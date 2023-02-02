Multi-currency expert advisor that works simultaneously on 15 pairs of major currencies EUR-GBP-AUD-USD-CAD-JPY.

The Expert Advisor combines many simple strategies that work simultaneously. Each strategy is based on a simple algorithm for opening positions when the signal from the Parabolic SAR indicator changes with confirmation for two older periods. Each strategy has been optimized over the past five years.

The Expert Advisor uses the statistical principle of "rightness of the crowd": it averages signals from different strategies and opens market positions in the preferred direction. This principle, together with the simultaneous work on correlating trading instruments, makes it possible to greatly increase the resistance to unfavorable market phases and the uniformity of the distribution of growth periods.

Martingale or grids are not used in the EA.





Options



All parameters are already optimized and do not need to be adjusted. Only two parameters are left:

Expected max drawdown (%) -- expected approximate maximum drawdown. According to this, the parameters of the opened positions are automatically selected so that the drawdown does not exceed the set value. This parameter is based on testing data for the last 5 years and the real drawdown that may occur during further work may differ slightly from the declared one, both up and down

-- expected approximate maximum drawdown. According to this, the parameters of the opened positions are automatically selected so that the drawdown does not exceed the set value. This parameter is based on testing data for the last 5 years and the real drawdown that may occur during further work may differ slightly from the declared one, both up and down Fixed deposit for trading -- sets a fixed amount of funds to be used in trading. The sizes of opened positions will be calculated based on the specified amount of funds. To use all facilities, set this parameter to 0.

Recommended Settings

Expected max drawdown (%) = 10 .. 30

Fixed deposit for trading = 0 The minimum deposit with an expected drawdown of 30% is $100. However, with this value, it is better to use a cent account, on which $100 will turn into 10,000 cents - the adviser will be able to work more actively. Try running testing with different deposit sizes to see how the number of trades made depends on the size of the deposit.













