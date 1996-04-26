AutoPivot
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator will draw monthly, weekly, and daily pivot.
Pivot line will be calculated automatically again when the period ends.
Auto Pivot Metatrader 4 Indicator
The Auto Pivot indicator for Metatrader 4 automatically updates the pivot point (PP), support (S1,S2,S3) and resistance levels (r1,r2,r3) every day. Price above the pivot point means positive while price below the pivot point means negative. S3 indicates extremely oversold while price above resistance r3 means extremely overbought.