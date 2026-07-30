DS Smart Concepts SMC

Darkstone Smart Concepts SMC V1.2

Smart Money Concepts Market Structure Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Darkstone Smart Concepts SMC V1.2 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display Smart Money Concepts market structure elements directly on the chart.

The indicator provides automated visual analysis of:

  • Break of Structure (BOS)
  • Change of Character (CHoCH)
  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
  • Order Blocks
  • Liquidity levels
  • Displacement movements
  • Premium and Discount zones

The system is designed to help traders analyse price structure across multiple timeframes using a clean chart-based interface.

Main Features

Break of Structure (BOS)

Automatically identifies structural breaks based on price movement.

Displays:

  • Bullish BOS
  • Bearish BOS
  • Structure continuation points

Change of Character (CHoCH)

Displays potential structural changes where market direction may be transitioning.

Includes:

  • Bullish CHoCH
  • Bearish CHoCH

Fair Value Gap Detection

Identifies price imbalance areas created during strong price movements.

Displays:

  • Bullish FVG zones
  • Bearish FVG zones
  • Historical imbalance areas

Order Block Detection

Automatically marks potential order block areas based on market structure.

Includes:

  • Bullish order blocks
  • Bearish order blocks
  • Configurable zone visibility

Liquidity Levels

Displays areas of interest including:

  • Equal highs
  • Equal lows
  • Liquidity pools

Designed to help traders monitor previous price reaction areas.

Displacement Analysis

Highlights stronger price movements based on candle expansion and directional movement.

Can be used alongside:

  • Market structure
  • FVG analysis
  • Order block analysis
Multi-Timeframe Functionality

Darkstone SMC V1.2 supports multi-timeframe analysis.

Traders can use higher timeframe structure while analysing lower timeframe charts.

Examples:

  • Daily structure on intraday charts
  • H4 zones on M15 charts
  • Higher timeframe FVG and order block analysis
Visual Modes

Version 1.2 includes multiple display options:

Mono Mode

Minimal chart presentation using a simplified colour scheme.

Colour Mode

Uses different visual elements to separate structure components.

Customisation Options

The indicator allows traders to configure:

  • Display elements
  • Visual settings
  • Zone visibility
  • Timeframe preferences
  • Chart appearance
Compatible Markets

Darkstone Smart Concepts SMC V1.2 can be used on:

  • Forex
  • Indices
  • Metals
  • Commodities
  • Crypto instruments

Compatibility depends on broker data availability.

Recommended Usage

Darkstone Smart Concepts SMC V1.2 is an analytical tool designed to assist with market structure analysis.

Users should:

  • Test settings before live trading
  • Evaluate performance on their preferred instruments
  • Use appropriate risk management
  • Understand that past market behaviour does not guarantee future results

The indicator does not provide financial advice or guaranteed trading outcomes.

Darkstone Capital Product Suite

Darkstone Smart Concepts SMC V1.2 is part of the Darkstone Capital MetaTrader 5 product range, including:

  • DS Prop Risk Dashboard
  • DS Candle Countdown Timer
  • DS Candle Range Theory
  • DS Volume Value Areas
  • DS Open Range Breakout EA
  • DS Inversion Fair Value Gap Scalper
  • DS Watermark
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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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