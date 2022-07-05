Reactor EA MT5

Reactor MT5 is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Intraday Trading. it is based on many indicators.

The Expert was tested on the whole available historical period on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and USDJPY M15 currency pair with exceptional results. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, and additional slippage.

The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend and trend following, based on EA analysis

To be Honest, There are too many inputs but do not worry I will help you for sets.

The Ea does not open any order on Monday and Friday. If you want you can open it yourself. 

After you understand ea inputs,you can find best sets for your. 


Recommendations

  • The Recommended Timeframe is M15- M30-H1-H4.
  • The Expert can go on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and USDJPY.
  • Start Backtest from 2013
  • A low latency vps is always recommended.
  • The recommended Leverage is 1:200 or more
  • The recommended deposit is minumum 1000 usd, is better working in more capital.




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Berat Cakan
Indicators
A top-quality implementation of the famous  Zig Zag  indicator, which needs no introduction. It is completely coming from original algorithm.  After you have this indicator, you will no need any more indicator for opposite direction of trend. Trading direction of TREND Very easy to understand and set  It implements a multi-timeframe dashboard Buy and Sell signals on same chart  Working M5-M15-M30-H1-H4 and D1  After the purchase, please contact me for to learn how to use it. 
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