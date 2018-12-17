TeaCii Auto Fibonacci MTF is an implementation of Fibonacci Levels

The indicator is simple and yet more powerful than those in the market





IMPORTANT: UNIQUE SELLING POINTS

- The Levels are set automatically

- You can see ANY TIMEFRAME Levels in ANY Chart. E.g. Watch H1 on M1. Watch M1 on H1

- The Levels are available in Buffers for EA Use

- Helps you to get an edge early in by using multi timeframe





Parameters

TimeFrame : The timeframe of the indicator. It can be same, higher or lower than the charts timeframe. When using lower TF on higher TF chart, it is recommended to have a high lookback bars number.

Lookback Bars : The only most important parameter. The highs and the lows will be based on this many bars.

Line Length : This is purely cosmetic. It is the width of the line.

Background Color : Again purely cosmetic. You may want to highlight the zone.



