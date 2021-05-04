BenefitEA Mt5

Benefit EA


Uses only hedging accounts.  

Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns.

The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments.

The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allows for 100% automation of the trading process, without manual intervention and management (if every technical aspect is working properly and as intended). The "time filter" status is displayed as a text in the upper left corner of the trading window.

There are multiple settings for professionals and a flexible system of settings for different trading styles.

"Selling short", "scalping", "trading flat", etc.

There are buttons for semiautomatic trading. Using the buttons, it is possible to block the operation of one or both trade directions. Text notifications on the trade blocking status are available.

Trading any instrument on any timeframe in automatic or semiautomatic mode.

Situations of connection losses are handled accordingly and do not affect the trading process.

The default EA settings are for GBPUSD M15 50 000 1:500.

  • Base deposit: 5000-10000 (depending on the instrument)
  • Leverage: 1:20-1000
  • Timeframe: M1, M5, M15, H1
  • Recommended currency pairs: GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF, AUDUSD


Parameters

Base settings

  • New_Cycle – enable/disable opening order series in cycles
  • MAGIC – magic number, should be changed if the EA is used on multiple currency pairs on the same account
  • Slippage - Forex price slippage, the default value is 3. Do not change the value unless you know what you are doing
  • Max_Trades - the maximum number of orders opened in a series (Max 17)
  • Max_Lot - the maximum lot size

TP settings

  • TP Buy - Take profit level in points for closing Buy positions
  • TP Sell - Take profit level in points for closing Sell positions
  • Trailing_Start – level in points to activate Trailing
  • Trailing_Size – the number of points for trailing the Trailing_Start level or for closing

Risk Reduction System

  • RRS – enable/disable the Risk Reduction System
  • RRS_oOrder – number of an order in a series to activate the Risk Reduction System
  • RRS_cOrder – number of an order in a series to deactivate the Risk Reduction System
  • RRS_TP – Take profit in points for closing orders corresponding to the Risk Reduction System
  • RRS_Trailing_Start – level in points to activate Trailing for orders of the Risk Reduction System
  • RRS_Trailing_Size – the number of points for trailing the RRS_Trailing_Start level of the Risk Reduction System
  • RRS_Profit_Percent – tool for exiting a prolonged drawdown (70-90% recommended)

Buy and Sell settings

  • Step_Buy(Sell) – step for opening a new order in a series in points
  • Step_Coef_Buy(Sell) – increase coefficient of the step for opening subsequent orders
  • Step_Coef_Start_Order_Buy(Sell) – number of the order to activate Step_Coef_Buy(Sell)
  • Step_Mass_Buy(Sell) – the default step for opening orders (in points), if Step_Coef_Buy(Sell) is equal to 0
  • Min_Lot_Buy(Sell) – the minimum lot size of the first order
  • Lot_Exp_Buy(Sell) - lot increase coefficient of Min_Lot_Sell for the subsequent orders

Time filter settings

  • Time_Filters - enable/disable working within the specified time intervals
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Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Last chance at the current price! Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading
Quantum iGold MT5
Yassine Mouhssine
4.54 (39)
Experts
Quantum iGold MT5 – Advanced AI Trading System (XAUUSD) Quantum iGold MT5 is a fully automated trading system built using advanced Artificial Intelligence techniques. It employs a hybrid neural architecture that integrates LSTM and Transformer models to analyze price behavior on XAUUSD . This structure enables the system to detect market patterns, adapt to volatility changes, and generate technically refined trading signals in real time. After purchase, please contact me via MQL5 private messa
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (505)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.34 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.04 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
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Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
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