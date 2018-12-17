TeaCii Auto Fibonacci MTF

TeaCii Auto Fibonacci MTF is an implementation of Fibonacci Levels

The indicator is simple and yet more powerful than those in the market


IMPORTANT: UNIQUE SELLING POINTS

- The Levels are set automatically

- You can see ANY TIMEFRAME Levels in ANY Chart. E.g. Watch H1 on M1. Watch M1 on H1

- The Levels are available in Buffers for EA Use

- Helps you to get an edge early in by using multi timeframe


Parameters

TimeFrame :  The timeframe of the indicator. It can be same, higher or lower than the charts timeframe. When using lower TF on higher TF chart, it is recommended to have a high lookback bars number.

Lookback Bars :  The only most important parameter. The highs and the lows will be based on this many bars.

Line Length :  This is purely cosmetic. It is the width of the line.

Background Color :  Again purely cosmetic. You may want to highlight the zone.


Recommended products
ArcTracer
Syed Oarasul Islam
Indicators
This Indicator draws Fibonacci Arc levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Arc levels based on your favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Arc levels based on given number of bars or candles.  You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Arc levels individually. With this indicator you will not have to feel lonely as the it can generate Voice alerts, which will keep you focused on your trading and remove boredom.  Produc
Auto Fib Retracements
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
4.2 (5)
Indicators
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator. This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes. The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots. Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly. 
FREE
TransitTrendlines
TRANSITBK98
5 (1)
Indicators
TransitTrendlines this is a automatically trendline drawer, it draw both horizontal and diagonal trendlines. The horizontal trendlines are the pivot points of the day timeframe and the diagonal trendlines are based on the current time frames. You can adjust the diagonal trendlines by increasing the number of bars to draw the diagonal trendline and can also adjust the steepness. Note that the Horizontal trendlines are based on the day pivot points not currant time frame. Join mql5 transitbk98 cha
FREE
Swift Algomatic Pro MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
SWIFT ALGOMATIC PRO - MT5 Indicator The 80% Edge on BTCUSD M15 SWIFT ALGOMATIC PRO isn't just another moving average crossover system - it's a precision-engineered algorithmic weapon forged in the fires of real market warfare. While the masses chase lagging indicators and repainting gimmicks, this powerhouse delivers something far more valuable: certified non-repainting signals with documented 80% profitability on BTCUSD 15-minute charts. What Makes This Beast Different? Institutional-Grade
FibExtender
Syed Oarasul Islam
Indicators
This Indicator draws Fibonacci Extension levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Extension levels based on your favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Fibonacci Extension  level based on given number of Bars or Candles.  You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Extension  levels individually. With this indicator you will not have to feel lonely as the it can generate Voice alerts, which will keep you focused on your
Amazing Edge Maker
Satendra Kumar Gupta
Experts
Amazing XAU Edge Maker Overview Amazing XAU Edge Maker is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate trading using configurable entry methods, position management, and risk management tools. It is optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) but can also be configured for other symbols supported by your broker. The EA combines signal-based trading with flexible trade management, allowing traders to customize its behavior according to their trading strategy. Main Features Trading Modes Signal Tradin
Fibonacci Automated
Alfie Dela Pena
Indicators
Sequential Lock Fibo (v19) For sensitivity:Default is level is 80/20 make 65/35,65/40 Sequential Lock Fibo is a precision trend-trading tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It solves the two most common problems in Fibonacci trading: "repainting" (signals that disappear) and "freezing" (missing re-entry opportunities in long trends). This indicator combines a strict Trend Filter , a mechanical Setup Identifier , and a unique Sequential Logic engine to provide high-probability, non-repain
Pivots Lines
Abakou Nazaire Ayelenou
5 (1)
Indicators
Draw pivots points Traditionnal, Fibonacci, Woodie, Classic, Demark, Camarilla for any timeframe Support all type of pivot  Traditionnal ,   Fibonacci ,   Woodie ,   Classic ,   Demark ,   Camarilla Support any timeframe (M1...H1...D1...MN1...Yearly) Support server Daylight Saving Time Support forex daily section from Sydney open to US Close Support Crypto trading Fill The gap between pivot and the trend, very helpfull Pivot points show the direction of the trend and provide definitive areas to
FREE
Fibonacci Auto Levels Pro MT5
Abdullah Alhariri
Indicators
Fibonacci Auto Levels Pro MT5 – Retracements, Extensions & Pivot Points Fibonacci Auto Levels Pro MT5 is an advanced technical analysis tool that automatically detects market swing points and draws complete Fibonacci Retracement, Extension, and Pivot Point structures on the chart. This indicator combines several independent systems into one unified analytical tool: Pivot Points (Fibonacci Mode) Pivot Points are used to identify potential support and resistance zones based on the previous period’
Prop Guard Pro Ultimate Daily Loss Breaker for MT5
A Muhibbuddin Firdaus
Utilities
ZF Equity Protector Premium v2.0 The Ultimate Daily Loss Breaker for Smart Traders & Prop Firm Hunters Have you ever blown a Prop Firm account just because of "one bad day"? Or has emotional revenge trading destroyed weeks of hard-earned profits in a matter of hours? Put an end to account destruction right now. ZF Equity Protector Premium v2.0 is an advanced automated safety system (EA) specifically engineered to be your capital's ultimate line of defense. This EA acts as a cold, calculated circ
MultiSymbolsWpr Indice x IBOV
Israel Goncalves Moraes De Souza
Indicators
O Indicador identifica relação do Índice com a soma dos principais ativos, funciona para qualquer mercado do mund o, possui um oscilador WPR com a soma dos principais ativos escolhidos, indicando a antecipação do movimento em relação ao Índice. Características WPR com a soma dos papéis escolhidos - branco WPR do papel atual - vermelho Canal de Tendência O indicador pode indicar movimento de entradas, sendo: cruzamento das linhas cruzamento da linha Multi Symbols no -50 cruzamento entre os canai
FREE
KT Auto Trendline MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Auto Trendline draws the upper and lower trendlines automatically using the last two significant swing highs/lows. Trendline anchor points are found by plotting the ZigZag over X number of bars. Features No guesswork requires. It instantly draws the notable trendlines without any uncertainty. Each trendline is extended with its corresponding rays, which helps determine the area of breakout/reversal. It can draw two separate upper and lower trendlines simultaneously. It works on all timeframe
NEXA Pivot Rebound Basic
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Pivot Rebound Basic 1. Overview NEXA Pivot Rebound Basic is an Expert Advisor designed to identify potential price reversals around daily pivot levels (S1 and R1). The system operates on the MetaTrader 5 platform and is optimized for the M15 timeframe. Daily pivot levels are calculated from the previous day’s high, low, and close. These levels are combined with RSI and Stochastic indicators to generate entry signals. This product is intended for automated trading research and execution. 2.
Auto Fibo Retracement MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (10)
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This isn’t just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator. It’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please consider leaving a review or comment — your feedback means a lot! Check out my other helpful tools below: Telegram to MT5 using AI   - AI-Powered Signal Copier Bot Smart Alert Manager   - Set up advanced alerts and send them to Mobile, Telegram, Discord, Webhook... Timeframes Trend
FREE
ZigZag Manual PRO Para SR y Ondas Elliott
Leonel Edgardo Arevalo Martinez
Indicators
ZigZag 100% Manual PRO Full control over your technical analysis. Draw 100% manual zigzags, mark Support/Resistance (SR) zones and Elliott Waves using numbers only. 2-color or 8-color mode Customizable lines and numbers (color, thickness, size) Numbers only – no letters Built-in chart buttons: START: Begin a new trace STOP: Save your current work CLEAR: Delete everything SHOW SR / HIDE SR: Toggle SR lines visibility Clean, accurate and structured analysis for visual traders  
Smart Pivot Points
Alexandr Saprykin
Indicators
Smart Pivot Points for MetaTrader 5 — Clear Levels for Smart Trading Smart Pivot Points is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically calculates and displays a full set of key trading levels on the chart. It transforms the chaos of price action into a clear structured map, highlighting support, resistance, price balance, and potential target zones. Designed for traders who value clarity, the tool works in any market: Forex, cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum), stock indices,
Fibonacci Font Label
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Indicators
This indicator allows you to show fibonacci levels labels with big font size . It supports up to 25 fibonacci levels - As soon as you draw fibonacci it shows the levels you added as input parameter with big font size with the color and font you choose. Customizable options : 1. Fibo Text Font 2. Fibo Text Size 3. Fibo Text Color 3. Add description to each level 4. Other options such as Anchors and Degrees
FREE
FiboZoneLines
Ryoma Iwayama
Indicators
FiboZoneLines Short Description Automatically draws multi-layered Fibonacci zone lines from your manually placed Fibonacci retracement. No repainting. Fully customizable. Overview FiboZoneLines is a powerful Fibonacci-based indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically generates a complete set of multi-layered support and resistance lines from a single manually drawn Fibonacci retracement object on your chart. Unlike standard Fibonacci tools, FiboZoneLines divides the entire retracement range in
FREE
Supply and Demand simple MT5
Ondrej Mrva
Indicators
Simple supply and demand indicator which should help identify and visualize S&D zones. Settings: Color for supply zones, color for demand zones - default colors are set for dark (black) background. Number of how much zones should be created above and below current price - value "3" means there will be 3 zones above current price and 3 zones below current price. Principle: When price creates "V", reversal zone is registered. Rectangle filled based on zone type (supply / demand) is drawn if price
ZigZag WaveSize
Ivan Butko
Indicators
Development of the previous version of the indicator ZigZag WaveSize MT4 ZigZag WaveSize - modified standard ZigZag indicator with added information about wave length in points, levels, and different alert logic General Improvements: Code adaptation for MetaTrader 5 Optimized work with graphical objects New Features: Horizontal levels at extremes Selection of level types: horizontal/rays/segments Filter for liquidity levels (not broken by price) Buffer for breakouts: adjusting sensitivity to f
FREE
Auto SL TP MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Utilities
Auto SL TP automatically places Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on manually opened positions and pending orders. Set your preferred SL and TP distances once, and the utility applies them whenever it detects a matching trade. You can manage the current symbol or all symbols from one chart, choose between positions, pending orders, or both, and use the configurable trailing stop when required. Manage one symbol or the whole account Current Symbol keeps the utility focused on the instrument of the
Market Structure Fractal
Xuan Phat Tai Trieu
Indicators
Fractal Market Structure CHoCH BOS MT5 Fractal Market Structure CHoCH BOS MT5 is a price-action indicator designed to identify market structure through confirmed fractal formations. Instead of relying only on traditional swing-point calculations, the indicator analyzes structured candle patterns to locate important highs and lows, detect changes in directional behavior, and display relevant market structure events directly on the chart. The indicator can identify bullish and bearish Break of Str
Fibonacci MT5
Konstantin Chechnev
Experts
Fibonacci EA MT5 is an Expert Advisor for automating trading based on Fibonacci levels. It determines the minimum and maximum prices over a specified number of bars, builds Fibonacci levels, and opens trades when the current price reaches the selected levels. The EA can trade with the trend or against it, depending on the given parameters. It also allows you to configure levels for closing trades, risk management, and time filters. Features Automatic detection of local extremes and the construct
Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Radek Reznicek
Indicators
Automatic Fibonacci  is an indicator for automatic Fibonacci Levels drawing. It is fully customizable by user. User can also select different Fibobonacci Levels by user settings or can use multiple Automatic Fibonacci indicator in one chart. All details can be found >>HERE<< Instructions Move Indicator to the chart (simply drag and drop) When pop up window appears select desired settings. Confirm settings and enjoy the Automatic Fibonacci indicator. Features Any chart Any time-frame Custom
SMC Fibonacci OTE
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Indicators
SMC Fibonacci OTE: Professional Market Structure & Optimal Entry Tool SMC Fibonacci OTE is a high-precision technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders following Smart Money Concepts (SMC) . It automates the detection of market structure shifts and identifies the high-probability Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zone, providing you with clear entry, stop loss, and multiple take-profit levels. By eliminating manual Fibonacci drawing, this indicator ensures consistency and helps you stay fo
Fibonacci Moving Averages
Brendan Jonathan Stoyanowski-campbell
2 (1)
Indicators
OVERVIEW The Fibonacci Moving Averages are a toolkit which allows the user to configure different types of Moving Averages based on key Fibonacci numbers. Moving Averages are used to visualise short-term and long-term support and resistance which can be used as a signal where price might continue or retrace. Moving Averages serve as a simple yet powerful tool that can help traders in their decision-making and help foster a sense of where the price might be moving next. The aim of this scrip
FREE
Fibonacci Trend MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me In a volatile trading environment, a powerful and intuitive analysis tool can help you seize opportunities quickly. Fibonacci Trend Scanner not only integrates traditional Fibonacci indicator features, SuperTrend but also expands functionality with currency pair scanning, multi-timeframe
UTrailingMinMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
The EA for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven instruments. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Guide to UTrailingMinMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. In the MT5 strategy tester, manual movement of virtual SL and TP lines according to the schedule does not work! Ben
Pivot Point MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4.08 (12)
Indicators
The   Pivot Point indicator   automatically calculates and displays the pivot point line and support and resistance levels. Pivot can be calculated according to the Classic, Floor, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla or DeMark formula. It is also possible to select the period for calculating the indicator. A trader can choose from daily, weekly, monthly, or user-defined periods. Types of pivots Classic Floor Fibonacci Woodie Camarilla DeMark Main features The indicator shows the current and historic
FREE
Auto sl tp manual trades
Jaroslav Cerny
Utilities
Auto SL & TP for Manual Trades – MT5 Application Overview Auto SL & TP for Manual Trades is a simple and practical Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform that automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to manually opened trades as well as pending orders. The EA is designed primarily for traders who execute trades manually but want the assurance that every position is immediately protected with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. The Expert Advisor works in points and
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.8 (159)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.63 (32)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:  [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:  [Auto Trader]
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (54)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (6)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Indicators
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (3)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
Supply and demand indicators MT5
Xin You Lin
Indicators
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
More from author
Exit By Indicators
Tarun Chaudhry
Utilities
Exit based Indicator - What is it? Exit your open positions based on up to 10 indicators. Even those you buy in Market !!! Use any indicator that provides buffer values (most of them output buffers). You can use any available buffers and even compare various indicator values. Selectors for exiting Buy Positions and Sell Positions are separate. The EA works in AND or OR mode. You can combine multiple instances to create elaborate rules. NO BROKER SIDE STOP LOSS IS USED. Usage Ideas / Examples -
TeaCii Trend for Range and Break Out
Tarun Chaudhry
Indicators
TeaCii trend is a LEADING NON-LAG indicator to trade Ranged Markets or Breakouts. The indicator marks support and resistance at the moment they are formed . It has only one setting for the ATR. We recommend leaving default. This is not an indicator that draws lines from the highs or lows and regards them as SR. It creates actual SR levels way before the market even shows the level as SR. Often 5 to 10 candles before the naked eye can see it. Look at the first dot and know that SR was declared t
Delete Autotrade
Tarun Chaudhry
Utilities
See AutoTrade deals ONLY on select charts If you attach this indicator to the chart, all the Autotrade deals will be removed from chart display. This solves the problem that deals on chart is turned on Universally. Now turn on the Universal show deal on charts. Attach this indicator to the charts that you do not want to see the deals. E.g. if you are trading m1 chart, it may clutter your h1 chart bar.
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review