Nexus Pivot Points

Pivot Points are used by Forex traders to find support and resistance levels based on the previous day's price action. There are various ways to calculate pivot points, including averaging the open, high, low, and close of the previous day's chart price.

Forex Traders use a combination of pivot points with moving averages to find trading opportunities in the currency markets.

Pivot points are very useful tools that use the previous bars' highs, lows and closings to project support and resistance levels for future bars.
Longer term pivot points provide an idea of where key support and resistance levels should be. Place the pivot points on your forex charts and price will bounce off one of these levels. These levels are used by traders trading market tops, market bottoms or trend reversals. The Pivot points are accurate since they provide the high and low of price for a particular day.


Recommended products
Pivot Point MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4.09 (11)
Indicators
The   Pivot Point indicator   automatically calculates and displays the pivot point line and support and resistance levels. Pivot can be calculated according to the Classic, Floor, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla or DeMark formula. It is also possible to select the period for calculating the indicator. A trader can choose from daily, weekly, monthly, or user-defined periods. Types of pivots Classic Floor Fibonacci Woodie Camarilla DeMark Main features The indicator shows the current and historic
FREE
Raymond Cloudy Day
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
Indicators
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
FREE
Lines of Resistence and Support Pro
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
Professional Support & Resistance PRO Trade with Confidence. Let the Market Structure Guide You. Professional Support & Resistance PRO is an advanced MT5 indicator that automatically detects and plots high-probability Support and Resistance levels using intelligent price action analysis. Instead of cluttering your chart with unnecessary lines, it identifies the most significant levels where the market is most likely to react. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, swing trader, or position trader
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
TradexCodez Autofibonacci with Alerts
Shanker Madhavarajan
Indicators
AutoFibonacci draws Fibonacci retracement and extension levels automatically. It finds the significant swing high and low on the chart itself, so the levels appear without you drawing anything, and they update as new highs and lows form. Drawing Fibonacci by hand has a practical problem: you choose the swing. Two traders looking at the same chart pick different points and get different levels. This indicator removes that step. It works on any symbol and any timeframe. How the range is chosen Thr
FREE
Dynamic Pivot Zones
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Dynamic Pivot Zones – Your Level Assistant on the Chart This indicator is a bit like a GPS for your trading . It shows you where the price likes to hang out, where it gets nervous, and where it flies through. No more calculating pivots by hand or guessing support and resistance levels. What it does: Automatically plots H1, H4, and D1 pivots . Shows support and resistance zones : R1, R2, S1, S2. Lines are colored and easy to read , so you can instantly see what’s hot or cold. Why you’ll love it:
FREE
MP Woodie Pivot Levels for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
This indicator is stand alone version from  MP Pivot Levels  (All in one) containing Woodie Pivots. Woodie’s pivot points are made up of multiple key levels, calculated from past price points, in order to frame trades in a simplistic manner. The key levels include the ‘pivot’ itself, and multiple support and resistance levels (usually up to three each). Traders use these levels as a guide for future price movements when setting up trades. The pivot : (Previous high + previous low + 2 x previous
FREE
How the day starts
Sergio Antoni Escudero Tirado
Indicators
This indicator draws the high intraday price and the low intraday price of the first n minutes of the day. The chart shows the days with vertical lines and two horizontal lines to indicate the max and the min close price of the n first minutes of the day. The max/min lines start and end with the day calculated. With this indicator you can see how starts the day compared with the previous days. It is valid for any market inasmuch as the start time is calculated with the data received. Parameter
FREE
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro
Patricia Manzano Gomez
Indicators
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro Introduction Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro is an indicator designed to identify and display harmonic structures on the chart based on X-A-B-C-D sequences. Its purpose is to present pattern formations that meet geometric and proportional criteria, providing a clear visual representation directly on the chart. The indicator automates the detection process, removing the need for manual measurement of ratios and allowing the user to review the structural configuration withou
FREE
ZigZag WaveSize
Ivan Butko
Indicators
Development of the previous version of the indicator ZigZag WaveSize MT4 ZigZag WaveSize - modified standard ZigZag indicator with added information about wave length in points, levels, and different alert logic General Improvements: Code adaptation for MetaTrader 5 Optimized work with graphical objects New Features: Horizontal levels at extremes Selection of level types: horizontal/rays/segments Filter for liquidity levels (not broken by price) Buffer for breakouts: adjusting sensitivity to f
FREE
Advance pivot point with clustered price
Oyinemomoemi Emeledor
Indicators
This indicator is a **Pivot-Confluence Zone Identifier** that focuses exclusively on identifying key support and resistance levels where price clusters align with classic pivot points. Here's what it does: ## Core Functionality **Pivot Confluence Detection**:  - Only displays price zones that align with classic pivot point levels (R1, R2, R3, S1, S2, S3) - **Excludes the main pivot point** - focuses only on support and resistance levels - Uses a configurable pip range to detect confluence nea
FREE
Camarilla Swing Trade Indicator
Chayakorn Rakwongthai
Indicators
Camarilla Swing Trade Indicator is an Indicator. Support and resistance points are calculated from the High Low Close of the previous TF Week's price. What are Camarilla Pivot Points? 1.Camarilla Pivot Points is a modified version of the classic Pivot Point. 2.Camarilla Pivot Points was launched in 1989 by Nick Scott, a successful bond trader. 3.The basic idea behind Camarilla Pivot Points is that price tends to revert to its mean until it doesn't. 4.Camarilla Pivot Points is a mathematical pr
FREE
Resistance and Support Indicator
David Muriithi
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This indicators automatically draws the   support and resistances   levels (key levels) for you once you've dropped it on a chart. It reduces the hustle of drawing and redrawing these levels every time you analyse prices on a chart. With it, all you have to do is drop it on a chart, adjust the settings to your liking and let the indicator do the rest. But wait, it gets better; the indicator is absolutely free! For more information:  https://youtu.be/rTxbPOBu3nY For more free stuff visit:  https:
FREE
PivotForge
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Indicators
Overview PivotForge calculates and plots Daily or Weekly Pivot Points directly on your chart, using either the Classic or Fibonacci method. Levels update automatically at the start of each new period, giving you clean, objective support/resistance zones without manual recalculation. How it works Selects the previous completed Daily or Weekly candle as the reference period Computes Pivot (PP), Resistance (R1-R3), and Support (S1-S3) using Classic or Fibonacci formulas Draws horizontal lines span
FREE
Automatic Fibonacci with alerts MT5
Tonny Obare
Indicators
Automatic fibonacci with alerts is an indicator that automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appear amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with d
FREE
TS Time Remaining
Aurelio Manuel Peral Garcia
Indicators
TS Time Remaining - Indicador de Cuenta Regresiva para Velas en MetaTrader 5 El TS Time Remaining es un indicador gratuito diseñado para la plataforma MetaTrader 5 que permite a los traders visualizar en tiempo real el tiempo restante de la vela actual. Esta herramienta es especialmente útil para aquellos operadores que trabajan con estrategias basadas en la acción del precio y patrones de velas japonesas, ya que les permite anticiparse al cierre de la vela y tomar decisiones con mayor precisión
FREE
Pivot MT5
Dmitrij Isaenko
Indicators
The indicator draws daily support and resistance lines on the chart, as well as the Pivot level (reversal level). Adapted to work in MT5 The standard timeframe for calculating support and resistance levels is D1. You can choose other timeframes according to your strategy (for example, for M1-M15, the optimal timeframe for calculations is H1) The function for calculating support and resistance levels has been updated; in this calculation option, fibonacci levels are taken into account, respec
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.88 (24)
Indicators
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
AliPivot Points
Alexandra Voicu
Indicators
AliPivot Points is a Meta Trader 5 Indicator that draws you the latest pivot points. You can choose from timeframes ranging from 1 Minute to 1 Month. Calculation methods for pivot points includes: Classic Pivot Points Camarilla Pivot Points Fibonacci Pivot Points Woodie Pivot Points You can personalize the line colors, style, and width to suit your preference. The indicator displays values on the right side of the chart. AliPivot Points values can also be utilized by developers for creating Expe
FREE
Vertical horizontal lines
Lorenz Haemmerli
Indicators
Daily Time Lines Indicator for MT5 Daily Time Lines is a simple and powerful chart tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically draws vertical and horizontal lines at a specific time each day. Perfect for marking session opens, key levels, or important trading moments directly on your chart. Main Features Automatic daily vertical line at a selected time Optional horizontal line starting from the same point Horizontal line can end: At the end of the day Or extend for a customizable number of future d
FREE
LT Agression Indicator
Thiago Duarte
5 (3)
Indicators
This is a buyer and seller aggression indicator that analyzes the shape of each candle and project this data in a histogram form. There are 4 histograms in one. On the front we have two: Upper - Buyer force. Lower - Seller force. At the background we also have two histogram, both with same color. They measure the combined strenght of buyers and sellers. This histograms can be turned off in Input Parameters. It is also possible to have the real or tick volume to help on this force measurement. IN
FREE
Nexora EA Monitoring System
Eric Valentin
Indicators
Nexora EA Monitoring System — Free Remote Position Monitor for MetaTrader 5 (VPS-Friendly) Nexora Monitor is a free, read-only MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays a live dashboard of your open positions — designed for traders who run an Expert Advisor on a VPS and want to check its status from a separate MT5 desktop terminal without remoting into the VPS itself. Attach it to a chart on any MT5 desktop terminal (Windows or Mac) logged into the same trading account and it reconstructs a clear s
FREE
Pivot Points Classic Fibonacci Camarilla
Amal Yuldashev
Indicators
Pivot points are support and resistance levels a large part of the market watches every session, and they are the same calculation on every chart. This   Pivot Points   tool builds them for you from the previous closed candle and draws them for you, with the central pivot, resistance and support each labelled and measured against current price. Three calculation methods Classic   floor pivots: the standard central pivot, R1 to R3 and S1 to S3. Fibonacci : the pivot with resistance and support pr
FREE
Pivot Points Buy Zones
Nils R M Peleman
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Detailed Description: The   Pivot Points Indicator   is designed for traders who rely on pivot points, midpoints and support/resistance levels for their trading strategies. By automatically calculating and plotting these levels (based on   the   previous period's high, low, and close prices) , the indicator provides a clear, visual representation of critical price areas where the market may reverse or break out.The tool is particularly useful for day traders and swing traders looking to base th
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ
JETINVEST
4.41 (22)
Indicators
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ is an indicator that traces the support and resistance lines of the day using Fibonacci rates. This spectacular indicator creates up to 7 levels of support and resistance through Pivot Point using Fibonacci rates. It is fantastic how the prices respect each level of this support and resistance, where it is possible to perceive possible entry/exit points of an operation. Features Up to 7 levels of support and 7 levels of resistance Set the colors of the levels individually
FREE
Dynamic Key Levels
Rodrigo Ivan Ahumada Pena
Indicators
Key Levels S/R — Dynamic Support & Resistance Structure Key Levels S/R is a precise and reliable indicator that identifies true Support and Resistance levels based on confirmed swing structure. Instead of guessing or repainting, it waits for market validation before marking any level — giving traders clean, trustworthy zones to work with. This tool is ideal for breakout traders, pullback traders, and anyone who uses pending orders at structurally meaningful price levels. How the Logic Works The
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Haven Key Levels PDH PDL
Maksim Tarutin
4.92 (12)
Indicators
The   "Haven Key Levels PDH PDL"   indicator helps traders visualize key levels on the chart. It automatically marks the following levels: DO (Daily Open)   — the daily open level. NYM (New York Midnight)   — the New York midnight level. PDH (Previous Day High)   — the previous day's high. PDL (Previous Day Low)   — the previous day's low. WO (Weekly Open)   — the weekly open level. MO (Monthly Open)   — the monthly open level. PWH (Previous Week High)   — the previous week's high. PWL (Previou
FREE
Gold Session Levels Pro MT5
Pedro Salar Montoro
Indicators
Gold Session Levels Pro MT5 is a manual MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display relevant intraday reference levels for XAUUSD. The indicator automatically calculates and draws the Asian range, its midpoint, the daily open, the London and New York opens, the previous trading day's high and low, and targets derived from the size of the Asian range. FEATURES - Dynamic Asian range while the configured session is active. - Range freezing after the configured Asian session close. - Asian range
FREE
SnR Engine
Muhammad Tamimul Huda
Indicators
SnR Engine Basically, this is a Support and Resistance indicator like most others that use fractals to determine support and resistance levels. The difference is that this indicator determines whether a support or resistance level has been broken based on ATR. Levels that have been broken will become “dead levels” and will be shown with dashed lines. Levels that have many rejections and fail to be broken will have increasingly thicker lines. For effective use, you need to understand the charac
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.79 (149)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (19)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
Indicators
Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (54)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
More from author
Nexus Breakout line
Mohammed Kaddour
5 (2)
Indicators
INTRODUCTION : The breakout strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify which currencies are the strongest to breakout, and which currencies are the weakest to breakout. The settings for the indicator are easy, and if you cannot find the settings, please leave a comment The tools are completely free to use Please, if you like the indicator, please leave a comment and rate the indicator in order to develop it
FREE
Renko Indicator MT5
Mohammed Kaddour
Indicators
A Renko Tick chart based on continuously adjusting percentage. Live Renko bricks formed by tick data Adjustable brick width expert for indicator attached Scalp with a Renko, get weird. The settings can and will break the script if you turn them up too high. Turning off outline mode will not look as nice, but can potentially allow for a larger number of bricks.
FREE
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Bias
Mohammed Kaddour
5 (1)
Indicators
The script tries to determine the overall direction of the market, using smoothed Heiken Ashi candles. The coloring system (using bright and dark colors) is an attempt to detect strong market and weak market conditions. There's also an oscillator within the script These are the  features: Alert condition Features: You can now set alerts in the alert dialog for events like trend switch, trend strengthening and weakening; all for both Bullish and Bearish trend. I also added the code for custom a
FREE
Nexus fibonacci indicator
Mohammed Kaddour
4 (1)
Indicators
This  variant of the ZigZag  indicator is recalculated  at  each  tick  only at the bars that were not calculated yet and,  therefore, it does  not  overload  CPU  at  all  which  is  different   from  the standard indicator. Besides, in this indicator drawing of  a  line is  executed exactly in ZIGZAG style  and, therefore, the  indicator  correctly and simultaneously  displays  two  of its extreme points (High and Low) at the same bar! Depth is a minimum number of bars without the second max
FREE
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Bias Mt4
Mohammed Kaddour
Indicators
The script tries to determine the overall direction of the market, using smoothed Heiken Ashi candles. The coloring system (using bright and dark colors) is an attempt to detect strong market and weak market conditions. There's also an oscillator within the script These are the  features: Alert condition Features: You can now set alerts in the alert dialog for events like trend switch, trend strengthening and weakening; all for both Bullish and Bearish trend. I also added the code for custom a
FREE
Nexus Patterns Detection
Mohammed Kaddour
Indicators
Many traders use Price Action as entry and exit signal. Since the beginning of chart analysis, traders have found several   candlestick patterns   that can indicate possible "behaviors" of the market.   Candlestick Pattern indicator   is an indicator for MetaTrader platform that can detect many of these patterns and show them on screen or to alert traders about them. though they detect slightly different sets of candle patterns. Candlestick Pattern indicator also has a more modern look compared
FREE
Nexus Fibonacci Supportt and Resistance
Mohammed Kaddour
Indicators
The indicator displays support and resistance levels based on fibonacci level in multi period Creates lines indicating the latest support and resistance levels. These lines are updated whenever there is a change in support or resistance levels. Labels are removed if the corresponding conditions are not met. the period is availble in setting and level fibonacci
FREE
Volunacci mt4
Mohammed Kaddour
Indicators
Volonacci Indicator It is an indicator that combines Fibonacci and volume to determine the price direction This indicator helps you identify Fibonacci angles according to the strategy The Volonacci indicator is indeed an interesting combination of Fibonacci levels and volume. This indicator uses Fibonacci tools to identify potential support and resistance levels, and enhances this by using volume to confirm the strength behind the price action. MT5 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produc
Copy trade telegram to mt4
Mohammed Kaddour
Utilities
Transform your MT4 trading with this powerful, feature-rich signal copying expert advisor. Copy trades from Telegram with advanced money management, time-based controls, and intelligent position management. Discounted  price .    The price will increase by  every 5 purchases. Final price $200   Advanced Money Management   3 Lot Size Calculation Methods: Fixed lot size Balance-based (e.g., 0.1 lot per $10,000) Risk percentage (risk 1-5% per trade)   Multiple TP levels   with individual lot mult
Nexus Range Breakout
Mohammed Kaddour
Experts
This is a classic Range BreakOut system. Range is defined by min number of bars and max width in pips. User can adjust both. The Range Breakout Expert Advisor can be used to trade time ranges. The market often finds its direction in the morning hours and then follows this trend for the day, This expert advisor is designed to trade these trends after the morning breakout. Still you can trade all sorts of time breakouts with this program. How the expert works The expert creates a range from a grou
Nexus Hedg EA
Mohammed Kaddour
5 (1)
Experts
EA with the idea of ​​using the "High Risk - High Reward" strategy. You should use the EA with the same capital as my trading signal, withdraw profits regularly and only use lot size 0.01 no matter the capital. Nexus hedg ea  is an EA that work with hedge strategy.It can trade Crypto, Forex pairs, Metals, Indice but need your optimize. Fully automatic adviser, with a system for recovering from losses.  This EA not use anything indicator for entries. Just use math logical. Features : No risk for
Volunacci MT5
Mohammed Kaddour
Indicators
Volonacci Indicator It is an indicator that combines Fibonacci and volume to determine the price direction This indicator helps you identify Fibonacci angles according to the strategy The Volonacci indicator is indeed an interesting combination of Fibonacci levels and volume. This indicator uses Fibonacci tools to identify potential support and resistance levels, and enhances this by using volume to confirm the strength behind the price action. MT4 Version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produ
Copy trade telegram to mt5
Mohammed Kaddour
Utilities
Transform your MT5 trading with this powerful, feature-rich signal copying expert advisor. Copy trades from Telegram with advanced money management, time-based controls, and intelligent position management. Discounted  price .   The price will increase by  every 5 purchases. Final price $200 Advanced Money Management 3 Lot Size Calculation Methods: Fixed lot size Balance-based (e.g., 0.1 lot per $10,000) Risk percentage (risk 1-5% per trade) Multiple TP levels with individual lot multipliers Dy
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review