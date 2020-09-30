Traders Toolbox™ Premium is an All-in-One Tool

created based on extensive training on common trading strategies in order to automate those strategies and calculations.

(designed and programmed by Jason Kisogloo)

Features:

19 Individual Signals - Each one of these signals can be biased in a neural network style configuration to constitute the final / overall result. Each signal has its own settings to be customised or optimised if needed.

Comprehensive On Screen Display - Six snap away Panels with comprehensive information and tool tips. (click panel border to fold out or away... settings saved per instrument automatically):

Signal Panel - displays signal analysis with biasing information and signal details.

- displays signal analysis with biasing information and signal details. News Panel - up and coming news evens with forecast effect on current instrument with count down to event. (Options for internal Mt5 Economic Calendar vs Forex Factory Scraper - https://www.forexfactory.com must be added to allowed websites in Metatrader 5 for this feature)

- up and coming news evens with forecast effect on current instrument with count down to event. (Options for internal Mt5 Economic Calendar vs Forex Factory Scraper - https://www.forexfactory.com must be added to allowed websites in Metatrader 5 for this feature) EA Settings Panel - provides information on current EA Setting and Entry information based on stops and money settings.

- provides information on current EA Setting and Entry information based on stops and money settings. Profit and Loss Panel - Provides the overall profit and loss performance of historical trades for 8 different time periods.

- Provides the overall profit and loss performance of historical trades for 8 different time periods. Toggle panel - One click toggle switches for on screen indicators and charting.

- One click toggle switches for on screen indicators and charting. Manual Trade Action - One click manual trade action panel, where you can set your risk, and either open or close positions. Position stops and lot size are auto calculated based on your custom setting.

- One click manual trade action panel, where you can set your risk, and either open or close positions. Position stops and lot size are auto calculated based on your custom setting. Tickets panel - Here the ticket information, settings for tickets on the instrument and profit or loss based on stops(through Traders Toolbox)are cycled through and display for 5 seconds per open ticket.

- Here the ticket information, settings for tickets on the instrument and profit or loss based on stops(through Traders Toolbox)are cycled through and display for 5 seconds per open ticket. Account Information - All relevant trading account information including brokerage, account number, account name, Instrument contract size, leverage etc...

Auto Charting - No need for all those manual charting tasks, its done automatically for you with single click toggles....

Advanced Money Management - Lot Sizes calculated automatically based on your risk strategy / settings. (Multiple positions will be opened if max lot per order is less than your required lots as per your money management requirements with the same stops per order.)

Advanced Stop Loss / Take Profit Management - Individual Stop and Take profit strategies defined in settings determine entry stops with auto modification of stops when in Stop management mode.

Auto Trading - All of the above is used when in auto trade mode to determine entry and if configured exits points. Neutral Values of signals have three modes: close (closes position), hold (no further action) and Last Signal retain (influences overall position based on last non neutral)

Profit & loss Statistics - On screen analysis of past profit / loss performance over 8 time periods with 4 filtering options (click panel header to switch):

EA profit or loss for Current Instrument

EA profit or loss for All Instruments

All profit or loss for Current Instrument

All profit or loss all Instrument

3 Distinct Modes of Operation - Auto Trade mode, Moving Stops Management Mode and Indicator mode for manual trade action. (3 clickable buttons above Signal panel indicate mode and allow for easy switching.)

Comprehensive configurable Alerts - Push Alerts, popup alerts, and mail alerts can be customized based on which alerts you want. Last onscreen trade actions are displayed at bottom of the charts.

All in all Traders Toolbox is a must have tool for both the professional and the retail trader, it takes care of the complex tasks and leaves you free to seek the right opportunities.

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.set files will be posted here:

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