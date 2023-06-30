GoldMining

Our automated forex trading system offers three key risk control functions that make it an intriguing choice:





1. Fixed Lot : You can specify the lot size for each trade. This feature allows for efficient capital allocation and the ability to adjust position sizes based on your risk preferences and market conditions.





2. Fixed Loss per Trade: The system enables you to set a maximum acceptable loss per order. This ensures that no single trade can result in significant losses, protecting your overall portfolio and account balance.





3. Fixed Percentage-based Loss per Trade: You can define a percentage-based loss threshold relative to your portfolio size. This functionality helps manage risk at the portfolio level, ensuring that losses are controlled within predefined limits based on the portfolio's value.





In addition to risk control, our system offers customizable risk-reward ratios for each trade. This feature allows you to optimize your risk-reward profile, striking a balance between potential gains and acceptable losses.





Furthermore, you have the flexibility to choose from three trading styles: trend following, swing trading, and automatic trading based on real-time market conditions. This versatility empowers you to adapt your trading strategy to different market scenarios, capturing opportunities as they arise.



