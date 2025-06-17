TecBot

🔥 Scalper EA Pro - The High-Precision Automated Trading Robot! 🔥  FOR GOLD - XAUUSD

🎯 What's New in Version 3.0?

After months of development and rigorous testing, we present the most advanced and reliable version of Scalper EA Pro! With new intelligent filters, improved risk management, and more precise entries, this EA is designed to operate in markets with maximum efficiency.

🚀 Key Updates:
✅ Adjustable Trend Filter
Now with customizable EMAs (default 21/50) to identify only the best trends.

✅ Volatility Filter (ATR)
Avoids trading in stagnant markets, ensuring only trades with real potential.

✅ RSI Confirmation
Filters signals in overbought/oversold zones to increase win rate.

✅ Price Action (Optional Pin Bars)
Extra confirmation with candlestick patterns for even more precise entries.

✅ Smart Risk Management
Option for fixed lot or % of balance, with automatic risk calculations.

✅ Dynamic Trailing Stop
Protects profits and maximizes gains on winning trades.

✅ Customizable Trading Hours
Choose the best times to trade according to your strategy.

📈 Why Choose Scalper EA Pro?
✔ High Accuracy Rate - Multi-layer filters ensure only the best trades.
✔ Flexible - Can be used on various pairs and timeframes.
✔ Easy to Use - Intuitive setup, ideal for both beginner and experienced traders.
✔ Robust - Tested in different market conditions.

🎁 Exclusive Buyer Bonuses!
📌 Complete Manual - Detailed setup and optimization guide.
📌 Priority Support - Quick help to get the most out of your EA.
📌 Free Updates - Continuous improvements to keep the robot competitive.

💡 Don't miss the opportunity to automate your trades with a professional robot!

👉 Get Scalper EA Pro on MetaTrader Market now!

📆 Limited time offer!

Questions? Contact us! We're here to help you achieve your trading goals.

🚀 Your success begins with a smart decision. Buy now! 🚀

✨ Why wait? Try Scalper EA Pro today and take your trading to the next level! ✨
🔹 100% Approved by MQL5 Market
🔹 Optimized and Efficient Code
🔹 Real and Consistent Results
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Einstein Gold Relativity - XAUUSD Expert Advisor Inspired by the vision of Albert Einstein, Einstein Gold Relativity is a professional Expert Advisor created exclusively for XAUUSD. It is built for traders who want a refined, disciplined, and intelligent approach to Gold trading under real market conditions. This system is designed to recognize exceptional market phases, respond with precision, and maintain structured risk control throughout every trading cycle. Its strength is not in noisy ove
Botax Premium
Eka Wahyu Pujiharto St
Experts
BOTAX PREMIUM - 22-Year Survival Trend Edition BOTAX PREMIUM is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and NASDAQ. This EA's absolute advantage lies in its resilience, proven through rigorous backtesting over 22 years (2004 - 2026). This EA proves that a disciplined and mathematically sound strategy can survive various major global economic crises. Why Choose BOTAX PREMIUM? The 22-Year Legend: Successfully weathered the most extreme gold market phase
Breaker block TBM
Muhammad Fathir Al Farizi
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) with an adaptive strategy that automatically adjusts to different market conditions, including trending, ranging, and volatile environments. The EA combines multiple technical approaches to identify high-probability trade opportunities while maintaining controlled risk management. It is suitable for traders who want a more automated approach without needing constant chart monitoring. Key Features: Fully automated trading s
Heroscalp
Rock Abi Chebl
Experts
Advanced Trend Master V4 Advanced fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. Features Smart trend detection Martingale system with adjustable multiplier Auto lot and fixed lot modes Stop Loss and Take Profit Break Even system Trailing Stop Spread filter One trade management Optimized for fast execution Fully automated trading Recommended XAUUSD Timeframes M1 M5 M15 Important Use proper risk management. VPS recommended for stable execution. Test on demo account before live t
TC42 Fibo Bot EA
Burcuhan Bayulken
Experts
TC42 Fibo Bot EA TC42 Fibo Bot EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines Fibonacci retracement and extension logic with wave structure, market adaptation, risk control, session filtering and automated trade management. This Expert Advisor goes beyond the classic “one signal, one order” approach. It first analyzes impulse waves formed by the market, then evaluates trading opportunities according to the selected Fibonacci levels. Entry, stop loss, take profit, risk and post-entry
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