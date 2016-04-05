Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.

The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.

No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.

Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker ICMarkets account RAW_SPREAD.





Working symbol EURUSD

Working Timeframe: H1

Min deposit: $200





Features:





No martingale, grid, hedge or other dangerous methods of money management are used

Hard stop loss and take profit for each position

Not sensitive to broker conditions

Easy to install





Settings:





RiskPercent(Percent of Depo for Deal) - Automatic lot calculation in percents of deposit

- Automatic lot calculation in percents of deposit Constant Lot(if 0 then Auto) - Fix lot

- Fix lot Time to Start Hour - Start hour to open trades

- Start hour to open trades Time to Finish Hour - End hour to open trades

- End hour to open trades Comments - Comments

- Comments Magik - Magic number

- Magic number Virt On Off - TakeProfit/StopLoss

- TakeProfit/StopLoss Tral Step - On Off

- On Off TakeProfit - Take Profit in points

- Take Profit in points StopLoss - Stop Loss in points

- Stop Loss in points MondayOn - On Off

- On Off TuesdayOn - On Off

- On Off WednesdayOn - On Off

- On Off ThursdayOn - On Off

- On Off FridayOn - On Off

- On Off SaturdayOn - On Off

- On Off SundayOn - On Off