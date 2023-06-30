GoldMining

Our automated forex trading system offers three key risk control functions that make it an intriguing choice:

1. Fixed Lot : You can specify the lot size for each trade. This feature allows for efficient capital allocation and the ability to adjust position sizes based on your risk preferences and market conditions.

2. Fixed Loss per Trade: The system enables you to set a maximum acceptable loss per order. This ensures that no single trade can result in significant losses, protecting your overall portfolio and account balance.

3. Fixed Percentage-based Loss per Trade: You can define a percentage-based loss threshold relative to your portfolio size. This functionality helps manage risk at the portfolio level, ensuring that losses are controlled within predefined limits based on the portfolio's value.

In addition to risk control, our system offers customizable risk-reward ratios for each trade. This feature allows you to optimize your risk-reward profile, striking a balance between potential gains and acceptable losses.

Furthermore, you have the flexibility to choose from three trading styles: trend following, swing trading, and automatic trading based on real-time market conditions. This versatility empowers you to adapt your trading strategy to different market scenarios, capturing opportunities as they arise.

These core functions of our system contribute to effective money management, enabling you to control risk and maximize potential profits. Moreover, they can be applied to various investment funds and trading strategies, making our system a valuable tool for traders and investors, including those interested in fund management.

User Manual

Usage Recommendations: This EA (Expert Advisor) is recommended for use with the XAUUSD (Gold) currency pair on TF M15 only.
We recommend using the following broker: https://one.exness-track.com/a/w7tjdewpmw    (Exness : "Zero" Account type)

Recommended Settings: Trading Styles: Auto (Trend+Sideway)
Risk management method: Fixed percentage loss per trade
Percentage loss per trade: 10% up to 25%
Risk-reward ratio: 1.2
Trend price filter: 7.1
Sideway price filter: 6.8

Please note that these settings are provided as recommendations for optimal performance.


my live signal (https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2000200)



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PROP FIRM READY!  IMPORTANT! After purchasing, please send me a private message to receive installation and setup instructions. You will receive for free another of my expert advisors and installation instructions for MT5 for free, your choice: Market Trader AI Pro, MarketTrader EA MT5, Market Trader StBol MT5 The current price of $7,700 applies to the next 3 copies only. After that, the price will permanently rise to $11,500. I am limiting the number of users to preserve the strategy's effi
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LAKSHMI ILLUSION XAUUSD – Advanced Gold Trend Trading System The Ultimate M1 Sniper Scalper (All Brokers Compatible) Have you ever seen an Expert Advisor transform a very small account into significant growth within a short period of time? At first glance, it may seem unrealistic. In reality, such outcomes are often the result of structured strategy, disciplined execution, and precise trend alignment. Lakshmi Illusion XAUUSD is a high-performance, multi-timeframe trading system developed exclusi
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Alisten A
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Einstein Gold Relativity - XAUUSD Expert Advisor Inspired by the vision of Albert Einstein, Einstein Gold Relativity is a professional Expert Advisor created exclusively for XAUUSD. It is built for traders who want a refined, disciplined, and intelligent approach to Gold trading under real market conditions. This system is designed to recognize exceptional market phases, respond with precision, and maintain structured risk control throughout every trading cycle. Its strength is not in noisy ove
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BOTAX PREMIUM - 22-Year Survival Trend Edition BOTAX PREMIUM is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and NASDAQ. This EA's absolute advantage lies in its resilience, proven through rigorous backtesting over 22 years (2004 - 2026). This EA proves that a disciplined and mathematically sound strategy can survive various major global economic crises. Why Choose BOTAX PREMIUM? The 22-Year Legend: Successfully weathered the most extreme gold market phase
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This Expert Advisor is designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) with an adaptive strategy that automatically adjusts to different market conditions, including trending, ranging, and volatile environments. The EA combines multiple technical approaches to identify high-probability trade opportunities while maintaining controlled risk management. It is suitable for traders who want a more automated approach without needing constant chart monitoring. Key Features: Fully automated trading s
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Rock Abi Chebl
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Advanced Trend Master V4 Advanced fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. Features Smart trend detection Martingale system with adjustable multiplier Auto lot and fixed lot modes Stop Loss and Take Profit Break Even system Trailing Stop Spread filter One trade management Optimized for fast execution Fully automated trading Recommended XAUUSD Timeframes M1 M5 M15 Important Use proper risk management. VPS recommended for stable execution. Test on demo account before live t
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