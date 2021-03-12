Market analysis dashboard

This multi symbol dashboard indicator can send an alert when a strong trend has been identified. It can do so by building up the dashboard using the following indicators/oscillators (hereafter only mentioned as incdicators): RSI, Stochastics, ADX, CCI, MACD, WPR (Williams Percent Range, also called as Williams %R), ROC (Price Rate of Change) and Ultimate oscillator. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN (it can only show 1 time frame at a time). It gives you perspectives on momentum, volatility, overbought/oversold etc. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.

Features



It is possible to switch time frame by clicking on a button.

Continuously performs a trend strength rank sorting within the dashboard. It is possible to disable the sorting though to make it easier finding a specific symbol. The symbols will then be visible in the same order as they have been entered in the Symbols input parameter or the order they are visible in the Market Watch window.

By clicking inside a rectangle a new chart will be opened with the symbol and time frame in question.

It is enough to place the indicator on one chart and you will receive a on-screen alert from any symbol of your choice. The last Result column visible on the first screenshot below is showing values like for instance 'B3/S2/N1'. This means 3 buy (B) signals, 2 sell (S) signals and 1 neutral (N) signal. Neutral signals are generated when values in some indicators are ranging around the middle area (for instance 50 for RSI) or in oversold/overbough area. More info in the blog.

Input parameters



Please find the description and explanation of the input parameters here.

Important



The indicator must be put on a M5 chart, a clean chart without any other indicators or Expert Advisors on it. Please also note that this indicator is not supported in the strategy tester.