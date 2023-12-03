The expert was created to work in the Swiss bank Swissquote.

Automatically calculate the volume of incoming transactions.

The Expert Advisor is designed to generate passive annual income.

To open a trading account in a Swiss bank, follow the link.

https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-44d5-92d1-4c7a48adaff1#full/fx/com/individual/step1

Notes It is recommended to register using the link for the advisor to work correctly

Link to Instagram channel

https://instagram.com/lebro_fx?igshid=OGQ5ZDc2ODk2ZA%3D%3D&utm_source=qr

See all products from the LeBro *Bot line

Different options have been created for earning money with different returns and risks

Each expert has his own broker recommended

The expert is tailored to quotes, spreads and swaps of brokers.

The Expert Advisor can be used both for trading and for sending signals.

The Multiplier button is designed to multiply lots.



