Palicent

Multi-currency expert advisor that works simultaneously on 15 pairs of major currencies EUR-GBP-AUD-USD-CAD-JPY.

The Expert Advisor combines many simple strategies that work simultaneously. Each strategy is based on a simple algorithm for opening positions when the signal from the Parabolic SAR indicator changes with confirmation for two older periods. Each strategy has been optimized over the past five years.

The Expert Advisor uses the statistical principle of "rightness of the crowd": it averages signals from different strategies and opens market positions in the preferred direction. This principle, together with the simultaneous work on correlating trading instruments, makes it possible to greatly increase the resistance to unfavorable market phases and the uniformity of the distribution of growth periods.

Martingale or grids are not used in the EA.


Options

All parameters are already optimized and do not need to be adjusted. Only two parameters are left:
  • Expected max drawdown (%)   -- expected approximate maximum drawdown. According to this, the parameters of the opened positions are automatically selected so that the drawdown does not exceed the set value. This parameter is based on testing data for the last 5 years and the real drawdown that may occur during further work may differ slightly from the declared one, both up and down
  • Fixed deposit for trading   -- sets a fixed amount of funds to be used in trading. The sizes of opened positions will be calculated based on the specified amount of funds. To use all facilities, set this parameter to 0.

Recommended Settings

  • Expected max drawdown (%) = 10 .. 30
  • Fixed deposit for trading = 0
The minimum deposit with an expected drawdown of 30% is $100. However, with this value, it is better to use a cent account, on which $100 will turn into 10,000 cents - the adviser will be able to work more actively. Try running testing with different deposit sizes to see how the number of trades made depends on the size of the deposit.




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TC42 Fibo Bot EA TC42 Fibo Bot EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines Fibonacci retracement and extension logic with wave structure, market adaptation, risk control, session filtering and automated trade management. This Expert Advisor goes beyond the classic “one signal, one order” approach. It first analyzes impulse waves formed by the market, then evaluates trading opportunities according to the selected Fibonacci levels. Entry, stop loss, take profit, risk and post-entry
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Adviser-Utility for copying transactions from one MT5 account or MT4 account to another MT4 account. Demo-version can be downloaded here . You can copy positions between Netting and Hedging accounts in any combination. You can set filters by the name of the instrument and the magic numbers of the positions that will be copied. So far, the source sends information only about market positions. Pending orders are processed when they turn into open market positions. On one terminal, the Adviser i
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An Expert Advisor that works from one to six currency pairs simultaneously for major currencies (EUR, GBP, USD, CAD). For trading, the price movement and the combination of opening signals for several strategies are analyzed. For position opening signals, indicators based on moving averages with various parameters that change during the work on the market situation are used. The preferred periods of the adviser's work are when there is no strong trend, but the volatility is high enough. The in
Real Trade Copy MT5
Yuriy Bykov
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Utility for copying transactions from one MT5 account or MT4 account to another MT5 account.  Demo-version can be downloaded   here . You can copy positions between Netting and Hedging accounts in any combination. You can set filters by the name of the instrument and the magic numbers of the positions that will be copied. So far, the source sends information only about market positions. Pending orders are processed when they turn into open market positions. On one terminal, the advisor is laun
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An Expert Advisor that works on one or two currency pairs simultaneously for major currencies (EUR, GBP, USD, CAD). For trading, the price movement and the combination of opening signals for several strategies are analyzed. For position opening signals, indicators based on moving averages with various parameters that change during the work on the market situation are used. The preferred periods of the adviser's work are when there is no strong trend, but the volatility is high enough. The indi
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Мультивалютный экспертный советник, объединяющий в себе много экземпляров простых стратегий, работающих одновременно. В основе каждой стратегии лежит простой алгоритм торговли в моменты рынка с повышенной волатильностью и принципа возврата цены к среднему значению. Каждая стратегия была оптимизирована на промежутке последних 14 лет. Сигналы, использующие для торговли данный советник:   Nargin ,   Arrival ,   Meltorum Советник использует статистический принцип "правоты толпы": анализирует сигналы
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A multi-currency expert advisor that combines many simple strategies that work simultaneously. Each strategy is based on a simple trading algorithm during market moments with increased volatility. Each strategy has been optimized over the past five years. The Expert Advisor uses the statistical principle of "rightness of the crowd": it averages signals from different strategies and opens market positions in the preferred direction. This principle, together with the simultaneous work on correlati
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