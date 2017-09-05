Eagle Scalper MT5

A scalper system only work during Asian hours.

Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation.

Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions.

Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money.

No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair.

It is optimized to work on EURAUD.

It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart.

It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread.

It is recommended to set the "Risk" below 10.

It is recommended to do 99.9% modeling quality backtest.

Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/oodd008

Backtests: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oodd008/blog





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