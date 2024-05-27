Greetings, fellow traders.

EA Project 758 was created by a team of traders and programmers with 15 years of experience. EA Project 758 has been developed and refined over a period of 6 years.

Through this process, we have achieved excellent results.

The EA algorithm is proprietary and has no analogues.

It incorporates universal and complex systems such as IR, developed personally by us. We designed a proprietary EA that embodies the behavior model of termites.

These tiny insects are known for their unique social system, in which each individual termite acts as part of a larger mechanism, ensuring the functionality of the entire colony.

Each termite is aware of what others are doing and sees the overall plan of the nest.

This helps them create gigantic structures.

We have successfully implemented this insect behavior feature into the system of algorithms and modules on which the developed EA operates.

The EA is equipped with a self-preservation system and controls for deposit, profit, and drawdown, through which it determines the state of other modules included in the mechanism—resulting in the EA acting as a cohesive whole.

Project 758 has three trading styles:

Passive style. (This is already built into the EA settings upon installation.) Return: 40-100% per annum. Active style. (Configured individually, please contact the developers.) Return: 10% per month. Aggressive style. (Configured individually, please contact the developers.) Return: 20% per month.

Project 758 has three main strategies.

Strategies are selected depending on the type of trading.

As previously mentioned, the EA works bidirectionally; its strategy is proprietary, based on working with and against the trend, with partial hedging.

By accumulating profit from all market movements within the set parameters, the EA quickly reaches the specified profit.

The EA has a deposit safety setting, allowing the trader to always limit their losses by setting a percentage for allowable loss on the deposit.

The behavior of the EA might be difficult to understand, and its strategies may not be easily comparable to others, but it will always delight you with profit.

Project 758 Settings (Standard):

Magic - This is the identification number. In standard settings, its value should be 0.

- This is the identification number. In standard settings, its value should be 0. Basic_lot_type - This setting has 2 functions: Start lot and Auto lot. In standard settings, we use only Start lot.

- This setting has 2 functions: Start lot and Auto lot. In standard settings, we use only Start lot. ExtMaxLot - This is the permitted lot threshold setting if you accepted the aggressive settings. In standard settings, we use only 0.

- This is the permitted lot threshold setting if you accepted the aggressive settings. In standard settings, we use only 0. ExtStartLot - This is the starting lot size setting. In standard settings, we use only 0.01.

- This is the starting lot size setting. In standard settings, we use only 0.01. ExtAlgType - This is the strategy setting. In standard settings, we use only value 5.

- This is the strategy setting. In standard settings, we use only value 5. ExtStep1 - This is the EA step system. In standard settings, we use only 500.

- This is the EA step system. In standard settings, we use only 500. ext_x_pos_v_pluse - These are the settings for controlling positive positions. In standard settings, we use only 1.

- These are the settings for controlling positive positions. In standard settings, we use only 1. ExtExitPercent - This is the percentage ratio system for profit exit. In standard settings, we use 50.

- This is the percentage ratio system for profit exit. In standard settings, we use 50. Ext_Stop_Percent - This is the system for controlling drawdown on the deposit. In standard settings, we use -20.

- This is the system for controlling drawdown on the deposit. In standard settings, we use -20. Ext_Sushka - This is the drying system. In standard settings, we use value 0.

- This is the drying system. In standard settings, we use value 0. info - This is the information window on the chart. In standard settings, we use on (1).

Order of strategies:

basic - Its basic strategy. Based on hedging and market trend control. (Applied only individually)

- Its basic strategy. Based on hedging and market trend control. (Applied only individually) buy - The system works based on buy signals. (Applied only individually)

- The system works based on buy signals. (Applied only individually) sell - The system works based on sell signals. (Applied only individually)

- The system works based on sell signals. (Applied only individually) IR - Proprietary drawdown control system. (Applied only individually)

- Proprietary drawdown control system. (Applied only individually) R - Proprietary Reversal system (Applied in Standard settings)

Recommendations (Standard):

We strongly recommend using only the standard settings!

Minimum deposit of $100 on a cent account.

Minimum deposit of $1000 on a classic dollar account.

Currency pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD.

Leverage from 1:500 and higher.

Accounts with low commission (swap-free)

Hedge type account

We are also ready to help everyone configure the EA according to their deposit and preferences. In all cases, please contact the developers.

Trading on financial markets involves risks and does not guarantee profit!