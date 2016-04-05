Foli Pivots MT5

Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading

Trade Order – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell)

Use Volatility Filter – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using

Volatility Filter – value of volatility filter

Count Of Days For Volatility Filter – count of days for calculating of volatility filter value

Lot – volume of initial order

Use StopLoss Order – enabling/disabling of drawdown protection using

Percentage StopLoss Order, % – value of maximum drawdown

Use Martingale – enabling/disabling of Martingale using

Martingale Mode ­– Martingale system (standard or anti)

Trailing Start – trailing start in points (if equals to 0, then it is not used)

Trailing Stop  trailing stop in points (if equals to 0, then it is not used)

Trailing Step – trailing step in points

Start Time – start time of trading

End Time – end time of trading

Max Slippage – maximum slippage in points

Magic Number – magic number of orders opened by expert advisor


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WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
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