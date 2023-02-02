Sevolter

A multi-currency expert advisor that combines many simple strategies that work simultaneously. Each strategy is based on a simple trading algorithm during market moments with increased volatility. Each strategy has been optimized over the past five years.

The Expert Advisor uses the statistical principle of "rightness of the crowd": it averages signals from different strategies and opens market positions in the preferred direction.

This principle, together with the simultaneous work on correlating trading instruments, makes it possible to greatly increase the resistance to unfavorable market phases and the uniformity of the distribution of growth periods.

Options

  • Expected max drawdown (%)   -- expected approximate maximum drawdown. According to this, the parameters of the opened positions are automatically selected so that the drawdown does not exceed the set value. This parameter is based on testing data for the last 5 years and the real drawdown that may occur during further work may differ slightly from the declared one, both up and down
  • Fixed deposit for trading   -- sets a fixed amount of funds to be used in trading. The sizes of opened positions will be calculated based on the specified amount of funds. To use all facilities, set this parameter to 0.


Recommended Settings

  • Expected max drawdown (%) = 10 .. 30
  • Fixed deposit for trading = 0


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
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