Hanuman Gold

Hanuman gold is an EA Forex that is created based on EMA indicator and grid system. The strategy of Hanuman gold is very simple and is designed for XAU/USD trading. This EA Forex is good and friendly with investors. Read more detail : eaforexcenter


Backtesting detail

  • Tick data 99.9% for 5 years
  • Spread variable 1-30
  • Leverage 1:500
  • Optimize Slippage
  • Delay of market 20-40 ms
  • Delay of pending 20-40 ms
  • Time Frame: H1
Recommended products
PureDailyEA
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Experts
Expert's signal link has been working on 25 different instruments since 09.07.2019. It will be stopped after a while. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/605823 This expert advisor works well on daily charts. Opens a pending order based on daily price movements and may revise this pending order based on price movements during the day.  It can keep the current order by following the price movements and can open two different types of additional orders as soon as it sees the opportunity. If he sees t
Tradonator nextGen
Wolfgang Kuebel
4 (2)
Experts
The Tradonator nextGen! trades not primarily on indicators or prices, but at the beginning of every new candle (controlled by Timeframe). determines the trading direction due to the integrated indicator, which can measure trend and volatility. creates a Sell- and a Buypool and manages them isolated. calculates with every trade for each of the pools a previously defined profit target and closes the pool only with a total profit once this goal has been achieved. basically works with any currency
Algolution USDJPY
Kin Ching Chan
Experts
All users need to have a unique setting. Please contact us after purchase. Should you have any trouble, please contact use immediately. Introducing the USDJPY Strategy - a revolutionary trading system that blends together advanced indicators and sophisticated techniques for a comprehensive and high-performance trading experience. There is no Martingale added - just scalp in a controlled manner! Risk management We understand that risk management is crucial to trade successfully. To allow users
MagicIshimoku
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The trading robot works on the basis of determining price consolidation zones due to three overlapping Ishimoku indicator readings with different settings according to the Golden Ratio number. This analysis method allows you to predict price movement with high accuracy. Each position has Stop Loss and Take Profit. Each position is controlled by a short trailing stop. Recommended trading tools, 5m: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD. Settings: MaxRisk - Percentage risk for the calculation of the tr
InfinX Classic MT4
Stanislav Shtiliyanov
Experts
For test Activate Power from False to True. Automatic and semi-automatic trading robot No grille Without Martingale Low management Long-term perspective Our priority is to keep capital with a long-term money management plan Semi-automatic and automatic control of daily trend trading with swing trading and price action. InfinX provides a balanced risk / reward ratio and survives easily in all market circumstances - even the most critical ones such as Corona, Brexit and others. This is a long-ter
Forex Juggernaut
Joel Protusada
Experts
F O R E X  J U G G E R N A U T  A highly powerful Expert Advisor even if used only with one currency pair, GBPJPY. The system structure is focused on the precision of the order entries and safety.   The EA is suitable and recommended for newbies.        V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the  Margin Level %  and assumes that all open trades are cre
Golden Daybreak for Gold
Francisco Javier Garzon Mendez
Experts
IMPORTANT! Only Works in XAU/USD 30% Discount on the first 5 purchases Introducing a sophisticated algorithmic trading strategy, meticulously designed for the exclusive operation on the Gold (XAU/USD) currency pair. This Expert Advisor is based on the confluence of specific hourly confirmation signals and the validation of the CCI indicator, exclusively generating high-probability buy signals. Trade execution occurs only when predefined and rigorous criteria are met, with an automatic closure
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
Combined SCCC
Burcak Sengezer
Experts
Combined SCCC is an all in one Expert Advisor. The EA combined 4 expert advisors. Our EA has been created to work confidentially. So, it can close orders with actual account currency value at profit or loss. Also works with stop loss. The EA's strategies have been improved to make reasonable and low-medium risk profit. But, you can also increase your risk, although we do not recommend doing that. Combined SCCC Combined these EAs; Secret Scalper EA - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24112
Nostradamus X Scalper
Burak Baltaci
Experts
NOSTRADAMUS X SCALPER  Recommended Pair:      Gold Recommended Time Frame:    M15  Professional Robot Hunting Market Peaks and Troughs Nostradamus is a fully automated trading system that accurately captures market turning points. It works day and night, makes emotionless decisions, and maximizes your profits!  WHY NOSTRADAMUS?  Smart Entry System Automatically detects trend reversal points Precise entry at high and low levels Risk control with stop and limit orders  Advanced Risk Management
Algolution HK50
Kin Ching Chan
Experts
All users need to have a unique setting. Please contact us after purchase. Should you have any trouble, please contact use immediately. Introducing the HK50 Strategy - a revolutionary trading system that blends together advanced indicators and sophisticated techniques for a comprehensive and high-performance trading experience. There is no Martingale added - just scalp in a controlled manner! Risk management We understand that risk management is crucial to trade successfully. To allow users ma
Richestcousin EA
Vicent Osman Kiboye
Experts
INSTAGRAM Billionaire: @richestcousin PIONEER OF ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA THE ONLY PROFITABLE TRADING ROBOT. To trade without withdrawals is Scamming. Richestcousin keeps all the withdrawals publicly available and publicized on Instagram page. The trades are fr His very own Robot software. with an accuracy of 100% Direct message on Whatsapp 255683 661556  for ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA inquiries. ABOUT Richestcousin is a self made Acclaimed forex Billionaire with an unmatched abilities in discerni
Toumed
Mohamed Kamel Touati
Experts
EA TOUMED ****** Only   10 copies Availible for  $399 ******* ****** Final price  $1499 ***** EA Toumed is a professional  scalping expert with low-risk . the expert select the optimal entry points, a price analysis  is used. The expert does not use  grid, martingale, arbitrage. Every position is protected by a visual stop loss. All open transactions are accompanied by a control algorithm, which is based on trailing stop and a trailing step profit taking system. The expert also have a protect
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
OnePiece
Daqiang Wei
Experts
****************************************************** SIGNAL: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/586055 this is an Arbitrage system which base on EURUSD EURGBP GBPUSD  you need a smallest spread and lowest ping account like ECN. I run it on icmarket and tester in icmarket history data run it on any chart then it will trade on EURUSD EURGBP GBPUSD  when sign has checked here is version For MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/38629# you can backtest from mt5  ******************************
Goldistan EA MT4
Sadaf Noreen
Experts
GOLDISTAN EA PRO MT4 – Advanced XAUUSD Gold Trading Robot Professional Automated Gold Trading System for XAUUSD GOLDISTAN EA PRO MT4 is a professional automated trading robot designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) using a smart RSI momentum strategy, adaptive grid recovery system, and advanced risk management. The EA is built to handle gold market volatility with precision entries, controlled recovery, and stable trade management. It is suitable for traders who want structured automated tradin
Fidelity MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (5)
Experts
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market. Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the comment
Baba Vanga SS
Burak Baltaci
Experts
Baba Vanga Smart Scalper - Expert Advisor Recommended Pair: XAUUSD Recommended Timeframe: M5 / M15 General Features: This EA is an intelligent scalping robot that performs automated trading. With its user-friendly interface, it displays your account information and profitability data in rel-time on the chart. Key Features:  Risk Management: Automatic lot calculation based on your account balance  Time Control: Trades only during the hours you specify  Spread Protection: Prevents opening trad
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Goldentrix EA
Sadaf Noreen
Experts
Goldentrix EA - The Ultimate Professional Trading Tool for MT4 Are you tired of staring at charts all day? Do you want a Top Rated Forex Robot that knows exactly when to trade and when to stop? Meet Goldentrix EA . This is not just another bot; it is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to help you navigate the markets with precision and safety. Whether you are looking for a Passive Income source or a powerful tool to trade the London and New York sessions, Goldentrix is engineered f
Magic Flash
Ho Wai Kee
Experts
Magic Flash is going to be a strong investent weapon for you.  Follow your established personal settings.  This EA can be turned into a fast and efficient but relatively high-risk EA,  it can also become a medium or low risk but slower profit.  High growth in a short period of time when in the right market conditions.  But if the market conditions are not right, the "Martingale Stop Loss" function to decisively leave the scene.  This EA is very varied and malleable.  This EA is built on the Sc
SynapseTrader EA
Ruben Villarreal Barajas
Experts
The Expert Advisor (SynapseTrader EA) made by the company ProfitFXBot is designed to trade the Forex market specifically on GBP/USD, using smart strategies to generate consistent profits. This bot must be turned on at 8:00 PM (New York time) and manually turned off at 5:00 AM (UTC-5), the bot must be placed in temporality M1. During these hours, the bot makes decisions based on market analysis, with optimized logic to trade efficiently and maximize profit opportunities. The bot will only be act
Scipio Ea
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
BEWARE OF SCAM: SCIPIO EA is distributed only by MQL5.com SCIPIO AI is my Automatic trading BOT created after over 20 years of experience in the financial markets, it automates 100% of the TRADING activity, entry, management, stop loss, day after day the TRADER does not have to do anything. This EA opens only 1 TRADE at a time and immediately sets the STOP LOSS very close, it does not use grid or martingale, one trade at a time so it avoids large DRAW DONW. It uses artificial intelligence to
MarketAura EA
Sadaf Noreen
Experts
MarketAura EA – AI Momentum Breakout Expert Advisor for MT4 Gold Trading Robot | XAUUSD Breakout EA | Smart Pending Orders | Risk-Controlled Forex Robot | Automated Trading System Overview MarketAura EA is a professional automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and major Forex pairs. The system focuses on detecting real market momentum and breakout movements , allowing trades to be executed only when strong price pressure confirms a valid opportunity. The EA uses dynamic Buy Stop and
Currency crosses
Fuguang Liu
Experts
Currency balance hedging arbitrage is a common currency arbitrage method in the original quantitative trading, but conventional hedging arbitrage is not easy to achieve due to spreads, slippage, swaps, handling fees and other reasons. In order to achieve profits, we have made optimizations in this strategy, breaking the concept of balanced arbitrage, using factors such as the judgment of entry opportunities, the staggered entry time, and increasing or decreasing the position of currency pairs, e
NetZ
Sugianto
5 (2)
Experts
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily rout
Gilded Egg
Tsoi Chi Kin
Experts
Gilded Egg EA  is a fully automated trading system, which is especially effective in trading  XAUUSD  on the Forex Market. Several trading patterns had been integrated into Gilded Egg EA to analyze the market trend and find the entry point.  It also integrated with a special designed market filters to protect the capital.  Price: $220 LIVE Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1636889 Requirements Minimum balance $2000  Recommended leverage 1:200 or more Allow Web Request To allow the ma
BobBR Scalper
Gabriel Felipe Sanita
Experts
** REAL LIVE SIGNAL ACCOUNT TRUSTED BROKER CLICK HERE ** Live signal real account and honest and reliable broker, unlike many scammers who advertise results on fraudulent brokers Revolutionary AI Trading Concept: We proudly present BobBR Scalper, an innovation that is redefining the financial market! Unlike anything you've ever seen before, our EA uses three advanced strategies based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), providing safe, fast and extremely efficient entries, resulting in consistent pr
Railis
Vasiliy Luka
Experts
Долгосрочный,  эксперт. Эксперт может открывать  ордера в обе стороны. Он уникален тем что каждый ордер работает только с амим сабой и не путается с другими. Когда открытые ордера создают первый уровень без убытка, открываются стопы на определенном уровне,максимально приближон к текущей цене. Убыточный ордер ставит противоположный запоминая убыок и открывает стопы при достижении прибыльности -  Profit=1;.  Каждый ордер запомипает свой баланс на определенном уровне  -  Min Dist=200; Поставте в па
NorthSea MT4
Mark Taylor
Experts
Introducing the " NorthSea EA " an advanced financial trading tool designed to strategically trade the popular currency pairs " AUDNZD, AUDCAD, and NZDCAD ". Powered by cutting-edge Smart Fully Automated Trading Technology, " NorthSea EA " incorporates a fully independent   Decision Engine   coupled with sophisticated filters to maximize profitability and enhance performance. Developed over a decade by a team of seasoned traders and expert coders, this expert advisor employs a unique strategy t
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.92 (13)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreement is a signal. This is the distilled product of a decade of l
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
More from author
Oil investment mt5
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
This EA is specifically designed for trading   USOil   on brokers that offer a   positive long swap , providing an advantage for both trading and long-term investment. The recommended minimum capital is   $1,000–$1,500   (Available for Cent Account Also). However, before using the EA, it is important to review your broker’s   USOil contract size   in order to set an appropriate lot size. For example, if the contract size is   1,000 , the user should consider setting a   lot size of 0.01 . The re
FREE
Oil investment
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
This EA is specifically designed for trading USOil on brokers that offer a positive long swap , providing an advantage for both trading and long-term investment. The recommended minimum capital is $1,000–$1,500 (Available for Cent Account Also). However, before using the EA, it is important to review your broker’s USOil contract size in order to set an appropriate lot size. For example, if the contract size is 1,000 , the user should consider setting a lot size of 0.01 . The recommended time-fra
FREE
Stoch Trend EA
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
This EA Forex is developed based on a stochastic oscillator indicator. It sets the parameters including %K, Slowing, %D, Price filed, and MA method to fit with XAUUSD trading. The grid martingale is used to improve the trading strategy also. Recommend List Details Initial Deposit $1,000 OR 10,000 USC Currency Pair XAU/USD Time Frame M30 Relative DD 61.23% Profit  135% per year Winrate 75.10% Duraion 2-24 hr. Account ECN, STD, Cent account
Euro Capital EA
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
This EA was developed based on EUR/USD currency but was also used for trading other currency pairs. The Euro capital ea is a dynamic grid martingale EA that can adjust the number of orders, but we recommend this value of just 3 orders per trade. In addition, the auto lot size was used to increase the performance of EA and money management. However, we have 2 setting modes for this ea. Using the Lot_Ratio as 25000 for STD mode and 35000 for Safe mode. If you have the quations, please get in touch
The One percent EA
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
The 'One Percent Profit EA' is an algorithmic trading system that primarily uses the fractal indicator as its strategy. This EA is classified as a grid martingale EA. The lot size is calculated using a formula that adjusts the lot size automatically. The EA can also be switched to the fixed lot size mode to control drawdown. To secure your profits, you can choose to close orders by percentage or by monetary value. Trading statistics (2023-2024) List Details Initial Deposit $1,000 Currency Pair X
UltraGold EA
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
This EA was designed for xauusd trading. Three indicators were used as the stretagy. The lot size can be multiplied by 2.0 and 3.0 (martingale). Maximun order can be adjusted to be 6 to 9 orders. Recommend List Details Initial Deposit $1,000 OR 10,000 USC Currency Pair XAU/USD Time Frame M1 Relative DD 48.55% CAGR 54.29% Profit factor 13.94 Winrate 61.99% Account ECN, STD, Cent account
Euro Invester EA
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
This EA is developed based on an RSI indicator that can trade on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD. However, it is designed to trade on H4 only. The martingale is used as the strategy, but the fixed lot size also works. In addition, when the fix lot function is ignored, the lot size will be calculated automatically (Lot ratio = 10,000 is recomment). The Risk Ratio (SL:TP) is 1:1.2. --> This is the eighth wonder of the world. (compound interest), so it is worth the investment.  Trading statistics Lis
Ichinoku Japan EA
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
The Ichimoku Japan EA is a trading algorithm that uses two indicators, EMA and Ichimoku, to make decisions. While it was initially created for trading USD/JPY, it can also be used for EUR/USD and GBP/USD. The risk ratio for this EA is 1:2, meaning that the potential reward is twice the risk. The stop loss, take profit levels, and Lot size are determined by market volatility. Trading statistics List Details Initial Deposit $100 (minimum) but $1,000 is   recomment Currency Pair USD/JPY, EUR/USD, G
Double SAR EA
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
This EA is based on twin Parabolic SAR indicators, with a Risk ratio of 1 per 4 and a 1.5-time martingale money management. Trading statistics (2018-2024) List Details Initial Deposit $500 (minimum), $1,000 Currency Pair NZD/USD, GBP/JPY Time Frame H4 Max DD 31.27% Relative DD 31.27% CAGR 50.95% Profit factor 2.60 Winrate 30.5% Account ECN, STD, Cent account
Trend Diamond Analyzer
Taman Talappetsakun
Utilities
The Trend Diamond Analyzer, also known as Trend Advisor Diamond, is a market theory cycle used to analyze both the "buy side" and "sell side" and can identify various market phases. This tool was created by eaforexcenter based on the theory developed by Chuck Dukas. It combines technical indicators and market behavior, making it an excellent tool for analyzing market trends and phases.
Japanese Trend EA
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
The Japanese Trend is an algorithmic trading system that uses the EMA indicator to detect bullish or bearish trends. The strategy involves the use of pullback technical and RSI indicators. This EA places orders when the super trend appears and applies a hedging strategy to minimize potential losses. The risk/reward ratio is set at 1:17 and the martingale is adjusted to 1.3. Trading statistics (2021-2024) List Details Initial Deposit $300-1,000 Currency Pair USD/JPY Time Frame H4 Max DD 49.78% Re
RSI pro bot
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
The RSI Pro-EA is an algorithmic trading system that utilizes the RSI indicator and the 1-day rate of change as its strategy. The grid and martingale are calculated using fundamental knowledge, with a martingale ratio of 1.3 and a maximum of 3 orders. The system's weakness lies in its susceptibility to super trends. Trading statistics (2020-2024) List Details Initial Deposit $100 is minimum but $1,000 is Recommend Currency Pair AUD/CAD Time Frame H1 Max DD 24.68% Relative DD 32.25% CAGR 32.56 %
Trend Analyzers based on EMA
Taman Talappetsakun
Utilities
The EA is a trend analysis tool that utilizes the moving average (MA) to assess the strength of a trend. You have the ability to customize the MA period, time frame, and digits. This tool offers information about the trend percentage, direction, and strength. It is developed by eaforexcenter using software called fxDreema. If you are interested in exploring other tools, please visit us at eaforexcenter
One day relative performance FINVIZ 1
Taman Talappetsakun
Utilities
In Forex trading, the 1-day relative performance statistic gives an overview of the movements of various currency pairings in a single day. For traders who want to quickly make trading decisions and comprehend short-term market movements, this statistic is essential. Here's a thorough explanation of the 1-day relative performance, its importance, and a closer look at several particular Finviz cases. Understanding 1-Day Relative Performance The percentage change in a currency pair's value between
Divergen Pro
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
Enhance Your Trading Potential with an Intelligent Combination of Divergence and Grid Strategies. (This EA was developed using fxDreema software by eaforexcenter) Key Features of This EA Professional-Grade Divergence Trading The EA utilizes Bollinger Bands (BB) and RSI to identify highly accurate Divergence signals : Buy Signal : RSI forms a Higher Low while the price makes a Lower Low. Sell Signal : RSI forms a Lower High while the price makes a Higher High. Divergence lines are drawn directly
Volatility LOT EA
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
This EA is developed using fxDreema software. The Bollinger Band and Parabolic SAR were used as the strategy of this EA. The risk ratio is one per one point two. This EA is designed to trade on GBP/JPY (H4). The lot size is calculated based on volatility and balance. Trading statistics List Details Initial Deposit $3,500 ( recomment ) but $1,000 is   high risk Currency Pair GBP/JPY Time Frame H4 Max DD 46.29% Relative DD 26.84 % AHPR 0.98 % Profit factor 2.15 Winrate 83.52 % Account ECN, STD, Ce
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review