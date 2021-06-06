Tendency Expert Trader

Strategy:

1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts.

2.This EA is using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average.

3.The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000.

4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable.

5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！



