Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread.





Advantages

The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc.

The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit.

In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me).

Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest.

It is not necessary to close the EA during the press releases.

The magic number should be changed for every other pair (when two pairs work with the EA).

should be changed for every other pair (when two pairs work with the EA). The EA works 24 hours a day and should be issued by hand on Friday.





Recommendation

The robot has several parameters that affect the quality of the terminations.Example:





Properties

Entry lots=0.01 — fixed lots.

— fixed lots. Stop Loss (pips)=54 — distance to stop loss.

— distance to stop loss. Take Profit (pips)=0 — distance to take profit.

— distance to take profit. RVI Signal — entry signal

— entry signal RSI Signal — entry signal

— entry signal MACD Signal — entry signal

— entry signal Stochastic — entry signal

Trading hours: Optimize the trading margin in the tester to get the best quality of the entries.

If you have purchased the product and/or have questions, send me a private message.