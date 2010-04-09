Reversal Maestro

The "Reversal Maestro" Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to identify market reversals using advanced candlestick pattern analysis and RSI confirmation. It integrates two popular multi-candle reversal patterns: Morning Star and Evening Star, as well as the Bullish Piercing and Bearish Dark Cloud Cover patterns. These patterns are combined with RSI thresholds to detect overbought and oversold market conditions. The EA uses robust risk management, limiting open positions, validating lot sizes based on broker limits, and setting Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. "Stars" adapts to changing market conditions, making it ideal for traders seeking a strategic, data-driven approach to automated trading.


Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review