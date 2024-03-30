Mirror gold HFT plus
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.8
- Activations: 15
You can only do xuausd
signal：
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1548193?source=Site+Signals+Page
Time: 1 minute
Fixed stop loss: 100 + point
Fixed profit: 20 + points
Suitable for all markets
A minimum deposit of $300 is recommended
One order at a time, no additional positions, not Martin, high-frequency trading
Based on only specific algorithm model.
The success rate is about 99%
Only ECN accounts.
600-100 orders a month.
makert：any，good