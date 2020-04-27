EA Rx Five MT5

The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order.

The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm.

The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals.

Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used.

Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.

МetaТrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/43647 Requirements and recommendations

The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.

The recommended balance for safe long-term trading (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 5000 or $ 50 on a cent account.

Leverage from 1:500 and more.

Safe trading requires a minimum lot of 0.01. Check your broker to support a minimum lot of 0.01.

Required account with Hedging support.

Broker Broker with five-digit and three-digit quotes.

EA requires a standard VPS server. ( EA does not work on MQL5 VPS )

MQL5 VPS EA requires RAM: 1100 MB.

The EA does not work on the account: "JPY","RUB".

For the EA operation, open "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors". Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add https://ec.forexprostools.com, https://world-time-zone1.com and click OK. For the strategy tester: the EA provides integrated data on economic news from 2010.01.01 - 2022.10.01. You can test the EA on a multi-currency strategy tester and see the full operation of all pairs. Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true, a multi-currency tester is used. When using the multi-currency tester, select the M5 timeframe. The robot does not require all ticks in history. For quick test, use: Tick simulation methods:

M1 OHLC (simulation of 1-minute bars, OHLC prices).

EURUSD / M5. GBPUSD / M5. GBPJPY / M5. USDCHF / M5. USDJPY / M5. AUDUSD / M5. GBPAUD / M5. USDCAD / M5. GBPCAD / M5. EURAUD / M5. EURCAD / M5. EURGBP / M5. EURJPY / M5. GBPCHF / M5. NZDUSD / M5. GBPNZD / M5. EURCHF / M5. AUDCAD / M5. NZDCAD / M5. NZDJPY / M5. CHFJPY / M5. CADJPY / M5. AUDNZD / M5. EURNZD / M5.





Parameters

EURUSD - true , use EURUSD;

EURUSD - true , use EURUSD;

EURJPY - true , use EURJPY;

EURJPY - true , use EURJPY;

Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));

Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);

User_Balance - user-defined balance;

- user-defined balance;

Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.

Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.

Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance ;

Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Custom_Risk is false );

- fixed lot (if is ); Order Type - trading direction;

Order Comment - comments to orders;

- comments to orders; Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;

Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel ( false - faster backtest);

- use the information panel ( - faster backtest); Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;

Multi_Currency_BackTest :

: true - use the multi-currency tester;



false - use the current currency and timeframe;

Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;

- maximum allowed spread; Economic news filter :

: Select http or https - select Protocol to download economic news;

Select http or https - select Protocol to download economic news;

http





https



News_update_every_N_minutes - update news every N minutes.

Trading within the week:

Monday - trade on Monday;

Monday - trade on Monday;

...



Friday - trade on Friday.

Time trading within a day:

Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

GMT setting - GMT settings;

- GMT settings;

GMT Auto ( only for real ) - automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester);

GMT Auto ( only for real ) - automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester);



GMT Mode - manual setting;

- manual setting;

GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);

- GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled); Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);

- operation start time (hh:mm);

Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).

Time to disable on Friday:

Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).



