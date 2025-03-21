AussiKiwi MT5

5

Aussi Kiwi MT5

trades the classic trio of AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD on one chart, like other Expert Advisors on the MQL5 market. The basic strategy differs little from these and is based on a combination of indicators such as Moving Average, Standard Deviation, RSI, and ATR. However, the key difference with AussiKiwi MT5 is its sophisticated correlation technology, which determines which pair to place next and with what volume, depending on the currently open pair(s).

No AI algorithms are used, which generally provide no performance benefits anyway, but instead place an unnecessary burden on system resources (important for VPS operation).

MT4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138141

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2314864

Experienced users can also adjust and/or optimize the settings for other currency pairs, such as EURUSD. The "Custom" mode is available for this purpose. Only in this mode are the indicators freely configurable.

Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01

        

Key Features:

Default Trading pairs:

Settings “Parameter Mode = Predefined”:

AUDCAD, AUDNZD and NZDCAD. All together from one single Chart only (One Chart setup)

Other Trading pairs:

Settings “Parameter Mode = Custom”:

Single pair setup per Chart allows to utilize free parameter setting and optimization.

Chart Timeframe:

Doesn’t matter. Just set your preferred Timeframe. Also switching Timeframes around during operational doesn’t influence settings or trading results.

Onscreen Panel:

Displays important system- and trading-related information, Buy and Sell buttons to enter orders manually or enable/disable trading direction(s), button to close orders manually, button to enable/disable opening of new sessions after closing the currently running session, button to shows up the News Event Table.

News Event Filter:

Enable/disable displaying news table by clicking Panel’s “N”-button or pushing “N(n)” key. Enable/disable and setup trading pauses on important news events.

Money Management:

Selectable use of Fixed Lotsize or percentual risk setting on account’s available Balance, Equity or Margin. Set percentage will be split between the activated pairs. Example: 10% for 3 pairs results risk of 3.33% per pair.

Takeprofit:

Virtual trailing profit trailing and/or averaging virtual profit trailing over all currently profitable and loosing open orders.

Stoploss:

Automated calculated by ATR indicator or fixed value set if ATR is disabled.

Optional: Innovative management of recovery orders with dynamic drawdown reduction algorithm.

Independency:

Only takes care of its own orders and does not influence orders of other experts or outside the expert placed manual orders. 

 

Detailed Settings and Description to be found in the link below: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760725 


Reviews 1
Ocean
640
Ocean 2025.07.16 08:31 
 

great EA. it's been consistently profitable

Recommended products
Golden Retirement MT5
Jesper Christensen
3.67 (3)
Experts
Golden Retirement is a multi-strategy system designed for trading GOLD vs USD (XAUUSD). It does not use grid or martingale or any high risk money management strategies. Every position has a fixed stop loss and take profit. A trailing stop is used to catch as many pips as possible. It is not a scalping system, but most positions are closed within a day or two. It uses 10 different strategies to make the best out of every market condition. As this EA does not utilize grid and/or martingale it wil
TradeGhost
Stefano Padovano
Experts
Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea, NoN fa scalping però quando apre hai una sorte di tranquillità che se anche fa il DD il p
Afribold Trend Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Afribold Trend Master Introducing the AfriBold Trend Master  Expert Advisor   The AfriBold Trend Master  expert advisor stands at the pinnacle of automated trading systems, designed to deliver unparalleled performance in today's dynamic financial markets. Developed by a team of experienced traders and algorithmic experts, this EA harnesses advanced technical analysis to pinpoint trading opportunities with precision. State-of-the-Art Algorithm Incorporates cutting-edge algorithms to identify a
Forex Diamond EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
Experts
PROMOTION: BUY 1 & GET 1 FREE: ->> Buy Forex Diamond EA with -65% OFF and GET a BONUS EA by your choice! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! You can contact me to get a list of BONUS EAs to choose from! Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its laun
GannMACDX
Mateus Barboza De Paula
Experts
The GANNMACD is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), combining two technical analysis strategies: MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and Gann Levels. It uses these tools to identify buy and sell conditions, executing trades automatically based on customizable settings. Main Features: MACD: The MACD indicator is used to generate buy and sell signals. The script compares the MACD main line with the signal line to identify trend reversals. Gann Levels: The strategy also app
TomCat
Martin Slacka
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ The strategy is based on multiple well balanced indicators which are optimalized on different market conditions, but this strategy is no miracle there are still periods of stagnation or slightly drops. Trades are open only few times per month usually(5-12 times) and trades are open more days. The strategy is more trend oriented. Indicators used: RSI+Comodity chanel inde
The Bitcoin EA
Anton Kondratev
Experts
Bitcoin EA  I t is a   Fully Automatic System  with Open Optimization Parameters and a  Recovery Mechanism in Real Time. Only 4 Copies of 10 Left  for 345 $  Next Price 990 $  Bitcoin EA GUIDE Signals Commission Refund Updates My Blog Not    Grid   , Not    Martingale   , Not     AI     , Not     Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart    BTCUSD M15 Each position always has a   Fixed SL   and   Full Deal Tracking Mechanism , even if it is in a DrawDown.      This is a D aily  B reakout
FabTradeX GJ
Raffaele Romano
Experts
Revolutionize Your Trading Game with FabTradeX: A Decade-Proven Expert Advisor for GBPJPY Mastery! Embark on a new era of trading excellence with FabTradeX, an intricate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for algorithmic trading on the GBPJPY forex pair. This powerhouse strategy isn't just a game-changer – it's a decade-long market exploit trend that consistently outperforms, rarely stepping into negative territory. The secret? It's not overfitted; FabTradeX draws inspiration directly from t
ADX Multi Currency EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
ADX Multi Currency EA MT5  implements a robust Average Directional Index(ADX) strategies that has been extensively back-tested across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. The EA offers comprehensive trading capabilities including grid recovery, hedging options, and martingale strategies (configurable, not enabled by default). It features precise entry methods (breakouts, reversals, trend-following) and flexible exit rules (indicator-based, time-based, or profit-based), along with advanced fu
LVL Break Out
LVL Invest
Experts
The strategy is based on a market analysis for a specific time period. Once the market analysis is completed, the Expert Advisor opens a position if the trend is confirmed. Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry out your back tests and tests on a demo account. When you will use that expert advisor on a live account, don't hesitate to share your account link with me, I would be delighted to follow your results. . Live signals . Suggested symbols
ForexGenerated
Bekim Bytyqi
Experts
The ForexGenerated Expert Advisor works based on short-term changes in the trend, creating the price "corridor" set in the parameters. Trading is carried out at the external borders of this corridor by opening positions in different directions with different lot sizes. This achieves a very high probability of closing positions in profit. ForexGenerated is intended for trading any currency pair on the M5 timeframe or higher. However, backtests indicate that it is best suited for NZDUSD on M5. Cu
Awmm Scalper Mt5
Pankaj Kapadia
Experts
Future of Ea: We make this Ea on scalping strategy for short term trend. Ea is able to works on any Currency pair and any time chart frames but profits and risk are depends on time chart.We provide you full support to setup ea on his best time chart according to currency pair. Contact us by sending massage in mql5 chat for Ea setups. We also stored our set files in comment area for easy use for you.This Ea's Mt4 version is also available in Mt4 expert area. Using of Ea: Indicator settings is ou
Range Breaker
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
Introducing the "Range Breaker". Range Breaker is a daily breakout EA that allows you to define a custom daily time range. Once the designated time range elapses, the "Range Breaker" place two STOP/LIMIT orders at the upper and lower limits of the range. This approach allows to automate daily ORB strategies. Once the day range is over, you can decide whether to keep the orders or to close/delete them. It also counts with several filters such as  - News - Inside Bar range - Trend - Narrow range
Advaced Trader MT5
Zhi Xian Hou
Experts
Advanced Trader MT5 is a fully automated trading robot developed by using custom indicator "Trend for MT5", which can be found here . The expert has been tested on AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD and USDCHF using historical data of many years, you can also test it using real ticks history data on MT5 backtest platform. Even if you don't want to 100% automatically trade by it, you can still use it as a good tool for trading, there is parameters for you to control the EA trading and use it as a trade assist
GridMasterFx MT5
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
GridMasterFx   is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx   Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market con
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
5 (7)
Experts
8 copies left at 699 USD Next price 799 USD I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link How it performs: Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -   link Test results: "Bomber M15 Channel" portfolio -  link --- Live Signal: "Bomber H1 Channel" – link Test results "Bomber H1 Channel" portfolio - link So, I created the Expert Advi
Adama MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Adama EA is true trend-following, optimized specifically for trading GBPJPY on timeframe M30. This currency pair has a significant pip value, and with the right configurations, it is an ideal choice for traders seeking to capitalize on market moves. Adama utilizes one of the oldest and most reliable trading strategies used by institutional traders, and along with internal calculations Adama is designed to provide a sustainable, realistic form of investment. To achieve maximum efficiency and ensu
Pro Trend Pulse
Anold Stephen Minja
Experts
TrendPulse Pro EA – Your Ultimate Trend-Following Companion by Noldy22 Elevate your trading game with TrendPulse Pro , the sleek, user‑friendly MT5 Expert Advisor designed for consistent, hands‑off trend trading. Why You’ll Love TrendPulse Pro Effortless Setup Simply attach to your chart and choose your preferred risk profile—Low, Medium, or High. Smart Risk Management One‑click risk modes and adjustable stop‑loss/take‑profit ensure you always trade within your comfort zone. Adaptive Profit Pro
Pro Arbitrage EA MT5
M Ardiansyah
1.67 (3)
Experts
Pro Arbitrage EA   trades based on Arbitrage Strategy. The strategy is like a scalping technology but on three cross currency pairs at the same time. Each trade basket involves three pairs (all open at the same time) and they will close at once when any desired profit reaches. The strategy has no SL technically because all opened currencies are hedged. SL can happen if high slippages on order execution on the broker side. So the strategy is one of the safest ones in the world. Using the EA : Us
Quantum5
Tian Yu Li
3.96 (25)
Experts
Quantum is a High Frequency EA with relatively lower risk. It trades tens of trades per day but generally the max drawdown is below 15%.  MT5 Version ======== Usage======== : Symbol: Any Main pairs Timeframe: M15 or higher Recommend Lots: 0.01 per 2000 USD Note: Grid strategy is alwasy with some risk due to the increasely accumulated risky lots. but the high profit makes such strategy still being popular no matter how forex industry developed.   this is why we spent many years on researchi
FREE
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Mean reversion automatic
Samuel Bedin
Experts
Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
PairsTrading MT5
Evgenii Kuznetsov
Experts
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
DYJ Williams Percent Range MT5
Daying Cao
Experts
The  DYJ Williams Percent Range  is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and  Williams' Percent Range  indicators. The Indicator values ranging between -80% and -100% indicate that the market is oversold. Indicator values ranging between -0% and -20% indicate that the market is overbought.  Input Parameters  WPR  settings InpSpread = 50 -- When the spread is greater than or equal to 50, the signal is ignor
Triple M
Henny Kurniawati
Experts
Welcome to the Triple M Expert Advisor, a state-of-the-art trading system designed to provide traders with a reliable, secure, and adaptable tool for navigating the complexities of the gold market. The Triple M system stands out by prioritizing risk management and transparency, ensuring that your trading experience is both safe and customizable. Setfile   Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Next price: 599$ Final price 3.000$ Key Features of the Triple M System: Genuine Trading
Volatility Trend EA
Thabang Ismael Molefe
Experts
The EA  follows the market trend and open orders to follow the trend, it closes when the market direction changes. It is best performing when the market is also trending and good with H1 and H4 TF. So far the best settings used currently om moving averages is 10EMA and 40EMA. No Stop Loss and Take Profit as the order gets closed as soon as the trend changes direction. Use Trail Stop to protect all your profits.
Pure Directional SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Pure Directional SMA EA – Your Strategy, Your Way! Important Note: This EA provides a raw, powerful strategy designed for flexibility. Optimization is key! Adjust the settings to align with your trading style and market conditions, giving you complete control to shape the EA to your preferences. Discover the Power of Pure Directional SMA EA This Expert Advisor is built on the robust foundation of Simple Moving Averages (SMA), offering a customizable trend-following strategy that adapts to your
Daikoku MT5
Imamudin Alimuradov
Experts
The system of work, the adviser is trending!!! and it is concluded on averaging the price over a period of time with the placing and changing the location of pending orders.  The system has proven itself over many years of trading me on a real account. And I wrote an adviser so that you can try this strategy!!! The promotion price is up to 15.03.2023 at $ 50 after +350      If you want to use the settings on multiple currency pairs, file EAAset.txt with the general settings for all currency pai
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Moving Average Multi Currency EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Moving Average Multi-Currency EA MT5  implements a robust dual Moving Average strategy that has been extensively back-tested across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. The EA offers comprehensive trading capabilities including grid recovery, hedging options, and martingale strategies (configurable, not enabled by default). It features precise entry methods (breakouts, reversals, trend-following) and flexible exit rules (indicator-based, time-based, or profit-based), along with advanced func
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (226)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfx
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfxbook verified signal :   CHECK MY PROF
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (468)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxbook Verified signal : CHECK MY PROFIL
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (114)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.65 (23)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762740 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller Burning Grid needs a " HEDGING " Account. No
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
4.67 (15)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (5)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Low Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - High Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.37 (82)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Lux Oro
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
4.5 (4)
Experts
Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe A few copies left at 469$ - Future price is 999$; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Lux Oro is your dedicated, powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe . Unlike EAs that rely on overhyped AI or neural network fads, Lux Oro is built on a foundation of pure, disciplined technical analysis , offering a transparent and reliable strategy for serious traders.
AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
5 (5)
Experts
DeepLayer Dynamics Multisymbol Neural Scalper with Quad-Strategy Adaptive Architecture DeepLayer Dynamics represents a next-generation evolution in the Dynamics series — a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built on advanced algorithmic logic and a multi-symbol operational framework. It is designed to run simultaneously across the following 10 instruments : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US500, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAGUSD, AUDCHF The system combines high-precision scalping with real-time responsiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (109)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.76 (63)
Experts
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.4 (40)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (2)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (30)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.58 (127)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
NeonScalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.64 (11)
Experts
NeonScalper EA - Safe & Reliable Gold Trading Robot Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 Timeframe NeonScalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe (M5). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading. Important : Use a low  spread account  for optimal performance. After  purchasing, contact the sel
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.9 (10)
Experts
Aria Connector EA (7 AIs + Voting System + Audit and Auto-Optimize system with Aria API on Render! ) Public channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea Many EAs on the market claim to use artificial intelligence or "neural networks" when in reality they only run traditional logic or connect with unreliable sources. Aria Connector EA was created with a clear and transparent purpose: to directly connect your MT5 platform with OpenAI’s AI — no middlemen, no shady scripts. From its fir
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA Cognitive Signal Architecture | Multi-Asset Precision Engine “Not an EA. Not a strategy. A living system of inference, adaptation, and execution.” BORN FROM THE ZERO POINT AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA is not built — it is calibrated. Not coded — but architected to function as a real-time cognitive organism , responding to markets with a depth of reasoning that mirrors human decision-making — yet surpasses it in scale, consistency, and velocity. At the heart of ZeroPoint lie
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (8)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
GbpUsd Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (134)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT5 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the   GBP/USD   currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to   identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD.  The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-E
Syna
William Brandon Autry
Experts
Introducing Syna-The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented access to 392 AI models including 67 FREE integrated options, plus premium models like Grok 4, DeepSeek R1, OpenAI O3, Claude Opus 4, and Gemini 2.5 Pro-all combined with an intuitive interactive assistant interface featuring on-screen buttons for real-time market analysis and manual trading guidance .
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.93 (101)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (4)
Experts
AOT MT5 – Advanced Multi-Currency Trading Expert Advisor AOT MT5 is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to assist traders by utilizing advanced AI for market analysis across 16 currency pairs , including EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD. This EA is suitable for prop firm challenges and personal trading accounts , combining analytical tools with risk management features to support your trading strategy. Live Account 1 | Live Account 2 | Official Channel Why Choose AOT MT5? AI-Powered Analysis : Leverages a
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (27)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
4 (30)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
AI Neuro Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.71 (14)
Experts
AI Neuro Dynamics EA Adaptive Signal Architecture for XAU/USD | H1 AI Neuro Dynamics is more than just an Expert Advisor — it is a modular cognitive trading system built for precision and adaptability on the XAU/USD (Gold) pair. Designed for high-volatility environments, it fully complies with the performance and risk requirements of prop firm standards. Powered by a proprietary neuro-quantum decision architecture , the EA evaluates market structure in real time, dynamically adjusting its inter
Scalper Investor
Ihor Otkydach
4.86 (14)
Experts
3 copies left at $599 Next price $699 Hey traders, If you're looking for an EA that doesn't just fire off trades for the sake of activity, but actually follows a smart, battle-tested strategy — meet Scalper Investor EA. This is a multi-currency expert advisor already armed with a solid reversal strategy, and soon to be upgraded with a trend-following module. Ready to trade: The Reversal Strategy At launch, Scalper Investor EA comes fully loaded with a reversal system designed to catch pullbacks
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (7)
Experts
Venom US30 Scalp — Pure Precision for US30 Trading Venom US30 Scalp is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for US30 (Dow Jones Index) on the M30 timeframe . It runs on a proprietary mathematical engine — no indicators, no martingale, no grid — just clean, logic-based trading. SIGNAL : Click Here Next price in 24h: $399 and rising. Future pricing will reflect its true market value. Next price 480$ Core Features Trend-following strategy with multi-layer confirmations Default risk: 0.01 lot per
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
More from author
Pound Breakout MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Pound Breakout MT5 is an Expert Advisor for GBPUSD that trades breakouts from a parallel sideways channel and offers impressive additional trading features. >>> Importand note before purchase. Please read first:  https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/763901 >>> Live signal available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322082   >>>   Channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01 !!!Only for a limited time - one of the very best EAs of this strategy for only $39!!! The basis of th
Golden US Session MT5
Daniela Elsner
3.67 (3)
Experts
Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
Gold Donkey MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Donkey MT5 is a fully automated, universal Expert Advisor, primarily for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It offers three trading strategies to choose from and is based on an indicator-driven price action algorithm. Gold Donkey MT5 also serves as an order management and rescue tool for losing positions in the market, opened manually or by other Experts. The three strategies are characterized by different trading activities, with the Night strategy being less active and placing only buy orders betwe
Golden US Nights MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (1)
Experts
Golden US Nights MT5 first places a virtual buy-stop order after the daily close of trading on US stock exchanges, using a sophisticated price action algorithm to determine the optimal price for market entry. No Martingale or grid strategies are used, and all orders are equipped with stop-losses. Installation is simple on an XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, which can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's workflow. The onscreen panel provides important parameters and status informa
Golden Grid MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Golden Grid MT5 opens buy orders between the end of the European/American trading hours and the beginning of the Asian trading hours. If an initial order cannot be closed with a take-profit signal, additional orders are opened with increased order volumes upon renewed buy signals. In the event of a subsequent pullback in the market price, the average profit/loss is calculated across all orders. If the take-profit target is reached, all orders are closed, regardless of their current profit or lo
Visual Copy Client MT5
Daniela Elsner
Utilities
Visual Copy Client MT5 The Visual Copy system is a trade copier for copying MT4/5 Master Experts to MT4/5 Client Experts. It focuses on the essential functionality of copying trades and thus eliminates the need for complicated setup procedures. The most important functions can be intuitively configured visually via the on-screen panel, allowing them to be easily adapted to changing market and/or trading conditions. Many traders today trade with several, more or less profitable experts, none of w
Visual Copy Master MT5
Daniela Elsner
Utilities
Visual Copy Master MT5 The Visual Copy System is a trade copier for copying trades from MT4/5 Master Expert to MT4/5 Client Expert. It focuses on the essential functionality of copying trades and thus eliminates the need for complicated setup procedures. The most important functions can be intuitively configured visually via the on-screen panel, allowing them to be easily adapted to changing market and/or trading conditions. Many traders today trade with several, more or less profitable experts
FREE
Gain Collector MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (1)
Utilities
Gain Collector MT5 manages the profits and losses of orders selected by combining orders with different magic numbers and/or symbols on one or more terminals with the same account number. The selection can be configured based on individual magic numbers and/or symbols, so that magic numbers and/or symbols not selected on the Settings page are ignored. But why does this make Gain Collector MT5 a particularly useful tool? For example, when multiple Expert Advisors are installed on one terminal an
FREE
AussiKiwi MT4
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Aussi Kiwi MT4 trades the classic trio of AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD on one chart, like other Expert Advisors on the MQL5 market. The basic strategy differs little from these and is based on a combination of indicators such as Moving Average, Standard Deviation, RSI, and ATR. However, the key difference with AussiKiwi MT4 is its sophisticated correlation technology, which determines which pair to place next and with what volume, depending on the currently open pair(s). No AI algorithms are used,
Filter:
Ocean
640
Ocean 2025.07.16 08:31 
 

great EA. it's been consistently profitable

Reply to review