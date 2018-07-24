Snake EURUSD

  • Experts
  • Thurau Baerbel
    Thurau Baerbel

    Thurau Baerbel

    Hello dear traders,

    Six years ago I started to work on the stock market.
    I have dealt extensively with the matter.
    Am now so far that my signal high profits,
    the losses are very low.

    I wish you success
    your saleswoman
    1 topic 3 comments
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 24 July 2018
  • Activations: 5

Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread.


Advantages

  • The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc.
  • The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit.
  • In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me).
  • Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest.
  • It is not necessary to close the EA during the press releases.
  • The magic number should be changed for every other pair (when two pairs work with the EA).
  • The EA works 24 hours a day and should be issued by hand on Friday.


Recommendation

The robot has several parameters that affect the quality of the terminations.

Example:

You can optimize the trading time settings in different tenses.

Parameters should not be optimized within a short time, this leads to overfitting.


Properties

  • Entry lots=0.01 — fixed lots.
  • Stop Loss (pips)=54 — distance to stop loss.
  • Take Profit (pips)=0 — distance to take profit.
  • RVI Signal — entry signal
  • RSI Signal — entry signal
  • MACD Signal — entry signal
  • Stochastic — entry signal

Trading hours: Optimize the trading margin in the tester to get the best quality of the entries.

If you have purchased the product and/or have questions, send me a private message.

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*** Rent Price is Promo Price, it will change soon*** *** use Daily Time Frame for Swing Trade*** *** use Equilibrium from previous Quarter to trade at current Quarter*** *** Recommended to deploy EA simultaneously using pair EURUSD and AUDCAD*** Quantity Demand Swing Trade Expert Advisor that applies economic principles regarding Quantity Demand and Quantity Supply as a reference for opening positions and using lot sizes Introduction Expert Advisors are tools developed to assist Traders in c
DayRest
Viktor Timofeev
Experts
ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
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