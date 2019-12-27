Chart patterns scanner MT5

4.33

I recommend you to read the product's blog (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers.

This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies double top/bottom, head & shoulder, pennant/triangle and flag patterns. It is also possible to setup alerts only when a neckline/triangle/flagpole breakout has occured (neckline breakout = confirmed signal for top/bottoms and head & shoulders). The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Please read more about this option in the product's blog. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.

Features

  • Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market.
  • Can monitor every time frame, from M1 to MN, and sends you a real-time alert when when the pattern has been identified or at a breakout. All Metatrader native alert types are supported.
  • Can use RSI as a trend filter to properly identify potential reversals.
  • The indicator includes an interactive panel. When clicking on an item a new chart will be opened with the symbol and time frame in question.
  • The indicator writes the signals to a text file or to global variables which both can be used by an Expert Advisor (EA) for auto trading. You can find more information in the blog. Indicator buffers are not supported.

Input parameters

The description and explanation of the input parameters can be found here.

Important

Please note that due to the multi functionality neither buy and sell advice nor lines and arrows will be drawn on the chart where the indicator is installed. Lines showing the pattern will be drawn on the chart which will be opened by clicking on a signal in the panel.

It is highly advisable to put the indicator on a clean (empty) chart without any other indicators or Expert Advisors on it which could interfere with the scanner.


Reviews 7
Maria Angelova
282
Maria Angelova 2024.02.03 08:31 
 

I've been using it for a week now. A unique indicator. Really extremely useful indicator for beginners.Thanks to the creator for creating it

Andreas Ullrich
151
Andreas Ullrich 2023.11.13 17:34 
 

This is a very useful indicator. It works properly. Well done!

tunck
1204
tunck 2023.07.06 14:01 
 

Very good tool and great support!

