Trend modified for mql5

5

The draws trend lines with adjustable trend width, with trend breakout settings and notifications of trend breakout (Alert, Sound, Email) and of a new appeared arrow.

Arrows point at the direction of the order to open (BUY, SELL).


Parameters

  • MaxHistoryBars - the number of bars in the history.
  • Depth (0 = automatic settings) - Search area.
  • width trend ( 0 = automatic settings) - Trend width.
  • (true = closed bars on direction trend),(false = just closed bars for line) - true = closure of candlesticks of the same color behind the line, false = simple closure of candlesticks behind the line.
  • Select closing - select closing.
  • number bars closed for line, for adjustment lines - number of candlesticks closed beyond the line to redraw the lines.
  • On what number bars move line, (0 = zero bar) - Forward shift of trend lines (number of candlesticks).
  • style 2 line trend - the style of two trend lines.
  • width 2 line trend - the width of two trend lines.
  • style Central line - the style of the central trend line.
  • width Central line - the width of the central trend line.
  • color line on direction up - the color of the up trend.
  • color line on direction down - the color of the down trend.
  • color line on direction direct - the color of flat.
  • if (trend) not finds wait N bars, then continue search - if no trend is found, wait N bars and continue search..
  • timeout N bars
  • the notification setup when breakdowns of the trend
  • sound signal - enable the sound alert.
  • name sound signal - the name of the sound wav file.
  • Alert - popup alert.
  • email - sending notification to email.
  • PUSH - push notifications.
  • setting notice arrow - arrow notification setup.
  • sound signal - enable the sound alert.
  • name sound signal - the name of the sound wav file.
  • Alert - popup alert.
  • email - sending notification to email.
  • PUSH - push notifications.
  • settings for arrows - arrow parameters.
  • include arrows - enable use of arrows.
  • Indent arrows from price - distance between the arrows and the price..
  • wrift arrow - the size of arrows.
  • color arrows BUY - the color of the BUY arrow.
  • color arrows SELL - the color of the SELL arrow.
Reviews 2
rainwalker123
3424
rainwalker123 2020.09.16 10:09 
 

This is a reliable and very good indicator, who does not repaint.

Reply to review