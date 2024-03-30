Mirror gold HFT plus



You can only do xuausd

signal




Time: 1 minute

Fixed stop loss: 100 + point
Fixed profit: 20 + points
Suitable for all markets
A minimum deposit of $300 is recommended
One order at a time, no additional positions, not Martin, high-frequency trading
Based on only specific algorithm model.
The success rate is about 99%
Only ECN accounts.
600-100 orders a month.

makertanygood

https://youtu.be/qEL3GBhxVDQ

















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