InfinX Classic MT4

For test Activate Power from False to True.


Automatic and semi-automatic trading robot

No grille

Without Martingale

Low management

Long-term perspective

Our priority is to keep capital with a long-term money management plan

Semi-automatic and automatic control of daily trend trading with swing trading and price action.

InfinX provides a balanced risk / reward ratio and survives easily in all market circumstances - even the most critical ones such as Corona, Brexit and others.

This is a long-term trading robot. If you have a short term and low capital, then this robot is not for you.

Only 1 deal will be open for a couple, no matter what, until the deal or basket is closed.

InfinX Classic uses armored global risk management, which has survived all the difficult market situations of recent years such as Brexit and Corona and even the SNB event in 2015.

We achieve this by using only one risk / withdrawal limit for the entire trading system instead of individual trades, which protects us from any rapid collapse scenario.

Nevertheless, InfinX offers a wide range of parameters to fine-tune these risk settings. By default, InfinX works with the settings we recommend.

WITHOUT Martingale WITHOUT network trading. This is not a get-rich-quick system that will put your $$$ at risk.

When it comes to risk management, we recommend that you have a minimum balance of $ 2000 and use a lot of 0.01. This is due to the fact that the main pairs are used to trade with a maximum of 6 open trades at any one time. When trading in financial markets, the larger the capital, the better and easier the risk is managed.

Can this be done with an initial balance of $ 1000-1500 ?? YES. Although we must take into account the fact that within a period of one month it is possible to experience a losing week due to market conditions during periods of accumulation / distribution.

When you start your robot, you may experience this in your first week, even if the system recovers later. This may just be a bad time. Therefore, when joining INFINX, it is always better to limit the risk as much as possible.

There is also the possibility to personally manage the transactions in your own way, if you wish. It allows you to decide to close all trades yourself or just some of your trades based on your own analysis or desired plan, if you have one.

Works with the following currency pairs "EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, USDJPY, AUDCHF"

EA has been optimized since 01.01.2015.

The pairs that are in the main settings are best traded.

The risk is 0.1% or 10,000 at 0.05 to 0.10, you can see which size will suit you best in the test.

Works with H4 and d1.

