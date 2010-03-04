TaiJi Master

EA is a breakthrough MQL5 expert consultant, whose core idea comes from China's Tai Chi. At the junction of yin and yang, rising and falling, the direction is often unclear.

EA adopts a unique method to monitor when the market is at the intersection of long and short positions, and begins to place orders in both directions, waiting for the market to further develop. If the subsequent market is still unclear, the order will be cancelled, and on the contrary, the position will be opened for trading.

After testing, this EA is suitable for the vast majority of varieties, including precious metals, currency pairs, futures, spot, cryptocurrencies, stock indices, energy, etc. It has a wide range of adaptability and can greatly improve capital efficiency, making it equally suitable for institutions and large fund traders.

We have uniformly packaged the transaction logic of each variety. You only need to load EA on the corresponding variety chart and select the option to the corresponding variety, which is extremely simple to use.

About Varieties：

After testing, this EA has the highest compatibility with gold and slightly less compatibility with currency pairs, but still shows positive returns.

Regarding spreads and overnight fees:

EA operates in 1H and 4H cycles, so it is not sensitive to spreads and does not belong to short-term or ultra short-term strategies. Usually, the holding time is between 1 day and 1 week, so lower overnight fees often have advantages.

Regarding brokers:

The testing of this EA was conducted on the XM platform, which theoretically has the best compatibility with the XM platform. At the same time, other platforms such as ICMarkets and Exness were tested, and IC's performance was even better than XM in some aspects. Exness was slightly inferior to the above two platforms, but it can still achieve positive returns.

Regarding backtesting:

Please ensure that the data accuracy reaches 99% or higher during the backtesting, and try to start from the farthest time possible.

Risk notification: Please be aware of the risks involved before purchasing TaiJi Master. Past performance does not guarantee future profitability (EA may also incur losses).

Please note that after purchasing the product, please send me a private message for installation and setup instructions.



