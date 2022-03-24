ADX Version Lock profit Ea
- Experts
-
Supomo**** NEW VERSION WITH INDICATOR SETTING TO ON or OFF ****
:: MA,RSI,CCI,MACD,STOCHASTIC,PARABOLIC SAR.
Are there indicators signal that are 100% accurate?
Are there ea robot that is 100% accurate?
The answer is no or impossible ....
- Version: 23.23
- Updated: 24 March 2022
- Activations: 10
This Robot Ea with indicators ADX.
ONLY 1 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99!
After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.
ONLY 1 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99!
After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.
LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products
PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744860
SETTING EA ADX VERSION:
++>, Setting_ADX VERSION= "------- ( Setting Strategy ADX ) -------";
>>period_ADX=28;
++>, EA_Indicators=1. ADX VERSION
++>, Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------";
- MaxOpenBuyOrders=20; ==> Maximal order buy
- MaxOpenSellOrders=20;==>Maximal order sell
- lotsbuy=0.01;==> First lot buy
- lotssell=0.01;==> First lot sell
- multi_lot=2;==> Multiple lot for Second orders
- step_open_orders=50;==> Distance between first orders and second orders
++>, Target_profit_perday=50;==>only can work on forward test
++>, Hedging=false;
++>, Use_MaxSpread=true;
++>, MaxSpread=50;==> Maximal spread for open orders
++>, MaxLot=1;==> Maximal lot for total lot buy/sell
++>, Minimal Profit in money=2;==> Minimal profit for profitbuy/profitsell
++>, Step_LockProfit_in_Money=50;==> Step Minimal profit for total orders and close all orders with profit (50).Then restart robot ea again
++>, Stoploss_in_Money=50000;
++>, Stoploss_in %=100;
++>, SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------";
- TP=100;==>Take profit in pips
- SL=2000;==> Stop loss in pips
- TrailingStop=10;==>in pips
- Please note !!!
==> that every forex broker has different spreads and each currency has a different character, so when doing a backtest on broker A it must be different from broker B. Please change the parameter settings until they are what you expect .. !!
The advantages of Ea ADX VERSION are:
+>. - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots).
- Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).
+>. For best results use forward test, because the expert will restart lock profit if the server resets the profit history.+>. ADX VERSION EA can go against trends. When a trend reverses, this EA can change direction and can make a profit (A trend may imposible continue to move straight, there must be a reversal point)
+>. When Ea open orders and are floating (more than 100 pips to 500 pips), with ADX VERSION EA can close all positions with a profit
+>. You can use a hedging strategy (true / false).
+>. You can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off).
+>. With Ea ADX VERSION, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lock_Profit is reached and will close all orders with Step_Lock_Profit, then Ea will start the order again.
+>. Can be used in all currencies with spread <= 50 pips or Setting Maxspread >50 . Recommendations on the XAUUSD,EURUSD and GBPUSD currencies.
+>. suitable for brokers who provide free VPS with terms < 5 lots / month.
ATTENTION !!!!!
FOREX TRADING IS VERY RISK LOSS OF MONEY, ALL RISK RESTS ON THE TRADER OWN.
THIS EA IS JUST A FORECAST TOOL, NOT A MONEY ROBOT ... !!!!!!!