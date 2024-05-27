Project 758

Greetings, fellow traders.

EA Project 758 was created by a team of traders and programmers with 15 years of experience. EA Project 758 has been developed and refined over a period of 6 years.

Through this process, we have achieved excellent results.

The EA algorithm is proprietary and has no analogues.

It incorporates universal and complex systems such as IR, developed personally by us. We designed a proprietary EA that embodies the behavior model of termites.

These tiny insects are known for their unique social system, in which each individual termite acts as part of a larger mechanism, ensuring the functionality of the entire colony.

Each termite is aware of what others are doing and sees the overall plan of the nest.

This helps them create gigantic structures.

We have successfully implemented this insect behavior feature into the system of algorithms and modules on which the developed EA operates.

The EA is equipped with a self-preservation system and controls for deposit, profit, and drawdown, through which it determines the state of other modules included in the mechanism—resulting in the EA acting as a cohesive whole.

Project 758 has three trading styles:

  1. Passive style. (This is already built into the EA settings upon installation.) Return: 40-100% per annum.
  2. Active style. (Configured individually, please contact the developers.) Return: 10% per month.
  3. Aggressive style. (Configured individually, please contact the developers.) Return: 20% per month.

Project 758 has three main strategies.

Strategies are selected depending on the type of trading.

As previously mentioned, the EA works bidirectionally; its strategy is proprietary, based on working with and against the trend, with partial hedging.

By accumulating profit from all market movements within the set parameters, the EA quickly reaches the specified profit.

The EA has a deposit safety setting, allowing the trader to always limit their losses by setting a percentage for allowable loss on the deposit.

The behavior of the EA might be difficult to understand, and its strategies may not be easily comparable to others, but it will always delight you with profit.

Project 758 Settings (Standard):

  • Magic - This is the identification number. In standard settings, its value should be 0.
  • Basic_lot_type - This setting has 2 functions: Start lot and Auto lot. In standard settings, we use only Start lot.
  • ExtMaxLot - This is the permitted lot threshold setting if you accepted the aggressive settings. In standard settings, we use only 0.
  • ExtStartLot - This is the starting lot size setting. In standard settings, we use only 0.01.
  • ExtAlgType - This is the strategy setting. In standard settings, we use only value 5.
  • ExtStep1 - This is the EA step system. In standard settings, we use only 500.
  • ext_x_pos_v_pluse - These are the settings for controlling positive positions. In standard settings, we use only 1.
  • ExtExitPercent - This is the percentage ratio system for profit exit. In standard settings, we use 50.
  • Ext_Stop_Percent - This is the system for controlling drawdown on the deposit. In standard settings, we use -20.
  • Ext_Sushka - This is the drying system. In standard settings, we use value 0.
  • info - This is the information window on the chart. In standard settings, we use on (1).

Order of strategies:

  • basic - Its basic strategy. Based on hedging and market trend control. (Applied only individually)
  • buy - The system works based on buy signals. (Applied only individually)
  • sell - The system works based on sell signals. (Applied only individually)
  • IR - Proprietary drawdown control system. (Applied only individually)
  • R - Proprietary Reversal system (Applied in Standard settings)

Recommendations (Standard):

We strongly recommend using only the standard settings!

  • Minimum deposit of $100 on a cent account.
  • Minimum deposit of $1000 on a classic dollar account.
  • Currency pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD.
  • Leverage from 1:500 and higher.
  • Accounts with low commission (swap-free)
  • Hedge type account

We are also ready to help everyone configure the EA according to their deposit and preferences. In all cases, please contact the developers.

Trading on financial markets involves risks and does not guarantee profit!


Recommended products
Doubling Force EA
Amer Ali Mousa Jaradat
Experts
Doubling Force EA The Ultimate Smart Martingale Solution by JoSignals Transform your BTCUSD trading experience with **Doubling Force EA**, the intelligent Expert Advisor designed to help traders harness the power of smart Martingale strategies while maintaining flexibility and control. Developed by **JoSignals**, this EA enables traders to adapt to market trends and maximize profitability with minimal effort. Key Features: 1. Smart Martingale Logic with Trend Optimization:    - Combines a clas
OP Skill FX Joker EA
Yago Sales Rodrigues
Experts
OP Skill FX Joker - Annual Strategy with AI & Mathematical Logic Telegram  to access the SET settings. Description: Discover a new way to trade the markets, where Artificial Intelligence and mathematical precision unite to make logical, strategic decisions. The OP Skill FX Joker was developed to analyze the market in-depth, identifying high-probability opportunities. Forget high-risk approaches. The OP Skill FX Joker ’s philosophy is annual, sustainable growth , not chasing unrealistic monthly
Oraculo BTC Quant Pro Market
Moacir Pedro May
Experts
### OVERVIEW Oraculo BTC DonForex Master v40.00 is an advanced Quantitative Expert Advisor engineered specifically for BTCUSD on MetaTrader 5. Built upon Donchian Channel breakout dynamics, Average True Range (ATR) volatility filtering, and institutional engulfing candle detection, this system delivers exceptional trading performance across all account sizes. --- ### KEY FEATURES & QUANTITATIVE HIGHLIGHTS * Intelligent Aggressive Mode (+819.6% ROI): Features an institutional convict
Emperor
Aleksandr Valutsa
Experts
Possibilities of using the trading robot designer Monitoring real accounts https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Ready-made files with settings are provided. Let's take a look at the trading robot designer's capabilities, grouping them into blocks for clarity. 1. Ready-made solutions vs. developing your own strategies Ready-made strategies: Instant start. No need to waste time on development—you can start automated trading right away. Proven algorithms. Strategies have been tested on h
Neuron Bots Gold D1 Premium
Vinicius Machado
Experts
GOLD D1 – Estratégia Candle 80% com Pirâmide Inteligente e Trailing Dinâmico (MT5) O   GOLD D1   é um Expert Advisor avançado desenvolvido para operar principalmente o XAUUSD (Ouro) com base em análise de força do candle diário, confirmação de momentum e gestão inteligente de posições. Trata-se de um robô robusto, focado em capturar movimentos fortes do mercado enquanto controla o risco através de uma estrutura adaptativa de pirâmide e trailing stop. Estratégia Principal – Candle 80% O robô
Delta Quantum
Ioannis Xenos
Experts
Delta Quantum EA by Xignal Coding This price is for the first 20 purchases. Next price -> 100$ Delta Quantum is a mean reversion Expert Advisor designed for traders who want both simplicity and power. It calculates the Delta (distance) – a unique measurement that highlights potential turning points in the market – and uses this as a signal for precise entries. Why choose Delta Quantum? Beginner-friendly with ready-to-use defaults for EURUSD H1. Advanced customization for traders who want to take
ZakriaZU Dual Engine
Muhammad Zakria
Experts
Elite Pro Dual Engine Gold Elite Pro Dual Engine Gold is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The Expert Advisor combines a primary trading engine with an optional secondary Micro Plus engine. Both engines can be controlled independently through the integrated dashboard, allowing the user to select the operating mode according to their trading preferences and account conditions. Strategy Overview The Main Engine analyses higher-timeframe price
Late Lock Gold
Van Chung Nguyen
Experts
Launch pricing Free Demo: Available for testing in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. 1-month rental: USD 49. 3-month rental: USD 129. Lifetime license — introductory price: USD 499. The planned regular lifetime price is USD 1099 after the introductory launch period. Existing buyers retain their purchased license and receive future product updates through MQL5 Market. Important: The free demo can only be used in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. A rental or lifetime license is required for use on
Wave Rider Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
WaveRider Pro v5.0 – Precision ICT Edition Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) – M15 WaveRider Pro v5.0 is an advanced institutional trading system specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It intelligently combines Artificial Intelligence with Institutional Price Action, ICT (Inner Circle Trader), and high-precision quantitative tools, aiming to capture high-probability moves with an excellent risk-reward ratio. Key System Components: Hybrid Artificial Intelligence
Gold trading manager
Chak Fung Chan
Experts
XAU Gold Expert is a Trading Robot designed specifically for trading gold. Fully automated and not need to worry about. More than 200% profit in 6 months (Tested by Real Acc) Symbol  XAUUSD(Gold) Timeframe Any Deposit : Lots Recommended ratio £500 : 0.2  (or equivalent in another currency) Account Type Better with the lower spread Leverage 1:500 Default setting (can be changed by yourself in inputs) Lots size 0.2 For a better result, it is recommended to run this EA in a VPS, you can just simply
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Experts
***ATTACH to M1 or M5 for best results and quick entries and exits*** Minting –  is a streamlined, professional-grade Expert Advisor developed by Ramulo Software Ltd., designed specifically to capitalize on the volatility and profit potential of Gold (XAUUSD). It combines intelligent EMA-based market structure, ATR trend detection, tiered USD trailing, and strict drawdown control into a lightweight, easy-to-run trading system. Minting is the entry gateway into the Emerge ecosystem . It is inten
MSB Pro Dynamic Risk EA
Kemal Mustafa Ozkan
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER: 45 USD (Was 75 USD!) Get the full version of MSB Pro at a starter price. Introductory price for a limited time. We believe professional trading tools should be accessible. We lowered the price to help more traders protect their capital during volatile gold markets. Gold Stability Master: Exceptional 3.01% Max Drawdown (based on historical backtests). ️ Zero Martingale, Zero Grid. 100% Real Tick Modeling Quality. MSB Pro Dynamic Risk EA: High Stability, Proven Prec
Gold ML Adaptive
Md Atiqur Rahman
Experts
Gold ML Adaptive v17.4.1.6 Specification for  Gold ML Adaptive v17.4.1.6 RATING RECOMMENDATION: 4.6/5 Category Score Justification Innovation 4.8 Unique Lorentzian ML + Dollar-based risk Reliability 4.5 Robust cooldown & drawdown protection Ease of Use 4.3 Auto-lot, live dashboard, minimal inputs Support Ready 4.5 Clear error handling & logging Value for Money 4.8 Recovery system + 8 trade capacity Overall: BUY Recommended for Gold specialists PRODUCT DESCRIPTION One-Line Pitch "Machine
Apex Quant XAU
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Apex Quant XAU — Expert Advisor for XAUUSD M5 Version: 1.01 | Symbol: XAUUSD | Timeframe: M5 | Minimum Deposit: $1,000 USD Overview Apex Quant XAU is a 100% automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the 5-minute timeframe. It combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with classic Price Action and a proprietary RSI + Order Block Divergence detection system, delivering high-probability entries with institutional accuracy. The EA does not rely on a single strategy. Ins
Harmonizer EA MT5
Amir Hossein Moharreri
4.55 (11)
Experts
Harmonizer EA  is a powerful grid trading tool that uses an  advanced algorithm to calculate entry positions for each individual trade. It is not overfitted to historical data, instead using market volatility to optimize itself. By using market volatility, the algorithm is able to adjust to changes in the market quickly and efficiently. This means that it is able to take advantage of opportunities in the market, while also being able to minimize risk by staying within pre-defined parameters. Ho
Sydney MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.26 (19)
Experts
Sydney is a complex and novel algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict future market movements of the GBPUSD and USDJPY symbol. This Expert Advisor makes use of Recurrent Neural Networks, specifically Long-Short-Term-Memory cells, that are trained using data from technical analysis indicators. Through this method, the EA is able to learn which indicators are most relevant for future price movements and act upon them. Furthermore, L
Neural FVG Matrix MT5
Ebd Alrxhmn Aljbwry
Experts
NEURAL FVG MATRIX MT5 Advanced Smart Money Trading System for XAUUSD "What if the market isn't random… but structured?" NEURAL FVG MATRIX MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to detect Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and institutional liquidity zones in the market. Instead of reacting to price movements, MATRIX analyzes market imbalances and executes trades based on structured price behavior. SYSTEM CONCEPT The core logic of MATRIX is based on: • Fair Value Gap Detection • Smart Money Concept
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Gold Wolf EA
Andrei Strashko
Experts
Gold Wolf EA — Automated Gold Trading Expert Advisor for MT4 / MT5 Gold Wolf EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, developed for trading XAUUSD based on trend-following logic, market condition filtering, and controlled risk management. The EA is not designed for aggressive high-frequency trading. Its main objective is to identify suitable market conditions, avoid unnecessary entries, and trade only when the internal strategy conditions are met. Gold Wolf EA
Eastwist
Fernando Souza Mendes
Experts
EASTWIST.mq5 works well in short-term operations. The sensitivity to short-term market signals, provided by the RSI and MACD indicators, along with the simulated Machine Learning decision logic, really seems to be an effective combination for capturing rapid price movements. The ability to respond quickly to market conditions is a valuable feature in scalping or day trading strategies, where precision and speed in order execution are crucial. Indication of Use: For Traders with Technical Knowle
AI Hybrid Trader
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Experts
AI-Hybrid Trader v6.06 The Ultimate Autonomous Self-Learning AI Trading System "Not a simple rigid indicator bot. Powered by a built-in self-evolving Deep Neural Network, Autonomous Reinforcement Learning (Q-Learning) with Binary Memory Persistence, and Real-Time Risk Intelligence that modulates trade volume based on AI Signal Confidence." Latest Update: Version 6.06 — Autonomous Self-Learning, Binary Memory Persistence & Dashboard Telemetry AI Hybrid Trader v6.06 introduces a groundbreaking Au
Neuromios USDJPY
Dmytro Kucherenko
Experts
Neuromios USDJPY  is a modern trading advisor based on neural networks with a unique architecture. This version contains 2 trading strategies based on neural networks trained on USDJPY currency pair. It operates on a daily timeframe. By default, trading is performed simultaneously using all strategies. You can choose one strategy for testing and trading. Trades are opened no more than once per day at the opening of the day, which reduces technical requirements for equipment and a stable connect
Queen Machine Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Queen Machine Gold v2.01 Intelligent Gold Trading System (XAUUSD) Queen Machine Gold is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD with a unique combination of artificial intelligence and high-precision technical analysis. Key Features: GNN Market Structure (Graph Neural Network): Detects and analyzes the most relevant Support and Resistance levels in real time using a system of nodes and graphs. Evaluates the confluence of multiple historical levels, the strength of
Blue Orbit
Farel
4.38 (8)
Experts
Blue Orbit Expected trades/week: 5-11. Trades held up to 4 hours. Price today is 200 . When 15 copies are sold, the new price will be 250 . Don’t miss the early slot. Currently sold: 13 . Step into a new era of automated trading with Blue Orbit —an EA engineered to interpret the natural “flow dynamics” of the market. Designed for precision, this system focuses on reading real-time momentum shifts, detecting zones of exhaustion, and executing entries where trend exhaustion meets reversal strengt
Algoma Pro
Mohammed Radoine
Experts
ALGOMA EA – An Intelligent Professional Scalping EA, the Result of 5 Years of Real Market Experience. It is the outcome of 5 years of research, experience, and real trading optimization, designed for traders who need a reliable, adaptable, and truly intelligent scalper for intraday trading. Signal 1 : Live Myfxbook Setfile : Default setting came with standard version     ️ Key Features of ALGOMA EA:    Optimized Scalping Strategy Specially designed for M1 and M5 scalping. Can also be used
Scalper Solution
Mahmoud Taher Ahmad Alshanty
Experts
Scalper Solution EA is a professional trading system designed for institutional‑grade performance on XAUUSD M1 charts. It is built with a modular architecture that emphasizes adaptability, broker safety, and diagnostic clarity. The system integrates advanced regime filters, session control, and reinforcement logic to handle diverse market conditions with precision. Key features include: Adaptive entry logic with candlestick pattern recognition and regime awareness. Session control that aligns tr
Tesla Scalper V1 MT5
Benrashi Sagev Jacobson
Experts
PROMO :          Only a few copies left at the current price!         Final price: 2000$ Live Signal 60 Thousand prop firm allocation and 400$ gained contact me to receive more information. Analyzing Strategy Resilience and Adaptability Various stress-testing techniques are used to explore how an EA may react to changing market conditions and parameter adjustments. Walk Forward Optimization (WFO) and Walk Forward Matrix (WFM) assess adaptability to previously unseen data and different tra
JPY Chronos Event Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
JPY CHRONOS EVENT MATRIX  EMA Crossover + RSI Trend Engine (H1 JPY Specialist) JPY Chronos Event Matrix  is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor built for JPY currency pairs (USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY). Named after Chronos, the God of Time, this EA captures powerful trend moves using a precision-tuned EMA Crossover system with RSI momentum confirmation and ATR-based dynamic risk management. === THE CHRONOS TREND ENGINE (Real Optimized Parameters) === The core engine uses a fast/slow EMA crosso
Neuro Genetic Expert
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
This system accepts a comma-separated list of symbols and iterates through them, creating a neural network with training for each symbol. These neural networks take values ​​from price action, Bollinger Bands, MACD, and RSI indicators. The number of neurons for each of the three layers of each network can be configured, and genetic training for the indicator parameters can be set up at specific intervals. Confidence levels for the neurons can be adjusted, and market trend analysis filters can be
Buyers of this product also purchase
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Experts
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Experts
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Experts
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Experts
Traders Toolbox Premium is an All-in-One Tool  created based on extensive training on common trading strategies in order to automate those strategies and calculations . (designed and programmed by Jason Kisogloo) Fe atures: 19 Individual Signals - Each one of these signals can be biased in a neural network style configuration to constitute the final / overall result. Each signal has its own settings to be customised or optimised if needed. Comprehensive On Screen Display - Six snap away Panels
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
Experts
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
Experts
Strategy: 1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts. 2.This EA is  using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average. 3. The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000. 4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable. 5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Introducing Marvelous EA: Your Ultimate Trading Companion Unlock the full potential of the Forex market with Marvelous EA, a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to maximize your profits and minimize risks. This expertly crafted trading algorithm is equipped with advanced features to navigate the dynamic Forex landscape with precision and accuracy.  GOLD - XAUUSD  Key Features: Proven Trading Strategy : Developed by experienced traders and tested on various market conditions. Aut
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is onl
Finvesting EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (1)
Experts
Unlock the full potential of your Forex investments with the Finvesting EA, your trusted ally in the world of currency trading. This expert advisor (EA) is designed to enhance your Forex investment and help you achieve your financial goals with confidence. Live Performance: Finvesting EA has a live track record with stable trading.  Real account  Live performance MT4 and Here MT5 Discover the potential of the Finvesting EA and join a community of successful Forex investors. It's time to maximi
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
A multi-currency expert advisor that combines many simple strategies that work simultaneously. Each strategy is based on a simple trading algorithm during market moments with increased volatility. Each strategy has been optimized over the past five years. The Expert Advisor uses the statistical principle of "rightness of the crowd": it averages signals from different strategies and opens market positions in the preferred direction. This principle, together with the simultaneous work on correlati
Palicent
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
Multi-currency expert advisor that works simultaneously on 15 pairs of major currencies EUR-GBP-AUD-USD-CAD-JPY. The Expert Advisor combines many simple strategies that work simultaneously. Each strategy is based on a simple algorithm for opening positions when the signal from the Parabolic SAR indicator changes with confirmation for two older periods. Each strategy has been optimized over the past five years. The Expert Advisor uses the statistical principle of "rightness of the crowd": it aver
Break Of Structure Pro
Travis W Royal
Experts
Break Of Structure Pro Is price action king? 1. Price is the ultimate king in the forex market, stock market or any other market. Using price action is the reason we can see more profit over loss. Technical analysis is the art of using data points to your advantage and taking informed decisions while entering, trailing and exiting a position on any timeframe. Break Of Structure Pro can be used to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade. Price action is a trading technique that allows a trade
GoldMining
Mr Sarut Panjan
Experts
Our automated forex trading system offers three key risk control functions that make it an intriguing choice: 1. Fixed Lot : You can specify the lot size for each trade. This feature allows for efficient capital allocation and the ability to adjust position sizes based on your risk preferences and market conditions. 2. Fixed Loss per Trade: The system enables you to set a maximum acceptable loss per order. This ensures that no single trade can result in significant losses, protecting your ove
TecBot
Rodrigo Santhiago Batista Dos Reis
Experts
Scalper EA Pro - The High-Precision Automated Trading Robot!   FOR GOLD - XAUUSD What's New in Version 3.0? After months of development and rigorous testing, we present the most advanced and reliable version of Scalper EA Pro! With new intelligent filters, improved risk management, and more precise entries, this EA is designed to operate in markets with maximum efficiency. Key Updates: Adjustable Trend Filter Now with customizable EMAs (default 21/50) to identify only the best t
LeBro 2
Levon Manukyan
Experts
The expert was created to work in the Swiss bank Swissquote. Automatically calculate the volume of incoming transactions. The Expert Advisor is designed to generate passive annual income. To open a trading account in a Swiss bank, follow the link.   https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-44d5-92d1-4c7a48adaff1#full/fx/com/individual/step1   Notes It is recommended to register using the link for the advisor to work correctly     Link
TaiJi Master
Qiu Lin Zhang
Experts
EA is a breakthrough MQL5 expert consultant, whose core idea comes from China's Tai Chi. At the junction of yin and yang, rising and falling, the direction is often unclear. EA adopts a unique method to monitor when the market is at the intersection of long and short positions, and begins to place orders in both directions, waiting for the market to further develop. If the subsequent market is still unclear, the order will be cancelled, and on the contrary, the position will be opened for tradin
Trend Ryder MT5
Anas Abba
Experts
### Unlock the Power of Profitable Trading with Our Cutting-Edge Trend Following EA! Are you tired of watching the market move without you? Frustrated by missed opportunities and inconsistent results? It's time to revolutionize your trading strategy with the **Ultimate Trend Following EA** – your key to consistent profits and stress-free trading! #### Why Choose Our Trend Following EA? **1. Proven Profitability:**   Our EA leverages time-tested trend following strategies that have consistent
SentimentExpert
Lhoussaine Ait Ben Mouh
Experts
Easy to Use: SentimentExpert Designed for traders of all levels, our EA comes with user-friendly settings and comprehensive documentation. Set it up in minutes and let it work tirelessly to grow your trading account. Consistent Performance: Backed by rigorous testing and optimization, the Enhanced Trading EA delivers reliable and consistent results. It’s like having a professional trader working around the clock, analyzing markets, and executing trades on your behalf. Take Your Trading to the Ne
Quantity Demand Swing trade
Shinta Yunia Oleh Yanta
Experts
*** Rent Price is Promo Price, it will change soon*** *** use Daily Time Frame for Swing Trade*** *** use Equilibrium from previous Quarter to trade at current Quarter*** *** Recommended to deploy EA simultaneously using pair EURUSD and AUDCAD*** Quantity Demand Swing Trade Expert Advisor that applies economic principles regarding Quantity Demand and Quantity Supply as a reference for opening positions and using lot sizes Introduction Expert Advisors are tools developed to assist Traders in c
DayRest
Viktor Timofeev
Experts
ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live Performance: Pepperstone Community: Join Remstone MQL5 Channel No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensive live experience. The only Expert Advisor you will ever need! Join a growing community of successful traders leveraging the power of Remstone! Remstone is a fully automated trading solution designed to exploit market trends. Built on advanced algorithms, it’s crafted for trade
GolderCross
Paulo Henrique Aparecido Leonel
Experts
Советник "GolderCross" — инструмент для автоматической торговли GolderCross — это советник, разработанный на основе алгоритма пересечения скользящих средних (Moving Averages), предназначенный для автоматизации торговли на рынке Forex. Основные особенности GolderCross: Алгоритм скользящих средних (MA) : Использует пересечение двух скользящих средних для формирования торговых сигналов. Параметры алгоритма гибко настраиваются для адаптации под различные рыночные условия. Интуитивно понятные настро
Monex Scalp
Behzad Shadfar
Experts
Monex Scalp is an intelligent trading robot designed for 1-minute time frames, offering simplicity and efficiency for traders. Key Features: • User-Friendly Settings: Monex Scalp offers straightforward settings, making it accessible for traders of all experience levels. • Session Scheduling: Customize trading sessions to align with various market hours, enhancing strategy execution. • Adjustable Stop-Loss: Set personalized stop-loss levels to effectively manage risk according to your trading pl
Arithmetica
Oliver John Vella
Experts
PRICE WILL BE INCREASED TO £3999 SOON! Introducing Arithmetica, a cutting-edge trading algorithm meticulously crafted with advanced mathematical principles at its core. Leveraging hedging as a sophisticated risk management technique, Arithmetica offers an adaptable range of inputs tailored to fit diverse trading profiles. From conservative traders focused on minimizing risk to those pursuing higher returns, Arithmetica is designed to accommodate and enhance your trading strategy.
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review