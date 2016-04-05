Shadow Legends MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.
The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.
No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.
Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker ICMarkets account RAW_SPREAD.
- Working symbol EURUSD
- Working Timeframe: H1
- Min deposit: $200
Features:
- No martingale, grid, hedge or other dangerous methods of money management are used
- Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
- Not sensitive to broker conditions
- Easy to install
Settings:
- RiskPercent(Percent of Depo for Deal) - Automatic lot calculation in percents of deposit
- Constant Lot(if 0 then Auto) - Fix lot
- Time to Start Hour - Start hour to open trades
- Time to Finish Hour - End hour to open trades
- Comments - Comments
- Magik - Magic number
- Virt On Off - TakeProfit/StopLoss
- Tral Step - On Off
- TakeProfit - Take Profit in points
- StopLoss - Stop Loss in points
- MondayOn - On Off
- TuesdayOn - On Off
- WednesdayOn - On Off
- ThursdayOn - On Off
- FridayOn - On Off
- SaturdayOn - On Off
- SundayOn - On Off