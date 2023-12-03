LeBro 2

The expert was created to work in the Swiss bank Swissquote.

Automatically calculate the volume of incoming transactions.

The Expert Advisor is designed to generate passive annual income.

To open a trading account in a Swiss bank, follow the link. 

https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-44d5-92d1-4c7a48adaff1#full/fx/com/individual/step1 

Notes

It is recommended to register using the link for the advisor to work correctly

   

Link to Instagram channel 

https://instagram.com/lebro_fx?igshid=OGQ5ZDc2ODk2ZA%3D%3D&utm_source=qr 

See all products from the LeBro *Bot line 

Different options have been created for earning money with different returns and risks 

Each expert has his own broker recommended 

The expert is tailored to quotes, spreads and swaps of brokers. 

The Expert Advisor can be used both for trading and for sending signals.

The Multiplier button is designed to multiply lots.

 


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Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
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LeBro 1
Levon Manukyan
Experts
The expert was created to work in the Swiss bank Swissquote. Automatically calculate the volume of incoming transactions. The Expert Advisor is designed to generate passive annual income. To open a trading account in a Swiss bank, follow the link.   https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-44d5-92d1-4c7a48adaff1#full/fx/com/individual/step1   Notes It is recommended to register using the link for the advisor to work correctly     Link
LeBro 3
Levon Manukyan
Experts
The expert was created to work in the Swiss bank Swissquote.   Customizable parameters.   LB_ volume - adjustable transaction volume   LB_TP - setting take profit of a position LB_SL - setting stop loss of a position LB_Trade - permission to trade or signal LB_Speed - speed of the advisor Revers - working with the reverse principle   To open a trading account in a Swiss bank, follow the link.   https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-
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