
  • On-chart panel: floating result, day P/L, live drawdown-vs-cap bar
  • Runs on the live chart and inside the visual Strategy Tester
  • Light and dark theme and a panel zoom
  • Built and validated on years of real tick gold data
  • Daily market-state layer gates every pattern entry (new in 3.0)
  • Cent accounts fully supported, sizing scales automatically
  • Spread-betting and cross-currency accounts supported (new in 3.1)
  • Works on any broker that lists XAUUSD, any MetaTrader 5 build

GETTING STARTED

  1. Buy Yukon on the MQL5 Market; MetaTrader 5 downloads it to your Experts folder automatically.
  2. In Tools > Options > Expert Advisors, allow https://revden.io. This powers the live news protection: Yukon trades regardless of the URL, and the news guard activates as soon as the URL is allowed.
  3. Attach it to an XAUUSD chart and the panel loads ready to use.
  4. Pick your engines: Grid Classic only for the conservative profile, all three for the strongest combined edge.
  5. Set your Grid size per ten thousand, your equity cap, and your Pattern risk percent. The defaults are validated.
  6. Run Yukon on a VPS so it stays online around the clock. Our VPS guide walks you through it.

NOTES

  • Yukon trades XAUUSD (gold). Attach it to a gold chart.
  • Hedging account required. Yukon is built around a basket of separate positions; the Grid and both Pattern engines all run on a hedging account, the standard MetaTrader 5 account type for grid strategies. Most brokers offer hedging; if in doubt, ask yours for a hedging MT5 account.
  • It runs on a live chart for real-time trading, and inside the visual Strategy Tester for evaluation, where the panel shows the performance building live.
  • Every strategy carries risk. Yukon caps each Grid basket at the share of equity you set, and Pattern trades carry a fixed stop-loss. All trading carries risk. Past results describe the past; future returns may differ. Start on a demo account and size to a level you are comfortable with.

Three engines. One market-state layer. Yukon.

Reviews 1
Wesley ONeal
56
Wesley ONeal 2026.07.30 19:46 
 

Excellent product. Can be configured to be as conservative and/or agressive as wanted. Also, the Revden interface for news feed is extremely helpful. Worth more than the asking price.

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Wesley ONeal
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Wesley ONeal 2026.07.30 19:46 
 

Excellent product. Can be configured to be as conservative and/or agressive as wanted. Also, the Revden interface for news feed is extremely helpful. Worth more than the asking price.

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