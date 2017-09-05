Eagle Scalper MT5

  • A scalper system only work during Asian hours.
  • Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation.
  • Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions.
  • Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money.
  • No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair.

It is optimized to work on EURAUD.

It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart.

It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread.

It is recommended to set the "Risk" below 10.

It is recommended to do 99.9% modeling quality backtest.

Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/oodd008

Backtests: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oodd008/blog


Parameters

  • Lots - use fixed lot size.
  • Risk - calculate the lot size dynamically as a fixed value of the capital, only works when the "Lots" is set to be 0.
  • Auto_GMT_Offset - If true, when live trading, GMT_Offset will be automatic calculated by the EA.
  • GMT_Offset - when backtesting enter the GMT time of your broker. When trading, it is automatically set by the system.
  • EA_Comment - place your personal comment.
  • MAGIC - magic number, it is set for each currency pair by default.
  • Max_Spread - maximum spread allowed to open an order.
  • Show_Info - Turn on/off info panel on the chart.
  • TakeProfit - take profit value of each order.
  • StopLoss - stop loss value of each order.
  • Open_Hour - start trading hour.
  • Close_Hour - end trading hour.
  • Trade_On_Friday - turn on trading on Friday.
  • Friday_Hour - end trading hour on Friday.
  • Allow_Second_Order - choose the option if you allow a second order.
  • Second_Order_Distance - the distance between first order and second order.
  • Second_Lot_Factor - the lot size factor of second order.
  • Direction :
    • Both Sides: open both buy and sell order
    • Only_Buy: only open buy order
    • Only_Sell: only open sell order
  • Use_Internal_Inputs - if true, EA will use internal value for the inputs below; If false, EA will use value that you give to the inputs below.
  • Use_Indicator1 - turn on Indicator1.
  • Indicator1_Period - the period of Indicator1.
  • Indicator1_Entry - the entry value of Indicator1.
  • Indicator1_Exit - the exit value of Indicator1.
  • Use_Indicator2 - turn on Indicator2.
  • Indicator2_Period - the period of Indicator2.
  • Indicator2_Entry - the entry value of Indicator2.
  • Indicator2_Exit - the exit value of Indicator2.
  • Use_Indicator3 - turn on Indicator3.
  • Indicator3_Entry - the entry value of Indicator3.
  • Indicator3_Exit - the exit value of Indicator3.
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Alisten A
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Einstein Gold Relativity - XAUUSD Expert Advisor Inspired by the vision of Albert Einstein, Einstein Gold Relativity is a professional Expert Advisor created exclusively for XAUUSD. It is built for traders who want a refined, disciplined, and intelligent approach to Gold trading under real market conditions. This system is designed to recognize exceptional market phases, respond with precision, and maintain structured risk control throughout every trading cycle. Its strength is not in noisy ove
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BOTAX PREMIUM - 22-Year Survival Trend Edition BOTAX PREMIUM is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and NASDAQ. This EA's absolute advantage lies in its resilience, proven through rigorous backtesting over 22 years (2004 - 2026). This EA proves that a disciplined and mathematically sound strategy can survive various major global economic crises. Why Choose BOTAX PREMIUM? The 22-Year Legend: Successfully weathered the most extreme gold market phase
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This Expert Advisor is designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) with an adaptive strategy that automatically adjusts to different market conditions, including trending, ranging, and volatile environments. The EA combines multiple technical approaches to identify high-probability trade opportunities while maintaining controlled risk management. It is suitable for traders who want a more automated approach without needing constant chart monitoring. Key Features: Fully automated trading s
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Rock Abi Chebl
Experts
Advanced Trend Master V4 Advanced fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. Features Smart trend detection Martingale system with adjustable multiplier Auto lot and fixed lot modes Stop Loss and Take Profit Break Even system Trailing Stop Spread filter One trade management Optimized for fast execution Fully automated trading Recommended XAUUSD Timeframes M1 M5 M15 Important Use proper risk management. VPS recommended for stable execution. Test on demo account before live t
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TC42 Fibo Bot EA TC42 Fibo Bot EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines Fibonacci retracement and extension logic with wave structure, market adaptation, risk control, session filtering and automated trade management. This Expert Advisor goes beyond the classic “one signal, one order” approach. It first analyzes impulse waves formed by the market, then evaluates trading opportunities according to the selected Fibonacci levels. Entry, stop loss, take profit, risk and post-entry
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