Hanuman Gold
- Experts
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 7 July 2023
- Activations: 15
Hanuman gold is an EA Forex that is created based on EMA indicator and grid system. The strategy of Hanuman gold is very simple and is designed for XAU/USD trading. This EA Forex is good and friendly with investors. Read more detail : eaforexcenter
Backtesting detail
- Tick data 99.9% for 5 years
- Spread variable 1-30
- Leverage 1:500
- Optimize Slippage
- Delay of market 20-40 ms
- Delay of pending 20-40 ms
- Time Frame: H1