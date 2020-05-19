Fractals scanner

5

This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies fractals patterns. As a bonus it can also scan for Parabolic SAR (pSAR) trend changes. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.

Features
  • Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market.
  • Can monitor every time frame, from M1 to MN, and sends you a real-time alert when when the pattern or trend change has been identified. All Metatrader native alert types are supported.
  • Can use RSI and/or moving average as trend filters to properly identify potential reversals.
  • The indicator includes an interactive panel. When clicking on an item a new chart will be opened with the symbol and time frame in question.
  • The indicator writes the signals to a text file which can be used by an Expert Advisor (EA) for auto trading. You can find more information about the content and location of the text file in the blog.

Input parameters
The description and explanation of the input parameters can be found here.

Important
Please note that due to the multi functionality neither buy and sell advice nor lines and arrows will be drawn on the chart where the indicator is installed. An arrow showing the fractals pattern will be drawn on the chart which will be opened by clicking on a signal in the panel.

I recommend you to put the indicator on a clean (empty) chart without any other indicators or Expert Advisor on it which could interfere with the scanner.


Reviews 2
AdamSnailham
75
AdamSnailham 2020.06.01 02:39 
 

Its so easy to waste money on Indicators that don't deliver but I am pleasantly surprised with this one. I rented it as a test and certainly feel its worth the money.

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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This indicator for Metatrader 4 identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an oscillator/indicator. It identifies both bullish and bearish divergences. It has a RSI filter option which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. The indicator also offers options to wait for an Engulfing formation, Donchian channel breakout or for p
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I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that   it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi oscillator, multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an oscillator/indicator. It identifies both regular/classical (trend reversal) and hidden (trend continuation) divergences. It has moving average, RSI/Bollinger, ADX, pin bar and engulfing filter options which makes it possible to filter
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This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when the stochastics signal line (D) crosses the stochastics main line (K) as well as options  to scan for main line and signal line level crossovers.  As a bonus it can also scan for Bollinger bands and RSI overbought/oversold crosses. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the sam
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I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol trend indicator sends an alert when a strong trend or trend reversal has been identified. It can do so by selecting to build up the dashboard using Moving average (single or double ( both MA:s aligned and price above/below both ) ), RSI, Bollinger bands, ADX, Composite index, Parabolic SAR, Awesome (AO), MACD (signal l
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Jan Flodin
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Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol divergence dashboard indicator sends an alert when one or two different divergences have been identified. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. It is possible to enable moving average or RSI trend filter to filter out only the strongest setups. It should be combined with your own confirmation rules, techni
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cvdestyfx
2945
cvdestyfx 2020.08.14 17:00 
 

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AdamSnailham
75
AdamSnailham 2020.06.01 02:39 
 

Its so easy to waste money on Indicators that don't deliver but I am pleasantly surprised with this one. I rented it as a test and certainly feel its worth the money.

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