Telegram to Discord

Streamline your trading communication with our Telegram to Discord Trade Forwarder, a powerful Python-based tool designed for traders who want to effortlessly share trade information from Telegram to Discord. No more tedious copy-pasting—our software automates the process, ensuring that every crucial message, image, or video is seamlessly forwarded to your Discord community.

Key Features:

  1. Effortless Trade Sharing: Instantly share trade updates, images, and videos from your Telegram channels to your Discord community without manual intervention.

  2. Real-time Communication: Keep your community in the loop with real-time updates on trades, strategies, and market insights directly from Telegram to Discord.

  3. Customizable Settings: Tailor the forwarding process to your preferences. Choose which types of content to forward, set specific channels, and control the frequency of updates.

  4. Secure and Reliable: Trust in a secure and reliable solution that ensures the integrity of your trade information while simplifying the communication process.

Benefits:

  • Save Time: Eliminate the need for manual copying and pasting, saving you valuable time that can be better spent on analyzing the markets and refining your strategies.

  • Enhanced Community Engagement: Foster a more engaged and informed community by delivering trade updates in real-time, boosting collaboration and discussion among your Discord members.

How it Works:

  1. Install the Python-based forwarder on your system.
  2. Active Softward 
  3. Connect your Telegram channels and Discord community.
  4. Enjoy seamless trade forwarding from Telegram to Discord.

    Requirements:

    • Python environment
    • Telegram API credentials
    • Discord API credentials

Contact Information:

For inquiries, support, or further information, please contact us on Telegram: Click Here

Note: The software is intended for personal and community use. Ensure compliance with Telegram and Discord's terms of service.


Video Telegram to Discord
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FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.29 (14)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
News Trader Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (16)
Utilities
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
Bears CD HTB Global
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
Bears CD HTB Global  (Bears Convergence/Divergence High Top Bottom Global) is an analytical bears convergence/divergence indicator (C, D or CD) between a financial instrument and 22 MT4 indicators working on all periods simultaneously. The indicator measures the power of CD for indicators and periods and is the second one out of the two possible versions (HBT and HTB). Features The analyzer is not a lagging one. It works by ticks and is able to show CD in the main window even in case the MT4 in
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