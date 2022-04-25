Robo executivo gjs

It is recommended to use the robot on a netting account.

the robot works with the best configuration from the previous day on the current day.

the robot works on the mini index.

the robot works on the mini dollar.

the robot works on forex.

the robot works using indicators.

the robot works using market orders and pending orders.

before using the robot, put it into optimization and save the settings (in a .set file) to use for the current day.

past history does not guarantee future profit, but is only an indication of what your profit might look like.

remember to use the last trading date to optimize and save the settings (in a .set file).

you can choose the start time and end time of operations.

you can choose your daily profit target

. you can choose your daily loss target.

you can choose your gain target.

you can choose your loss target.

you can choose the volume of contracts the robot will trade.

remember to use the .set file you saved before using the robot.

for easy optimization, the parameters to be optimized are indicated.

outfits that have 100 at the beginning of the name should be optimized to a maximum of 100.

parameters that have the letter D at the beginning of the name must be optimized so that they do not have the same parameter.


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Gabriel De Jesus Santos
Experts
EA 4MA Flipper v2 PRO Sistema Algorítmico de Trading com 4 Medias Moveis e Virada de Mao Automática O que e o EA 4MA Flipper? O   EA 4MA Flipper   e um robô de trading automático para MetaTrader 5 que usa   4 medias moveis   combinadas em dois pares para identificar o melhor momento de comprar ou vender. O grande diferencial e o sistema de   virada de mão : quando o robô esta comprado e o sinal muda, ele automaticamente fecha a compra e abre uma venda em uma única operação, e vice-versa. O robô
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