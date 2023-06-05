Komo MT5

Expert advisor places buy stop and sell stop at certain distance above and below current price. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop, breakeven of orders. Below is description of some inputs.

Trade – option of moment for placing of orders (“Time” – placing of orders at certain time, “Candle” – placing of orders since certain candles count after last order closing or deleting)

Candle – candles count after last order closing or deleting

Time 1,2,3 – time for placing of orders

Lot 1 – volumes of orders which are placed at Time 1 or since Candle count of candles after last order closing or deleting

Lot 2,3 – volumes of orders which are placed at Time 2 and Time3

Distance, Pips – distance from current price for placing of orders in pips

Stop Loss, Pips – stop loss of orders in pips

Take Profit, Pips – take profit of orders in pips

Delete Order Option – option of moment for deleting of orders (“Time” – deleting of orders since certain minutes after last order placing, “Candle” – deleting of orders since certain candles count after last order placing)

Minutes To Delete – count of minutes to delete order after last order placing

Candles To Delete – count of candles to delete order after last order placing

Start Time – start time of trading

End Time – end time of trading

Max Slippage, Pips – maximum slippage in pips

Max Spread, Pips – maximum spread in pips (if equals to 0, then it is not used)

Magic Number – magic number of orders opened by expert advisor


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### Unlock the Power of Profitable Trading with Our Cutting-Edge Trend Following EA! Are you tired of watching the market move without you? Frustrated by missed opportunities and inconsistent results? It's time to revolutionize your trading strategy with the **Ultimate Trend Following EA** – your key to consistent profits and stress-free trading! #### Why Choose Our Trend Following EA? **1. Proven Profitability:**   Our EA leverages time-tested trend following strategies that have consistent
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Indicator show best signals for buy and sell orders. Indicator uses only 3 inputs: DEMA Fast Period  -   fast   double exponential moving average period DEMA Slow Period  -   slow   double exponential moving average period DEMA Trend Period  -  trend  double exponential moving average period Position of price according to trend double  double exponential moving average  and crossings of fast and slow double  double exponential moving averages shows buy and sell signals, which are drawn as green
Pullback Hunter MT4
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Indicator show best signals for buy and sell orders. Indicator uses only 2 inputs: PEMA Bounce Period  -  bounce  percentage exponential moving average period PEMA Confirm  Period  -  confirm  percentage   exponential moving average period Positions of price according to bounce and confirm   percentage   exponential moving averages  and directions of bounce and confirm   percentage   exponential moving average shows buy and sell signals, which are drawn as green and magenta arrows respectively.
Foli Pivots MT4
John Folly Akwetey
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Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility Filter
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Indicator show best signals for buy and sell orders. Indicator uses only 3 inputs: DEMA Fast Period  -   fast   double exponential moving average period DEMA Slow Period  -   slow   double exponential moving average period DEMA Trend Period  -  trend  double exponential moving average period Position of price according to trend   double  double exponential moving average  and crossings of fast and slow double  double exponential moving averages shows buy and sell signals, which are drawn as gre
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