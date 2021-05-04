BenefitEA Mt5
- Experts
-
Vsevolod Merzlov
- Version: 5.1
- Updated: 4 May 2021
- Activations: 5
Benefit EA
Uses only hedging accounts.
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns.
The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments.
The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allows for 100% automation of the trading process, without manual intervention and management (if every technical aspect is working properly and as intended). The "time filter" status is displayed as a text in the upper left corner of the trading window.
There are multiple settings for professionals and a flexible system of settings for different trading styles.
"Selling short", "scalping", "trading flat", etc.
There are buttons for semiautomatic trading. Using the buttons, it is possible to block the operation of one or both trade directions. Text notifications on the trade blocking status are available.
Trading any instrument on any timeframe in automatic or semiautomatic mode.
Situations of connection losses are handled accordingly and do not affect the trading process.
The default EA settings are for GBPUSD M15 50 000 1:500.
- Base deposit: 5000-10000 (depending on the instrument)
- Leverage: 1:20-1000
- Timeframe: M1, M5, M15, H1
- Recommended currency pairs: GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF, AUDUSD
Parameters
Base settings
- New_Cycle – enable/disable opening order series in cycles
- MAGIC – magic number, should be changed if the EA is used on multiple currency pairs on the same account
- Slippage - Forex price slippage, the default value is 3. Do not change the value unless you know what you are doing
- Max_Trades - the maximum number of orders opened in a series (Max 17)
- Max_Lot - the maximum lot size
TP settings
- TP Buy - Take profit level in points for closing Buy positions
- TP Sell - Take profit level in points for closing Sell positions
- Trailing_Start – level in points to activate Trailing
- Trailing_Size – the number of points for trailing the Trailing_Start level or for closing
Risk Reduction System
- RRS – enable/disable the Risk Reduction System
- RRS_oOrder – number of an order in a series to activate the Risk Reduction System
- RRS_cOrder – number of an order in a series to deactivate the Risk Reduction System
- RRS_TP – Take profit in points for closing orders corresponding to the Risk Reduction System
- RRS_Trailing_Start – level in points to activate Trailing for orders of the Risk Reduction System
- RRS_Trailing_Size – the number of points for trailing the RRS_Trailing_Start level of the Risk Reduction System
- RRS_Profit_Percent – tool for exiting a prolonged drawdown (70-90% recommended)
Buy and Sell settings
- Step_Buy(Sell) – step for opening a new order in a series in points
- Step_Coef_Buy(Sell) – increase coefficient of the step for opening subsequent orders
- Step_Coef_Start_Order_Buy(Sell) – number of the order to activate Step_Coef_Buy(Sell)
- Step_Mass_Buy(Sell) – the default step for opening orders (in points), if Step_Coef_Buy(Sell) is equal to 0
- Min_Lot_Buy(Sell) – the minimum lot size of the first order
- Lot_Exp_Buy(Sell) - lot increase coefficient of Min_Lot_Sell for the subsequent orders
Time filter settings
- Time_Filters - enable/disable working within the specified time intervals