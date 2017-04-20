Neurolite EA gbpusd

  • Experts
  • Aliaksandr Salauyou
    Aliaksandr Salauyou

    Aliaksandr Salauyou

    • Software Engineer at  Smart IT Development
    • Belarus
    • 1080
    I'm a programmer, have a good knowledge with algotihms and data structure. At this moment I'm learning everything related to machine learning and neural networks. The main goal is to create an ideal trained expert for trading in Metatrader, applying the acquired knowledge.
    1 topic
  • Version: 1.4
  • Updated: 16 June 2017
  • Activations: 7

The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you.


Trading Strategy

The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop loss is set for each trade. There is an ability to set both trailing stop and take profit. The EA implements a system of avoiding numerous market entries when positions are closed in a loss. Trading can be carried out with different frequency, depending on the market situation: from 10 trades per day to 1 or 2 trades in a few weeks.

The maximum drawdown depends on the ‘volume_deposit_load_percent’ parameter. You are free to choose favorable risk/profit ratio, although it is also possible to set a fixed lot. You can use the EA on both 5-digit and 4-digit quotes (for 4-digit quotes, decrease the default TP and SL by 10 times). Minimal deposit requirement starts from $100, however, do not forget that the minimal trade volume of your broker might be risky for such a small deposit. The recommended initial deposit is $1000 and higher.


Input parameters

  • volume_const - lot size (for using a fixed volume)
  • volume_deposit_load_percent - estimated deposit load for the system to follow (set to 0 for fixed volume)
  • notify_email (true/false) - email notification about opening or closing a trade
  • notify_mobile (true/false) - push-notification to a mobile device about opening or closing a trade
  • stop_loss - desired stop loss in points
  • take_profit - desired take profit in points (set to 0 to trade without take profit)
  • trailing_stop - desired trailing stop in points (set to 0 to trade without trailing stop)
  • deviation - maximum acceptable deviation from the requested price, specified in points
  • max_orders_count - desired number of positions opened at a time. This parameter together with deposit load influences the lot volume in a trade.
  • sl_wait_seconds - the number of seconds to pause trading in the case of an unsuccessful trade. (Already configured, just as order_open_timeout_seconds - change only to experiment)
  • order_open_timeout_seconds - the delay in seconds between opening two adjacent trades. (Already configured, just as sl_wait_seconds - change only to experiment)
  • non_loss_level - the difference in points between the opening price and the current price, upon which the stop loss is moved to a breakeven (choose 0 to disable this feature)


Made by:

Mikhail Astashkevich and Alexander Solovev – programmers, algorithm and data structure specialists, carrying out research in the field of neural networks and machine learning. Feel free to contact us if any clarification is needed.

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Советник "GolderCross" — инструмент для автоматической торговли GolderCross — это советник, разработанный на основе алгоритма пересечения скользящих средних (Moving Averages), предназначенный для автоматизации торговли на рынке Forex. Основные особенности GolderCross: Алгоритм скользящих средних (MA) : Использует пересечение двух скользящих средних для формирования торговых сигналов. Параметры алгоритма гибко настраиваются для адаптации под различные рыночные условия. Интуитивно понятные настро
Monex Scalp
Behzad Shadfar
Experts
Monex Scalp is an intelligent trading robot designed for 1-minute time frames, offering simplicity and efficiency for traders. Key Features: • User-Friendly Settings: Monex Scalp offers straightforward settings, making it accessible for traders of all experience levels. • Session Scheduling: Customize trading sessions to align with various market hours, enhancing strategy execution. • Adjustable Stop-Loss: Set personalized stop-loss levels to effectively manage risk according to your trading pl
Allgain100
Nissar Ahmed
Experts
Key Features Strategy Core EMA Crossover System : Fast EMA (default: 20) and Slow EMA (default: 50) Generates buy signals when Fast EMA crosses above Slow EMA. Generates sell signals when Fast EMA crosses below Slow EMA. Fibonacci Filter : Calculates Fibonacci retrenchment levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%) based on recent price swings. Requires price to be near a Fibonacci level (configurable threshold) to validate trades. Risk Management Position Sizing : Dynamically calculates lot size
MT Monster
MASSINISSA AINOUZ
Experts
This EA has been backtested with real ticks since January 2012 untill March 2025, with no delay in execution, and then with a delay of 1000ms, the backtest showed a drawdown of 30% with a 10k USD backtest account. The EA default parameters are optimised to work best on EURUSD pair, but can work on other currencies and metals like XAUUSD. Before using this EA and in order to not lose all your money make sure you have at least 5000USD in your account. Do not use another EA with this one on the sam
Gold FVG scalper
Erik Gall
Experts
This EA is a dynamic gold trading expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, operating on the 5-minute chart. It identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVG) in XAUUSD to initiate buy or sell cycles, placing market and limit orders strategically. recommended capital is 3000$ for 0.01 base lot. do a lot of backtesting to ensure good settings. Pair : XAU/USD backtested on a broker with 1:500 leverage and 5 year long backtest, see screenshot. give it a try. dont think there is anything like this on the market.  if yo
Gold trading system Hedge Version
Erik Gall
Experts
This EA is a fully automated system for scalping gold / xauusd. integrated "hedge" mode to recover losses. 5 year backtestet. realistic gains.  its configured to trade on the 1 mmin chart. watch the attached video to see it trade in action. recommend atleast 3000 capital for 0.01 starting lot. there is nothing like this on the market. just small and steady gains. no big risk if you need the good settings , DM me. ill help you out.
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Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
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