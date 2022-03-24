ADX Version Lock profit Ea

This Robot Ea with indicators ADX.

ONLY 1 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99! After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.

LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products

PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744860



SETTING EA ADX VERSION:



++>, Setting_ADX VERSION= "------- ( Setting Strategy ADX ) -------";

>>period_ADX=28;

++>, EA_Indicators=1. ADX VERSION

++>, Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------";

- MaxOpenBuyOrders=20; ==> Maximal order buy

- MaxOpenSellOrders=20;==>Maximal order sell

- lotsbuy=0.01;==> First lot buy

- lotssell=0.01;==> First lot sell

- multi_lot=2;==> Multiple lot for Second orders

- step_open_orders=50;==> Distance between first orders and second orders

++>, Target_profit_perday=50;==>only can work on forward test

++>, Hedging=false;

++>, Use_MaxSpread=true;

++>, MaxSpread=50;==> Maximal spread for open orders

++>, MaxLot=1;==> Maximal lot for total lot buy/sell

++>, Minimal Profit in money=2;==> Minimal profit for profitbuy/profitsell

++>, Step_LockProfit_in_Money=50;==> Step Minimal profit for total orders and close all orders with profit (50).Then restart robot ea again

++>, Stoploss_in_Money=50000;

++>, Stoploss_in %=100;

++>, SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------";

- TP=100;==>Take profit in pips

- SL=2000;==> Stop loss in pips

- TrailingStop=10;==>in pips

- Please note !!!





==> that every forex broker has different spreads and each currency has a different character, so when doing a backtest on broker A it must be different from broker B. Please change the parameter settings until they are what you expect .. !!

The advantages of Ea ADX VERSION are:





+>. - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots).



- Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).

+>. For best results use forward test, because the expert will restart lock profit if the server resets the profit history.

+>. ADX VERSION EA can go against trends. When a trend reverses, this EA can change direction and can make a profit (A trend may imposible continue to move straight, there must be a reversal point)

+>. When Ea open orders and are floating (more than 100 pips to 500 pips), with ADX VERSION EA can close all positions with a profit

+>. You can use a hedging strategy (true / false).

+>. You can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off).



+>. With Ea ADX VERSION, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lock_Profit is reached and will close all orders with Step_Lock_Profit, then Ea will start the order again.



+>. Can be used in all currencies with spread <= 50 pips or Setting Maxspread >50 . Recommendations on the XAUUSD,EURUSD and GBPUSD currencies.

+>. suitable for brokers who provide free VPS with terms < 5 lots / month.



ATTENTION !!!!! FOREX TRADING IS VERY RISK LOSS OF MONEY, ALL RISK RESTS ON THE TRADER OWN. THIS EA IS JUST A FORECAST TOOL, NOT A MONEY ROBOT ... !!!!!!!



















