Virtual KillerTrade

5

Welcome.


Virtual Killer Trade is an exceptional EA which :

  • Guides you WHEN to open the FIRST trade.
  • After that an intelligent system starts to manage that trade and you do not have to worry when to close it neither when you must open a second or third etc one !!!


Attach the EA, wait for the signal,open the trade and then go to sleep !!!


FOR more experienced traders,you do not have to wait for a signal.Open the first trade when you believe and then leave the rest to the EA !


Recommendations


  • 5M and 15M TF is my recommendation.The EA can open trades in every TF,but it will manage it differently.
  • Any pair
  • 1000$ starting capital (You can start with less but for more experienced traders)


Inputs

  • Overlap: By increasing it from 0 to higher the overlaping mechanism og closing positions will be activated when each open trade has more than 0$ loss.
  • TimeFrame:Set the minutes of the TF you use the EA.
  • LotsInitPanel:The starting lot of the MANUAL trade (one for sell one for buy).
    • Multiplier:The multiplier of the lotsize that opens the EA AFTER THE MANUAL,(One for sell ane for buy).
    • MaximumLot:The MAX  lotsize of the position the EA is allowed to open.(One for sell ane for buy)
    • Distance Grid:Min Distance between trades.
    • MaxBuys:Max Positions for buys.
    • MaxSells:Max Position for sells.





            Reviews 17
            Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa
            4192
            Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa 2021.04.08 15:15 
             

            Thank you Antonis! Good EA

            Lasse Michael Holm
            1604
            Lasse Michael Holm 2020.08.18 15:25 
             

            I really love this indicator so much! Great result.

            red1983
            1108
            red1983 2020.08.11 22:10 
             

            TOP TOP TOP!!! Very helpfull tool!!!

            UPDATE: 1 year and half than I use this tool and it works perfectly...

            fjtully
            714
            fjtully 2019.10.25 10:46 
             

            User didn't leave any comment to the rating

            chris0212
            320
            chris0212 2019.09.20 03:05 
             

            The Ea is well design and profitable. Very good

            Reply to review