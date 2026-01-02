Smart Pivot Points for MetaTrader 5 — Clear Levels for Smart Trading

Smart Pivot Points is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically calculates and displays a full set of key trading levels on the chart. It transforms the chaos of price action into a clear structured map, highlighting support, resistance, price balance, and potential target zones. Designed for traders who value clarity, the tool works in any market: Forex, cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum), stock indices, stocks, and commodities (XAUUSD).





This indicator is your reliable analytical assistant, saving time on calculations and adding objectivity to your analysis. It doesn't provide market signals or make decisions for you, but rather provides a high-quality informational basis for your own informed trading decisions.





Key Features and Benefits

Ready-to-use price coordinate system: No more manually drawing levels. Five clear lines instantly appear on the chart: Central Level (Balance), Support, Resistance, Buy Target, and Sell Target.





Full visual customization: You decide what to display. Easily enable or disable level groups and price labels to tailor the chart to your strategy and keep the workspace clutter-free.





Complete calculation flexibility: Choose any timeframe for calculations—from minute (M5, M15) for scalping to daily (D1) and weekly (W1) for swing trading. Adjust the depth of analysis by specifying how many historical periods of data to use.





Professional and clean design: Levels are displayed in a well-thought-out color scheme (gray, green, red, blue), which is intuitive and does not distract from price monitoring.





How to Use Smart Pivot Points in Trading

The indicator automatically plots levels based on a proven algorithm using price data for the selected period (High, Low, Open, Close). This allows you to focus on analysis rather than arithmetic.





Typical Use Cases:





Planning Market Entries: Look for buying opportunities near Support and selling opportunities near Resistance. The indicator helps identify potential reversal and rebound points.





Setting Take-Profit Targets: The Buy and Sell Target levels serve as logical and reasonable benchmarks for profit-taking, replacing the need to set arbitrary targets.





Assessing Trade Risk and Potential: The distance between levels helps visually assess the potential reward-to-risk ratio (risk-reward) before entering a position.





Confirming Market Context: The price position relative to the Pivot Point allows you to quickly assess the current balance of power (bullish or bearish bias) on the selected timeframe.





Strengthen any trading strategy: Add objective Smart Pivot Points to your system based on Price Action, oscillators, or trend indicators for additional confirmation.





Getting started is easy.

Purchase and installation: Purchase Smart Pivot Points from the MQL5 Market. Click the "Install" button – the indicator will automatically download and appear in your MetaTrader 5 terminal.





Adding to a chart: Open a chart of the desired asset and timeframe. In the "Navigator" window, find Smart Pivot Points and drag it onto the chart.





Basic setup (optional): In the pop-up window, you can immediately configure two key parameters: the calculation timeframe (CalculationTF) and the depth of historical data (LookbackPeriods).





Analysis and trading: Use the generated grid of levels as part of your trading plan for decision making.





Technical Requirements and Support

Platform: MetaTrader 5 only.





Support: All buyers receive free indicator updates and technical support via the MQL5 messaging system.





Compatibility: The indicator works reliably on both computers and virtual private servers (VPS).





Risk Warning

Trading in financial markets carries a high risk of losing your invested capital. Smart Pivot Points is an analytical tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Before using it on real funds, be sure to test the indicator on a demo account. You are always responsible for your trading decisions. Trade only with capital you are prepared to lose.





Smart Pivot Points – add clarity to your trading so you can focus on what matters most.