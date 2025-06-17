🔥 Scalper EA Pro - The High-Precision Automated Trading Robot! 🔥 FOR GOLD - XAUUSD





🎯 What's New in Version 3.0?





After months of development and rigorous testing, we present the most advanced and reliable version of Scalper EA Pro! With new intelligent filters, improved risk management, and more precise entries, this EA is designed to operate in markets with maximum efficiency.





🚀 Key Updates:

✅ Adjustable Trend Filter

Now with customizable EMAs (default 21/50) to identify only the best trends.





✅ Volatility Filter (ATR)

Avoids trading in stagnant markets, ensuring only trades with real potential.





✅ RSI Confirmation

Filters signals in overbought/oversold zones to increase win rate.





✅ Price Action (Optional Pin Bars)

Extra confirmation with candlestick patterns for even more precise entries.





✅ Smart Risk Management

Option for fixed lot or % of balance, with automatic risk calculations.





✅ Dynamic Trailing Stop

Protects profits and maximizes gains on winning trades.





✅ Customizable Trading Hours

Choose the best times to trade according to your strategy.





📈 Why Choose Scalper EA Pro?

✔ High Accuracy Rate - Multi-layer filters ensure only the best trades.

✔ Flexible - Can be used on various pairs and timeframes.

✔ Easy to Use - Intuitive setup, ideal for both beginner and experienced traders.

✔ Robust - Tested in different market conditions.





🎁 Exclusive Buyer Bonuses!

📌 Complete Manual - Detailed setup and optimization guide.

📌 Priority Support - Quick help to get the most out of your EA.

📌 Free Updates - Continuous improvements to keep the robot competitive.





💡 Don't miss the opportunity to automate your trades with a professional robot!





👉 Get Scalper EA Pro on MetaTrader Market now!





📆 Limited time offer!





Questions? Contact us! We're here to help you achieve your trading goals.





🚀 Your success begins with a smart decision. Buy now! 🚀





✨ Why wait? Try Scalper EA Pro today and take your trading to the next level! ✨

🔹 100% Approved by MQL5 Market

🔹 Optimized and Efficient Code

🔹 Real and Consistent Results